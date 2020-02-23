The number-one ranked Cornell University women’s ice hockey team wrapped up the 2019–2020 campaign with victories over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Union College on Feb. 21 and 22, respectively. The Big Red finish the regular season with an overall record of 25–1–3 and an undefeated record of 19–0–3 in ECAC competition, which is a program first.
Cornell 4 RPI 0
The Big Red wasted no time at the start of the match, putting themselves out in front 1–0 within the first three minutes. Senior forward Kristin O’Neill took a pass from junior forward Maddie Mills and fired a close-range shot, which found the back of the net. Senior forward Amy Curlew was also credited with an assist on the play.
Cornell continued to apply pressure offensively throughout the rest of the period. The squad wound up with 14 shots on goal and five shots blocked by RPI’s defense by the horn sounded but were unable to put another past RPI goaltender Ena Nystrom, who saved 13 shots on goal during the period. Big Red goalie Lindsay Browning did not face much action on her end. RPI’s lone shot on goal came off the stick of freshman right wing Maddie Peterson close the 16th minute, but her attempt was stopped by the leg pads of Browning.
“I thought they did a good job, especially down low in the [defensive] zone,” Cornell head coach Doug Derraugh said of RPI’s effort. “They made it tough for us to get to the good scoring areas. We were spending a lot of time on the perimeter, getting shots from the perimeter. Sometimes when we’re getting inside, we were getting good looks, but very rarely did we get a second- or third-shot opportunity.”
In the second period as the Big Red fired shot after shot on RPI’s goal but came up empty. Mills finally broke the cycle near the 17:30 minute when she punched one in to lengthen Cornell’s lead to 2–0. O’Neill and senior defenseman Micah Zandee-Hart both assisted on Mills’ goal. Zandee-Hart posted a pair of assists in the game.
“I think for Amy and I, the fact that we’re seniors I think that’s really clicking in, and we want to make the biggest impact that we can leading up to the playoffs and the end of the season,” O’Neill said of the front line’s success in this game as well as previous games. “Obviously, Maddie is as hard working as we are, and also all three of us are super good friends, so it’s real easy to communicate with one another when you’re so close.”
The Big Red were able to push across two more goals during the later portion of the period. Mills notched her second goal of the contest at the 15:25 minute mark with assists by senior defenseman Jaime Bourbonnais and O’Neill. About four minutes later, freshman Elana Zingas tapped in her first collegiate goal to bring the lead to 4–0. Sophomore forward Bella Kang and freshman forward Izzy Daniel tallied assists on Zingas’ goal.
Browning saved 10 shots on goal and earned her 11th shutout of the season, which set a new single-season record for the program.
Cornell 5 Union 3
Cornell put itself out in front early with a pair of goals in the opening period against Union College. Mills scored the team’s first goal within the first three minutes off an assist from Zandee-Hart. Junior defenseman Kendra Nealey was also given an assist on the play. A little bit after the halfway point of the period, sophomore forward Gillis Frechette tapped on passed Union senior goaltender Amelia Murray to bring the lead to 2–0. Bourbonnais and sophomore forward Sam Burke picked up assists off Frechette’s score.
The lead doubled in the second period when Nealey scored about four minutes with the help of Daniel and Finley Frechette. The team’s second goal of the period came about 11 minutes later when Zandee-Hart passed the puck to junior forward Joie Phelps, who was standing in front of the net. Phelps missed securing Zandee-Hart’s pass with her stick, but the puck wound up ricocheting off her skate and into the net to put the Big Red up 4–0.
Union made a late run at the lead in the third period by scoring three goals – one by senior forward Rachel de Perio, one by senior forward Katelynn Russ and first-year defenseman Emily King – after capitalizing on a few penalties committed by the Big Red.
Derraugh said he thought the team’s performance was up and down throughout the game, and that limiting penalties will be key as the season progresses.
“You have not choice – you either get more disciplined or you’re done,” he said. “That’s all there is to it. You either care about the team and you’re going hold your emotions in check, or you’re not. If we’re not, then we’re in big trouble.”
Mills scored Cornell’s fifth goal as well as her second of the game off assists from Bourbonnais and Zandee-Hart. Zandee-Hart logged three assists and both Bourbonnais and Daniel tallied two. Browning allowed all three goals and saved 26 shots on goal in the match.
Next Stop: ECAC Tournament
Cornell will face off against St. Lawrence University (8–10–4 in conference, 13–14–7 overall) in a three-game set in the quarterfinals of the ECAC tournament form Feb. 28 to March 1.
Aside from preventing penalties, Derraugh said the squad needs to tighten up other facets of the game heading into the playoffs.
“Obviously our penalty killing has been good for us,” he said. “It wasn’t real sharp tonight. Our puck management was not great tonight. Too many turnovers; too many odd-men rushes against. We’ve been a team that has been very strong defensively, and that’s been our identity. But tonight, just didn’t see it. I think, overall this weekend, we haven’t been as sharp as we had been. We’ve got to turn that around this week in practice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.