It was a pair of long-range efforts that's got past the opposing goalkeeper that proved to be enough as the Ithaca College women's soccer team won its Liberty League opener 2-0 over Clarkson University on Saturday. The Bombers improve to 5-1-2 overall and 1-0 in conference action while Clarkson falls to 5-3-1 and 0-2 in the Liberty League.
With time about to expire before the halftime break, Ithaca College drew a free kick from about 22-yards outside of the box. The Bombers ran a set piece and Rosie Bostian produced a dipping shot that went just under the crossbar and into the back of the net to put her team up 1-0. It was the junior forward's fourth goal this season.
The Golden Knights nearly got on the board in the 49th minute with a Maddie Lopol header hitting the cross bar and bouncing harmlessly out of bounds. The insurance effort for Ithaca finally came at the 72:26 mark as it was once again a long range shot that found the back of the net. Ava Detorie whipped in a switching cross that found Kaelyn Fernandez, who drilled her shot from 20-yards out and into the right corner of the goal frame.
The Bombers put together their second-straight shutout with Grace Hickey once again in goal as the sophomore registered three saves in the win.
Next up, Ithaca College will host No. 5 William Smith in what will be a rematch of the 2021 Liberty League Championship. The Herons tied Skidmore 1-1 on Saturday and will take on IC at Carp Wood Field on Wednesday, September 28 at 4 p.m.
This article appears courtesy of a content sharing arrangement with Ithaca College Athletics
