The Chet Cashman Boxing Program at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) is back to host the Chet Cashman Boxing Classic on December 10, 2022, at 2:00pm. The event will take place in GIAC’s gymnasium located at 301 W. Court Street, Ithaca, NY. This is the rescheduling of "Friday Night Fights," originally scheduled for September 16th, 2022.
The Chet Cashman Boxing Classic will feature boxers from Ithaca and throughout the Fingerlakes region, including Syracuse, Buffalo, Rochester, and Elmira. There will be a total of 12 bouts (subject to change). This event is a part of GIAC’s year-long 50th Anniversary celebration. Tickets will be available at the door only and can be purchased for $19.72 to honor the year GIAC was established, or for $10. Seating is limited.
GIAC’s Chet Cashman Boxing Program is named after the late coach and former boxer, Chester “Chet” Cashman. The program began in 1972 when Chet took over the boxing program previously held at the Southside Community Center under Rev. Louis Cunningham and moved it to the newly opened Greater Ithaca Activities Center. It is currently coordinated under coach and former amateur boxer, Danny Akers, who worked with Chet and has been involved in the program for its entire 50-year history. The program is currently available to individuals ages 18 and older who are interested in training and competing. The boxing room is open to registered participants from 4pm-7pm, Monday through Friday. To register, call (607) 272-3622 or visit GIAC at 301 W. Court St., Ithaca weekdays between 9am – 5pm.
You can find our Facebook event here: https://fb.me/e/2X65mVIPb
For questions or more information, call (607) 272-3622 or email giacmain@cityofithaca.org.
