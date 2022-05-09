The seventh-seeded Cornell men's lacrosse team will take on Ohio State in the opening round of the Division I NCAA tournament at home on Sunday May 15.
The winner of the match will advance to the quarterfinals on May 22, which will be played at Ohio Stadium.
The Big Red enter the postseason with record of 11-4, while the Buckeyes sport a record of 10-5. Both squads squared off against one another earlier this season at Ithaca on May 22 with the Big Red coming out on top 14-11.
This will be second time both teams will play against each other in the NCAA tournament. The first contest came in 2008 when Ohio State won 15-7.
