The Cornell women's hockey team fought back from a two-goal deficit against ECAC Hockey- and Ivy League-leading Harvard on Saturday, but the Crimson's power play helped the visitors pull away for a 6-3 victory at Lynah Rink.
Freshman defender Rory Guilday scored on a blast from the left point with a minute left in the second period, then reigning league and national rookie of the month Lily Delianedis netted her 11th goal of the season just 2:54 into the third period to bring Cornell (9-10-2, 7-7-2) back level at 3 with Harvard (17-6, 13-4). The Big Red then looked to have the upper hand after drawing a penalty a couple minutes later.
But the tides quickly turned with two penalties whistled on Cornell just 72 seconds apart, putting Harvard on a four-on-three power play. It took just 12 seconds from there for Becca Gilmore to score what proved to be the game-winner. A little less than two minutes later, Kyra Willoughby's shot from the right point sailed through traffic and inside the far post to extend the lead for good. The Crimson power play was 3-for-7 on the afternoon.
The goal was Gilmore's second of the game after her first staked Harvard to a lead in the first period. The Big Red got its own power-play goal a little more than five minutes later when sophomore forward Kaitlin Jockims shoveled in a rebound created by a point shot from junior forward Gillis Frechette. Harvard then scored twice in the first half of the second period to build its first two-goal lead.
Graduate student Lindsay Browning made 28 saves on the day. Harvard's first goal broke her home shutout streak of 257 minutes, 54 seconds.
Cornell is back in action at 2 p.m. Sunday, when it hosts another nationally-ranked team in #7 Colgate.
