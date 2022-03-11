Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.