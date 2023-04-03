Patients seeking weight-loss procedures are being treated at Cayuga Medical Center with the most advanced minimally invasive robotic-assisted bariatric surgical system. CMC surgeons have completed over 500 robotic surgeries in a variety of procedures since 2019 when they began using the latest da Vinci Si system. In addition to bariatric procedures, surgeons also use the robotic technology at CMC for abdominal conditions, including hernia procedures, colon and small bowel surgery, appendectomies, and gynecologic surgery.
Board certified general surgeons Brian Bollo, MD, and John Mecenas, MD, with Cayuga Center for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, perform robotic-assisted bariatric surgeries. Dr. Mecenas began CMC’s weight-loss surgery program in 2002. He was its medical director until 2019, when Dr. Bollo became the center’s medical director. Debra Scott, RN, is the Bariatric Nurse Coordinator who assists patients in preparing for the surgery and returning to their active lives. Drs. Bollo and Mecenas recently answered common questions patients have about bariatric surgery.
How do patients benefit from minimally invasive robotic surgery?
Minimally invasive surgeries can result in shorter hospital stays, less blood loss, and faster recoveries. Robotic-assisted surgery with the da Vinci system gives surgeons precision tools that provide an extra margin of patient safety. Those include:
- A high-definition 3D camera system with high magnification that provides immersive viewing of the surgical area.
- Technology using surgical instruments that bend and rotate far greater than the human wrist. That allows your doctor to operate with enhanced vision, dexterity, and control.
- Surgical precision and flexibility, so incisions are smaller, reducing pain and improving cosmetic results.
- Better surgical ergonomics. With robotic-assisted surgery, the surgeon sits at a console and controls the surgical instruments rather than standing at an operating table and manually controlling the instruments. The improved ergonomics prevent physician arm or leg fatigue and offer more precise positioning during the one- to three-hour procedures.
What types of robotic-assisted bariatric surgeries are done at Cayuga Medical Center?
Sleeve gastrectomy is among the most frequently performed bariatric procedure locally and nationally. Most sleeve gastrostomies done at CMC are done robotically, but a laparoscopic bariatric procedure can be used when certain health conditions make that a better choice for the patient. A sleeve gastrectomy reduces a patient’s stomach size by about 80 percent to limit the amount of food it can hold. Patients may lose weight because they can only eat small amounts of food. Sleeve gastrectomy may cause changes in stomach hormones to reduce appetite and increase a sense of fullness.
Who should consider bariatric surgery?
Patients with a body mass index (BMI) or greater than 40 are candidates for bariatric surgery. Other patients with lower BMIs may benefit from bariatric surgery if they have other obesity-related illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, heart disease, sleep apnea, debilitating joint problems and some types of cancers.
What should I look for in a bariatric surgery program?
A care team approach is the best way to treat obesity because the causes and consequences of the disease are so varied. The team guides a patient through the complex treatment and includes their primary care physician, surgeon, dietician, and other specialists. Our Bariatric Nurse Coordinator plays a key role in coordinating pre- and post-surgical care with a patient’s continuing care team. After surgery, the nurse coordinator helps patients build connections with bariatric support groups and medically supervised exercise classes offered through the Cayuga Center for Healthy Living. Developing that continuum of care is the goal of the Center for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. Having regular follow-up appointments with your surgeon minimizes the risks of complications and ensures support for your success.
What to expect after robotic weight-loss surgery?
One of the program’s goals is having patients walking with assistance within 2 hours of their surgery. Gentle activity aids healing. For several days, your meals will include protein shakes and several medications. As your recovery progresses, it will be crucial to start an exercise program that you can follow. Increased physical activity is an important component of success after weight loss surgery. You’ll have follow-up appointments with your care team who will monitor your healing and weight-loss progress.
Dr. Brian Bollo and Dr. John Mecenas are board-certified general surgeons with advanced training in bariatric surgery and minimally invasive surgery using laparoscopic and robotic surgical technology. For additional information on bariatric surgery, go to cayugahealth.org or call the bariatric services line at (607) 252-3555.
- To see past issues of Cayuga Health Magazine and more local health articles, go to cayugahealthmagazine.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.