Senior forward Brenden Locke and junior defenseman Sam Malinski had a goal and an assist apiece, and the Cornell men's hockey captured its third consecutive Red Hot Hockey victory with a 6-4 decision over Boston University on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
Locke's unassisted goal midway through the second period gave Cornell (8-1) its first two-goal lead of the night. After Boston University (4-9-1) pulled within one on Case McCarthy's four-on-four goal just before the intermission, Malinski restored the cushion with a highlight-reel goal on a solo rush that started from his own zone.
The teams traded goals in the final five minutes to provide a fitting finish to a game that featured five goals in the final 13 minutes of the first period. The Terriers held their only lead of the night after strikes by Dylan Peterson and Brian Carrabes to take a 2-1 lead, but the Big Red countered immediately. Freshman forward Ondrej Psenicka batted in a rebound to tie it, then senior forward Max Andreev scored on the power play to give Cornell a 3-2 lead after 20 minutes.
Forward Kyler Kovich continued what's becoming a tradition of Cornell freshmen scoring their first collegiate goals on Madison Square Garden ice with his redirection of junior defenseman Sebastian Dirven's point shot to open the scoring. It's the fourth such occasion in the Big Red's last five games in New York, with Kovich joining the club with senior forward Liam Motley (2018), Tristan Mullin '21 (2017) and Noah Bauld '20 (2016).
Cornell returns to ECAC Hockey play when it closes out its fall semester schedule with a trip to take on St. Lawrence at 7 p.m. Friday and Clarkson at 7 p.m. Saturday.
This article was originally published by Cornell Athletics.
