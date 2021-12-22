Bonus point wins by the All-America tandem of Vito Arujau and Yianni Diakomihalis and a wild comeback victory by Jonathan Loew helped Cornell take home third place at the Journeymen Collegiate Duals with an 18-15 thriller over No. 8 Virginia Tech on Tuesday afternoon. The Big Red improved to 3-1 on the season.
Loew's win was the signature victory, overcoming a late two-point deficit with a final second takedown to send the match against No. 9 Hunter Bolen to overtime in the 184-pound match. Loew then finished a shot in the first minute of sudden victory, picking up a signature top 10 win and putting the 11th-ranked Big Red in the driver's seat to pull the upset.
Arujau and Diakomihalis picked up dominant victories, with their three bonus points proving the difference in a dual where both teams won five matches. At 125 pounds to lead off the afternoon, Arujau manhandled 16th-ranked Sam Latona by a 10-2 margin, with two-time NCAA champion Diakomihals doing the same to Kylan Montgomery at 149 pound, picking up the tech fall triumph in the third period with a 19-3 win.
The Big Red's other wins came by way of Julian Ramirez at 165 with a 4-2 victory over Clayton Ulrey and at 197 with Jacob Cardenas topping Harrison Smith 3-2.
This story was originally published on Cornell Big Red.
