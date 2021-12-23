Candor found a way to click on the offensive side of the court early and never stopped as its boys basketball team put up a lopsided score against Newark Valley Friday night, defeating them 72-18.
Coming off a 23-point loss to Newfield in their previous game, coach Nate Thomas said, “We had a little sit-down, gentle conversation about what we’re looking for every single game and today you saw what we’re looking for.” Senior Nick Thomas came out of the gates hot, scoring Candor’s first 10 points to put the team up 10–2 early in the opening quarter. “We were all ready to play, we were all ready to go, we prepared better today than we did the other day. We were able to take advantage of a little mismatch inside with them,” coach Thomas said. Candor outscored the Cardinals 20–2 in the 1st Quarter.
In the second quarter it was much of the same – Candor controlling the inside and making passes that led to scores. Will Zimmer scored 11 points in the period. “I think we did a better job passing the ball and were able to find Will inside. He’s been battling injuries so he’s not 100 percent healthy so today, he finally played a lot better today than he has in the last couple of games,” Thomas said. Candor ended up putting 20 more points on the board in that quarter as the squad took a 40–9 lead into the locker room after outscoring Newark Valley 20–7.
Candor started the second half fast on offense as Zach Watson hit a three-pointer just one minute into the third quarter. Nick Thomas and Will Zimmer contributed most of the offense in the second quarter as they combined 11 out of the teams 17 points. Hunter Bates added a three in the quarter as well.
The starters sat out the whole final quarter as Candor had a commanding 57–12 lead after three quarters. Much like the starters, the bench provided an offensive burst as it scored 15 points in addition to only allowing six points to the Cardinals. Jackson Jenninson and Luke Heidl had four points apiece in the quarter. Hunter Haynes had a basket, along with David Vega, and Hunter Bates tallied a three-pointer.
Will Zimmer led the way offensively as he tallied 23 points. He also had seven rebounds, two steals and one assist. Nick Thomas finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, nine steals and eight assists. Zach Watson had eight points with a pair of threes, one steal, two assists and two rebounds. Zeb Soper had four points, four boards, two steals and two assists. Hunter Bates hit three three-pointers to give him nine points on the night. He also finished with two assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Candor was suffocating Newark Valley on defense as the team collected 19 steals as a whole. “Our game plan was to come out and play fast and play some defense. We need to be able to hang our hats on playing defense because it's just an effort thing and tonight we did that,” said Thomas. Candor was also able to get a lot of defensive boards and not allow Newark Valley to have second chance points. Candor came into last night's game with the most experience as they only graduated two players last season, while Newark Valley was very inexperienced at the varsity level as the Cardinals were coming off a COVID-shortened spring season due to two quarantines and they had varsity players had a minimal playing time last season.
Candor dominated inside the paint and was able to out-muscle the Cardinals as majority of their points came from inside the paint.
“First of all it was to understand that we do have some talent and we haven’t played like we have talent. We played scared, we played soft, we played slow, we played timid and tonight flipped the script on all that,” said Thomas when asked what the strategy was going into the game.
Candor improves to 4-2 on the season and 3-1 in league play as Newark Valley falls to 2-4 on the season.
