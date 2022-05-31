ITHACA, NY -- For the first time in Ithaca College men’s baseball team history, they made it into the NCAA Division III super regional tournament. On May 28 and 29, the Ithaca College Bombers faced off against the Catholic University Cardinals on Freeman Field.
The games were initially scheduled for May 27 and 28, but a thunderstorm delayed them. Regardless, it remained that the matches would consist of a best-of-three series.
The initial game on May 27 was a solid start for the Bombers, winning at 4-0. Runs were scored in the first, third, seventh, and eighth inning by Buzz Shirley, Mike Nauta, and Connor Pedersen. Pitcher Kyle Lambert set a season record for strikeouts, notably concluding the first half of the first inning in 12 pitches.
During the post-game press conference, Lambert was asked what worked well for him on that day. “I think the main thing was my slider. I was able to locate that, put it pretty much wherever I wanted. Just commanding the zone was a big thing for me, only one walk. I usually struggle when I start walking people, so being able to command the zone was very helpful,” Lambert said.
Shirley had starred on the offense, having been responsible for two of the runs. Though Cardinals player Tucker Alch is a reputable pitcher, the Bombers were not discouraged. “This just comes from our preparation from day 1. We knew this guy was gonna come out and throw. It starts with the coaches, we ramped up the machine pretty high and obviously got our timing down and tried to work the middle of the field. That’s what helped me today,” Shirley said.
The Bombers were not able to maintain their momentum in the following match. The Cardinals had scored four runs in the third inning. Initially the Bombers began catching up, with two runs scored by Shirley and Mike Nauta in the sixth inning, and two runs scored by Matt Fabian and Ethan Rothstein in the seventh inning.
By the eighth inning, the score was 4-5 in favour of the Cardinals. Upon conclusion of it they had scored two more runs and the Bombers did not overtake them in the final inning, leaving a loss at a score of 4-7.
The Bombers were quashed further in the subsequent, determining match. The Cardinals scored ten runs in the first three innings, whereas the Bombers scored a single run in the second inning from Connor Pederson, leaving the score at 1-10 in the first half.
The Cardinals then proceeded to score six more runs from the sixth to the eighth innings, with a second run scored from Bomber Louis Fabbo in the last inning. The game ended with a score of 2-16.
Although the Bombers will not move on to Ceder Rapids, Iowa for the June NCAA Division III World Series, they have still set a commendable standard for future seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.