The Ithaca College baseball team will be staying close to home for the NCAA Division III Regional as the Bombers (28-14) were selected as the No. 2 seed in the Cortland bracket and will take on No. 3 Eastern Connecticut State (34-10), ranked No. 14, in the opening game on Friday, May 19 at 1:30 p.m. at Wallace Field.
Host Cortland (32-11) is the top seed, which is ranked No. 25 in the latest D3baseball.com poll, will play St. Joseph's-Long Island (30-9) at 10 a.m. on Friday. The winner of this regional will advance to the Super Regional round and play the winner of the Bridgewater State pod in a two-team, best-of-three series next week.
Bridgewater State is hosting Endicott (No. 1 seed), Middlebury and Johnson and Wales.
The NCAA Division III Baseball Committee announced the 60 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship during Monday's Selection Show. Forty-one conference champions qualified automatically. Winners of the sixteen regional tournaments will qualify for eight, best-of-three series at the super regionals, Friday-Saturday, May 26-27. The eight super regional winners will then qualify for the pool play double-elimination championship at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Friday-Thursday, June 2-8, 2023.
Ithaca will be making its 50th all-time trip to the NCAA Division III Championship. IC made 10 appearances (1955, 1959, 1962, 1964, 1967, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1974) prior to 1976, which is when the NCAA established Division III. The Bombers earned the Liberty League's automatic bid by sweeping the postseason championship with a 7-4 victory over Rochester and then defeated RIT, 12-4 and 6-4.
IC is 130-96 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and has won two national titles – 1980 and 1988. Outside of the two championships, Ithaca has been the national runners-up on three other occasions – 1976, 1981 and 1986.
How They Got to Cortland
Cortland – The Red Dragons earned an at-large bid out of the SUNYAC
Ithaca – The Bombers won the Liberty League
Eastern Connecticut State – The Warriors won the Little East Conference
St. Joseph's-Long Island – The Golden Eagles won the Skyline Conference
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.