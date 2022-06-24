It is always interesting – and often sad – to see a young athlete walk off the field at the end of his or her high school career and see that wistful realization that they might never suit up again. Some athletes – basketball players, baseball and softball players, basketball players, tennis players, runners – can usually find some way to keep it going in an adult league, but for a lot of football players, that's it. The reality is that football is a “lifetime sport” for a very small percentage of players.
Some football players do get to extend their playing days beyond high school – at least for 4 more years – and when a player graduates from high school, the work required intensifies. To put a finer point on this, I talked to two local college football players, one that knows what it takes to take one's game to the next level, and one that is willing to put in the work to find out.
First, Chase Sposito... Chase is about to graduate from Ithaca High, and he committed to play football at Ithaca College last December. As he increases his workout frequency and intensity to prepare for his transition from the proverbial big fish in a small pond to just another freshman, he told me, “I see it as an advantage that I am fully aware that as a freshman, I'm at the bottom of the food chain, but I'll be on an equal playing field with the other first-year guys. Unlike high school, I don't have coaches that know me, and have watched me play for many years, and I like being a big underdog, as I noticed coming in that some of these guys are like grown men. They have been with the program for 4, even 5 years. I understand that there are many things I cannot control, certain things I can control, and I am confident that no one will outwork me.” He added, “I don't feel cocky, but I do feel confident. This is my town, and I told the coaches on my recruiting visit that I didn't come here to sit on the bench.”
Another advantage is the fact that Chase has paid close attention to the student- athlete journey undertaken by his brother, Ryan, who plays D-1 lacrosse for Army. “Watching Ryan's experience has been really helpful, as it gives me insight into what life looks like as a college athlete,” Chase offered. “It has helped bring my nerves down, especially watching him handle the extra pressure of being at West Point.”
***
Luke Winslow was the conference Player of the Year for Lansing's 8-Man football program in 2019, and when he dislocated his elbow in the Sectional championship game as a senior, he called walking off the field “the most difficult thing I have ever done.” Luke put in the work, came back stronger than ever, and is now a defensive back at Franklin Pierce, a Division II program in New Hampshire.. He started on special teams as a freshman before working his way into the starting lineup halfway through the season, he was chosen as a captain as a sophomore and responded by leading the team with 57 tackles (33 solo).
I caught up with Luke to ask him what he has learned in his time as a college football player, He said, “In high school, the focus was on competing against the opposing team, but at the college level the first step is to compete with my teammates.” He explained that to play in college, it is crucial to understand that everyone is at the same ability level, and it comes down to desire and work ethic. and he is one of the half-dozen players staying on campus to train together over the summer. “I'm currently lifting five times a week, with two conditioning workouts,” Luke told me, “and starting in July, I'll be flipping that to lifting three times a week and adding footwork, speed, agility and skill- related drills 3 days a week.”
In Winslow's words, “Summer workouts are about staying one step ahead.”
