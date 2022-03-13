Junior forwards Ben Berard and Matt Stienburg each scored their 13th goals of the season, but the Cornell men's hockey team ran into penalty trouble that helped lead to a 4-2 loss to Colgate in Game 2 of an ECAC Hockey Championship quarterfinal series on Saturday night at Lynah Rink. The result leaves the teams tied at a game apiece with a winner-take-all Game 3 scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday.
"They played well and we didn't respond to their team. I don't know if we thought it would be easier tonight than it was last night, but we just didn't play (well)," said Mike Schafer '86, the Jay R. Bloom '77 Head Coach of Men's Hockey at Cornell. "We'll make some lineup changes for tomorrow."
Colgate (17-17-4), which is seeded fifth in the tournament, continued to do damage on the power play against Cornell (18-9-4), which is seeded fourth and ranked 18th nationally in the USCHO.com poll. The Raiders scored twice on the man advantage in seven opportunities, giving them six power-play goals over four games against the Big Red this season. The first on Saturday came from Alex Young to open the scoring 7 minutes, 21 seconds into the game when he picked a spot over Cornell starting goaltender Ian Shane's left shoulder from the right circle.
Unlike in Friday's Game 1, when the Big Red stormed back from conceding the game's first goal to essentially dominate the rest of a 3-1 victory, Saturday's Game 2 saw no such resilience from the hosts — and a little good fortune helped the visitors stay ahead. Shane made a save on Ross Mitton's shot from the slot 4:39 into the second period, only to have the rebound carom back into the net off the skate of a Big Red defenseman.
While Cornell went 0-for-4 on the man advantage, Berard's goal came four seconds after a power play ended at 7:02 of the second when he scooped a puck over Colgate goalie Mitch Benson's left shoulder from a sharp angle. But the Raiders answered right back 1:23 later when Jeff Stewart spun away from a check to convert a rebound that bounced right into his path from glass behind the net.
A major penalty on the Big Red led to four-on-three goal from Matt Verboon a few minutes later.
Stienburg closed the scoring with a six-on-five goal with 1:44 to play. Freshman Joe Howe came on in relief of Shane during the second period and stopped 11 of the 12 shots he faced.
"It ultimately comes down to sticking to our game," said senior forward and tri-captain Brenden Locke. "We can complain about the officiating or whatever (doesn't go our way), but it really comes down to how bad we want it tomorrow."
