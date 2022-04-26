Richie Moran, a larger-than-life figure in the world of lacrosse and the Cornell and Ithaca communities, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022. He was 85.
As a lacrosse coach, Moran is unquestionably one of the greatest tacticians and motivators to ever roam a sideline. During a 29-year tenure for the Big Red (1969-97), he compiled an overall record of 257-121 and a 124-50 mark in Ivy League competition. Included were NCAA championships in 1971 (the first-ever NCAA championship awarded), 1976, and 1977, and runner-up finishes in 1978, 1987, and 1988. His teams competed in the NCAA tournament 14 times, and won 15 Ivy championships, with 11 undefeated Ivy seasons and 10 consecutive league crowns from 1974-83). Three of his squads went undefeated overall and three others suffered only one loss.
From 1976 to 1978, Cornell won 42 consecutive games, which remains an NCAA Division I lacrosse record. The team's 39-straight Ivy League victories from 1973-79 also remains a record. * A three-time Morris Touchstone Award winner as the Division I National Coach of the Year (1971, 1977, and 1987), he was inducted into the U.S. Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 1983, one of nine Hall of Fame inductions he has received. Moran was named the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) Man of the Year in 1975. In 2012, he received the "Spirit of Tewaaraton" award, which is presented to an individual involved in the sport of lacrosse, who nobly reflects the finest virtues exemplified in the game, and who, over the course of his life, has made a significant contribution to society and to the lives of others. He was chairman of the North-South All-Star Game for more than a dozen years (1975-87).
While Moran's lacrosse accolades are impressive on their own, he will be even better remembered as an ambassador for the game of lacrosse, the Ithaca community and just about any person he met. Anyone who crossed his path was enriched by his passion for life, interest in others and quick wit.
A 1960 graduate of the University of Maryland, he was a midfielder on the 1959 Terrapin national championships team and was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 1991. Moran was named associate director of athletics for alumni affairs and development at Cornell in July 1997 after serving as assistant athletic director responsible for special programs and events beginning in 1980.
Prior to arriving at Cornell, Moran coached lacrosse teams at Manhasset HS (67-5), Elmont Memorial HS (29-3) and the Long Island Athletic Club (31-4), with the 1968 team winning the first US Club Lacrosse Association title by a Northeast team. All told, Moran's career coaching record was 384-133, excluding international competition.
One of the great ambassadors of the game of lacrosse, Moran served as head coach of Team USA at the 1978 World Games, winning a silver medal, and held terms as president of the USLCA (1980-81) and the USILA (1989). He was the founder and later served as President of the Irish Lacrosse Foundation, coaching the team in the World Lacrosse Championships to top 10 finishes in 2002 (seventh in Perth, Australia) and 2006 (ninth in London, Ontario).
Moran's playing career began as an all-county midfielder at Sewanhaka HS (1951–55) and helped his team to four consecutive undefeated seasons before spending a year at Cortland and three more at Maryland. Following graduation at Maryland, Moran served active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps before beginning his coaching career.
Moran is survived by his wife Pat, as well as three children: Kevin, Jennifer and Kathy.
Information regarding services will be announced at a later date.
