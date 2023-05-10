Senior defenseman Gavin Adler was the first pick off the boards in the 2023 Premier Lacrosse League draft. He was selected by the Atlas Lacrosse Club, and will join the club in training following the collegiate season. Adler is the fourth number one pick from Cornell in the last five years in the Premier Lacrosse League and National Lacrosse League drafts.
Adler, who this morning was named a two-time First-Team All-American by USA Lacrosse Magazine, is a three-year starter for the Big Red. To date, Adler has appeared in 45 games, starting in 38. He has caused 59 turnovers, including a Cornell single-season record of 34 in 2022. He has scooped 145 groundballs and counting, and has commanded a Big Red defense in holding 10 of 13 opponents faced this season to below their scoring average. At the conclusion of the regular season, the Big Red had the nation's eighth-lowest scoring defense, allowing just 10.15 goals per game.
Big Red men's lacrosse fans may recognize the PLL club name, as the Richard M. Moran Head Coach of Men's Lacrosse, Connor Buczek '15, concluded his professional lacrosse career with the Atlas. The first time fans could see Adler at the professional level will be on Saturday, June 3, at 1 p.m. at Tom and Mary Casey Stadium in Albany, N.Y., when the Atlas opens its season against the Redwoods.
Adler and the rest of his teammates return to the collegiate field this weekend, when the Big Red hosts Michigan in the NCAA Tournament First Round. The action is set to go down on Sunday, May 14, at Schoellkopf Field at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.