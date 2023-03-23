First-period goals by sophomore forward Jack O'Leary and senior forward Ben Berard, and a 27-save shutout by sophomore goaltender Ian Shane, helped lead the No. 12-ranked and No. 4-seeded Cornell men's hockey team to a 2-0 victory over the No. 4 overall seed and No. 4-ranked Denver at SNHU Arena on Thursday evening.
O'Leary added an assist on Berard's marker, while senior forwards Matt Stienburg and Max Andreev also had helpers for the Big Red (21-10-2).
The victory against the reigning national champions ensures Cornell's spot in the final of the Manchester Regional where it will go up against the No. 2 seed and No. 5-ranked Boston University on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Cornell improved to 9-3 all-time in matchups in the regional semifinal as both teams registered 27 shots in the contest.
Denver's senior netminder Magnus Chrona made 25 saves in the setback for the Pioneers (30-10-0).
The Big Red meets old rival Boston University on Saturday at 4 p.m. with a trip to the Frozen Four on the line.
