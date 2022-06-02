Heart disease and stroke are important health issues for all women. Heart disease is the number one killer of American women, and stroke is fourth.
While heart disease is most common in older women, the factors that can lead to heart disease begin decades earlier. Establishing heart healthy habits early in life reduces the risk factors for developing cardiovascular disease later in life. The same regimen applies to older women who can take steps at any age to lower their risks for heart disease and stroke. Encourage all the women in your family to join you in making healthy choices in diet, lifestyle and exercise.
The greatest risks for developing heart disease and stroke are smoking, diabetes, obesity, hypertension, family history (genetics) and abnormal cholesterol. Sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet, sleep apnea contribute other risks. Individuals can control or change some risks (smoking, diet, exercise), others will need their doctor’s help and make lifestyle changes.
The more risk factors you have for heart disease, the higher your risk. Let’s look at each risk.
Smoking. Smokers are up to four times more likely to have heart disease than nonsmokers. Even smoking in your 20s speeds up developing heart disease. The longer you smoke, the greater your risk of developing cardiac heart disease (CHD). Myocardial infarction (MI) increases sixfold in women and threefold in men who smoke at least 20 cigarettes per day. Even smoking one cigarette a day raises the risk for CHD by about 50 percent and increases the risk of stroke by about 25 percent. Female smokers were 25 percent more likely than male smokers to develop CHD. If you quit now, within a year your heart disease risk is half of what it was while you smoked. Within 10-15 years, your heart disease risk is the same as a woman who never smoked.
Diet. Healthy eating plays a big part of preventing heart disease and type 2 diabetes that increases the risks for heart attack and stroke. What you eat can also prevent other health problems that lead to heart disease, like high blood pressure or obesity. Eat a healthy combination of foods from all the food groups with a diet emphasizing fresh unprocessed foods. Fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, smaller portions of meat, avoiding unhealthy oils and fats are all beneficial. Avoid eating unhealthy amounts of sugar and sodium.
Exercise. Only 1 in 5 women get enough physical activity to help prevent heart disease. You need at least 30 minutes of physical activity five times a week to stay healthy. For women multi-tasking between their jobs, families and homes, that can be a high reach. Regular exercise keeps your blood vessels flexible, prevents the buildup of plaque in the arteries, and reduce risks related to high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity.
Cholesterol. Genetics significantly influence cholesterol levels in your blood, but diet also plays a role. If cholesterol levels are high even with a heart-healthy diet, you have coronary/vascular disease or are in a high-risk group for developing disease, medication may be of benefit through your doctor.
Aging. Heart disease risks increase as we age. Before menopause, a woman's estrogen helps protect her from heart disease by increasing HDL (good) cholesterol and decreasing LDL (bad) cholesterol. After menopause, total cholesterol rises and is one factor that increases the risks that can lead to a heart attack. If you’ve followed a healthy lifestyle and continue doing so after menopause, your risk of developing heart disease and stroke is lower. That regimen, and working with your physician before and after menopause, helps women maintain a heart healthy life.
High blood pressure. Hypertension has a genetic predisposition. Exercise, good sleep patterns, avoidance of excessive salt and following a heart-healthy diet can help lower blood pressure. Many people will need medication to keep their blood pressure at goal, however. Targets: Systolic (upper number) <140, diastolic (lower number) <90.
Diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is a major factor in coronary artery and vascular disease. The current diabetic epidemic (type 2 diabetes) results from the current diet and inadequate exercise in the U.S. Being overweight raises your risk for type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Healthy diet, weight, exercise can prevent diabetes and control it if you have the disease. There are new medications that can help with control as well.
Lynn Swisher, MD, joined Ithaca Cardiology Associates in 1998, adding specialized skills in pacemaker implantation to the cardiology team. She has board certification in echocardiography and under her direction, the Cayuga Medical Center Echocardiography Laboratory became accredited. She can be reached at the Cayuga Heart Institute of CMA (607) 882-9068.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.