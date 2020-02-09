The second-ranked Cornell University women's hockey team clinched the 2020 Ivy League championship after blanking Dartmouth College 3–0 on Feb. 8.
The Big Red broke the scoreless tie in the second period when senior Grace Graham received a pass from senior Jaime Bourbonnais and put it in the back of the net as the squad led 1–0 three minutes and 45 seconds into the period.
That score held throughout the remainder of the period until Cornell extended its lead by two more goals in the third period. Senior Kristin O'Neill scored off an assist from Graham with about five minutes left in regulation to elevate the Big Red's lead to 2–0. Gillis Frechette scored the third and final goal of the contest on an open net after Dartmouth chose to take its goalkeeper off the ice.
Graham concluded the match with a goal and a pair of assists. O'Neill logged a goal and an assist. Both Bourbonnais and senior Page Lewis recorded an assist. Junior goalie saved 13 shots on goal while tallying her ninth shutout of the season.
Cornell also defeated Harvard University 4–1 on Feb. 7. O'Neill, Bourbonnais, junior Maddie Mills and senior Micah Zandee-Hart each scored a goal and assisted on another. Senior Amy Curlew handed out two assists in the game. Both Lewis and junior Devon Facchinato posted one assist. Browning allowed the one goal and recorded 16 saves.
With the two victories, The Big Red's improved their unbeaten streak to 15 straight games and their overall record to 21–1–3. Cornell's record against Ivy League opponents currently stands at 8–0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In