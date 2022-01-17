The Cornell men's hockey team wrapped up a grueling stretch of eight straight games away from home with a 3-0 victory over Yale on Saturday at Ingalls Rink. Freshman goaltender Ian Shane continued the torrid start to his collegiate career with 18 saves for his first shutout.
Junior forward Jack Malone paced the offense with a goal and an assist, while junior forward Ben Tupker and sophomore forward Kyle Penney provided first-period goals for Cornell (12-3-1, 7-1-1 ECAC Hockey). The Big Red wrapped up its two-month trek away from Lynah Rink with a 5-2-1 record over that span, and it ran its unbeaten streak within ECAC Hockey play to eight straight games.
Ben Tupker got the scoring started 5 minutes, 27 seconds into the game after his twin brother, Zach, bulled through defenders on the left wing to threaten as he approached from the faceoff circle. A retreating defender managed to puck the puck off Zach Tupker's stick, but Ben Tupker was supporting the play. He collected and fired, beating Yale goaltender Connor Hopkins to the glove side.
Penney doubled the lead a little more than 10 minutes later on his first goal since Nov. 19. The Big Red controlled the puck along the end wall, with Malone whipping a backhanded pass toward Penney in the slot. Penney was able to chip it off the last defender thigh, then followed the puck toward the top of the crease before drawing Hopkins to the ice and sliding a shot under the goaltender's outstretched right pad.
The last of the scoring game in the sixth minute of the middle frame, when a puck squirted free of the half wall to freshman defenseman Hank Kempf. He attacked the middle of the ice and looked to be bearing down for a shot, but instead dished a perfect feed to Malone cutting in from the faceoff circle on the right side. Malone buried a shot high to the near side, giving the Big Red its same margin of victory it had when Yale visited Lynah Rink in the teams' first meeting of the season.
Shane took care of the rest, making eight of his 18 stops in a third period that included a pair of Yale power plays. The two-time reigning ECAC Hockey MAC Goaltending Goalie of the Week now sports a 3-0 record and .960 save percentage through his first four collegiate appearances.
Mike Schafer '86, the Jay R. Bloom '77 Head Coach of Men's Hockey, earned his 493rd victory – though he was not on the bench due to illness. Associate Head Coach Ben Syer improved to 9-0-4 all-time as an acting head coach.
The win pulls Cornell back into sole possession of first place in ECAC Hockey with 21 points – one ahead of Quinnipiac and Harvard. It sets the stage for a showdown against the Bobcats at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lynah Rink, which is part of a long-awaited return to Lynah Rink for the Big Red that is slated to begin the night before against Princeton.
