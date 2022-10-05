I am often asked why I don't write more often about the Yankees, the Giants, or the Bills. I reply that I will do so if there is a local angle I can bring to the story—like the fact that Ithaca College grad Tim Locastro is playing for the Yankees—but if there is no such connection, it's not really good story fodder for a local paper.
It so happens that one of this week's biggest national sports stories does have a local angle. Cornell grad and Big Red football standout J.C. Tretter is the President of the National Football League Players Association and is thus front and center in the intense scrutiny surrounding the Miami Dolphins' handling of the Tua Tagovailoa situation.
Tagovailoa, as many people are aware, drew the concern of the masses a week ago Sunday, when he was tackled by a Buffalo Bills defender and the back of his helmet hit the ground with considerable force. It didn't look like a severe impact, but when Tua got up looking wobbly, then took three steps and fell down, he was quickly taken off the field. I recall wondering how many games he would miss. He missed three plays, much to the surprise of many informed observers. The Dolphins and the NFL insisted all concussion protocols had been followed.
Four days later, Tagovailoa trotted out with his teammates in a Thursday night game against the Bengals and was once again slammed to the turf. He did not have an opportunity to get up and fall back down, as he instead lay on the ground, convulsing, his fingers clenched as if he had lost all control of his motor functions. He was carried off on a stretcher. As I watched, I was reminded of the lyrics to a Bill Withers song: “You just keep on using me...until you use me up.” (That said, I offer full disclosure that I am not a neuroscientist, but that was a very disturbing spectacle.)
Tretter—a recent NFL retiree who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft—was recently re-elected to serve as the NFLPA's President. He was quoted as saying, “We are all outraged by what we have seen the last several days and scared for the safety of one of our brothers. What everyone saw both Sunday and last night were ‘no-go’ symptoms within our concussion protocols.
“We need to figure out how and why the decisions were made last Sunday to allow a player with a ‘no-go’ symptom back on the field.”
I asked a friend of mine about Tretter's ascension to the President of the NFLPA, and Buck Briggs said, “J.C. brings a very unique pedigree and skill-set to the position.”
Briggs (Cornell class of '76, Georgetown University Law Center, class of '82) brings an insider's look to the conversation, given he was in-house counsel for the NFLPA in the 1980s before moving over to the other side, so to speak, and becoming the NFL's Vice President for Arbitration and Litigation. Having seen the interaction between the league and the NFLPA from both sides, when asked how Tretter could be in the position as a recent retiree, he said, “J.C. was elected while still active, and he will be able to finish out his term.” Briggs added, “Tretter is seen as a very smart individual, and he's highly respected, and very influential. He has a degree from Cornell's School of Industrial and Labor Relations, and that is part of a very unique skill set.” According to Briggs, other NFLPA Presidents have “used the position as a very important stepping stone,” offering as an example Gene Upshaw's journey from NFLPA President to Executive Director. Buck also said, “The concussion issue has been a very important topic of conversation between the Players Association and the NFL, and there is sure to be a serious investigation. There will be much more to follow.”
***
I am adding this, because I do not know when—or if—I will be able to so again: The Big Red, the Bombers, Bills, the Giants and the Jets all won last weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.