Helping its members reap the benefits of regular workouts without risking exposure to COVID-19 has transformed Island Health & Fitness’s locations in Ithaca and Cayuga Heights with upgrades focused on reducing infection risks.
New flooring in the strength training and exercise areas that can be cleaned and disinfected several times a day, increasing fresh air ventilation, cleaning crews working throughout the day, limiting the number of people in the clubs and COVID check-in procedures for staff and members are among the improvements at Island Health & Fitness. The health and safety of members and staff have always been top concerns for Island Health & Fitness, and the pandemic underscored the importance of advancing those goals.
What new procedures protect those coming into Island Health & Fitness facilities from the COVID-19 virus?
Everyone coming into the club goes through a check-in that is like the procedure used at Cayuga Health’s hospitals and its medical offices. The screening questions cover a person’s general health, symptoms that could indicate a COVID infection, exposure to others with an infection, recent tests for the disease and a temperature check. We are working closely with the Tompkins County Health Department and Douglas MacQueen, MD, Medical Director of Cayuga Center for Infectious Diseases and Cayuga Health’s Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, to review our procedures and examine areas where we can improve infection control. Everyone must wear a mask in all indoor spaces except in the pool while swimming.
How is social distancing maintained at the gyms?
We limit occupancy to 33 percent of capacity to ensure safe social distancing and prevent overcrowding and check occupancy levels throughout the day. Staff members monitor the exercise floors to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed.
What changes were made in equipment to reduce infection risks?
When the pandemic required us to close from mid-March until August in 2020, we remodeled our strength training floor and installed new rubberized flooring that is easily sanitized throughout the day. We also installed new workout machines. For exercise equipment involved in high aerobic activities, only every other machine is available for use. That provides safe distances between those exercising on the equipment.
What changes have been made to cleaning at Island Health & Fitness?
We’ve increased hours throughout the day for our cleaning crews. At night after closing, the crew uses electrostatic spraying equipment to sanitizes the entire facility. The equipment pressurizes a sanitizing solution into a fine mist of charged droplets that coat and disinfect exposed parts of the equipment and all surfaces in the club. Our members and staff regularly help by wiping down machines and equipment before and after each use.
How has ventilation been modified to reduce infection risks?
Air filtration complies with New York State safety guidelines and uses filters with a MERV rating of 13 or higher that are effective in reducing airborne infection risks from the COVID-19 virus. The locker rooms’ ventilation system further reduces virus risk by replacing 100 percent of the indoor air multiple times each day with fresh air and then reheating or cooling the incoming outside air. Fresh air ventilation has also been increased for all other areas of the clubs.
How have policies changed for group classes?
During the cold months, in-person studio classes are limited to 11 participants. Virtual classes are offered for those uncomfortable with public spaces. Most In-person and virtual classes are free to all active members. Virtual classes require minimal equipment and are led by trusted instructors who provide suggestions for substituting household items for exercise equipment. Last August, group fitness classes and workout sessions were held on the third-floor roof deck at Island Health & Fitness’s downtown location. The roof-top programs will return this spring. Activities shift to an indoor space during inclement weather.
Have COVID restrictions changed the aquatics program?
The pools operate on a reservation basis and are limited to one swimmer per lane in the lap pool. The warm water pool is limited to six people at a time to allow for safe social distancing. Reservations can be made using the Empower ME section of the Island Health & Fitness website or by calling (607) 277-3861.
Steve Brandt is the general manager of Island Health & Fitness. Before coming to Ithaca, he owned or managed fitness and athletic clubs in the Chicago area. He graduated from George Williams College of Aurora University with a Master of Science in Recreation Administration and McKendree University with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education. He can be reached at (607) 277-3861 or sbrandt@islandhealthfitness.com
