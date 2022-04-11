Major changes are coming to the IAC varsity and junior varsity baseball seasons this year.
A new scheduling format has been set in place for the 2022 campaign as inter-conference matchups will be played in a three-game series with one team hosting the first and third games and the other hosting the second. In past seasons, conference foes played each other just twice - one game at both of the team’s home fields - on separate dates, not back-to-back. Out-of-conference matchups will still be just a single game.
Kyle McDuffee, IAC baseball coordinator and head coach of Waverly, said the move to this format was made for multiple reasons.
“In the division that will give you almost like a college-baseball, pro-type thing; you play a three-game series,” McDuffee said. “It lines up your pitching. Gives you a little more strategies.”
One of the main reasons for the switch was to give IAC teams a better chance at securing a home game during Section IV tournament play.
“This is actually going to give every team in our conference a better opportunity to get more points, so we can have home field advantage in sectionals,” he said.
“This is something that may not show up this year, but maybe in the next two or three years; I think you’re going to see more teams coming out of the IAC for section challenges,” he said.
Particularly, he sees the new format benefiting teams such as Dryden that compete in the Class B bracket.
“No outside schools - the MAC’s or the STAC’s - want to play our C division,” he said. “But now it’s going to give the B’s that same opportunity where they’ll be recognized, too. I think there’s going to be a time where we’re going to win B’s and C’s [sectional championships] with this kind of schedule.”
“This is going to give people like Dryden - maybe if they don’t win the league, but they still amount the most points, they’re still going to have a home game against a STAC school that will have to drive to Dryden, which is sometimes a lot better than Dryden jumping on a bus and having to Sus[quehanna] Valley,” he said.
Another reason for choosing this format is to allow coaching staffs to strategize a bit more when it comes to their pitching rotations, and thus elevating the quality of competition in the process.
“It starts educating our kids how important the third pitcher is in a week, or the third game of the week is, and it shows that importance,” McDuffee said.
“So now you’re playing against a team that you, ‘You know, their number one is going today. You know what, I may throw my number two in and give my number one Wednesday and then have a chance to take two out of three,’” he said. “You take two out of three in high school baseball, you win the week. That’s a lot of points right there. Or you line your number ones up and say, ‘Go at it,’ and then hope my number twos line up and go at.”
He said teams will be able to showcase the strengths of their rotations.
“This is going to show the teams that have good twos and threes and actually have good offense, that has an opportunity to win a week,” he said.
“Now, if you have a dominant number one, you’re not sweeping a school now,” he said. “You’re not playing them twice and beating them twice, because your number one goes April 6 and you don’t play them again until May 5 for your second game, and you see their number one again.”
The junior varsity level will see a significant change as well, though not in terms of schedule. This season, the IAC has brought back postseason play for junior varsity teams.
In years prior, the conference used to have the winners of both divisions play against each other for the championship. This time around, it will be a bracket system with seeding determined by a team’s regular season record. Teams with the better record in a matchup will receive home field advantage. A three-game series will be played to crown the conference champion.
McDuffee said reinstalling postseason play at the junior varsity level will pay dividends in the immediate and long-term future.
“It gives our JV kids more opportunities for good competition, and plus they’re going to be playing against these guys for the next three or four years,” he said.
