A warning on rising Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on should give residents of Tompkins, Cortland and neighboring counties reason to consider the urgency of having adolescents vaccinated for the sexually transmitted disease that is linked to several cancers.
The CDC reports that 80% of Americans will be infected in their lifetimes, with those in their late teens and early 20s at greatest risk. HPV is associated with cervical, vulvar, and vaginal cancer in females, penile cancer in males, and anal and oropharyngeal cancer in both genders. To reduce the spread of HPV, the CDC recommends HPV vaccination at ages 11–12 years.
The most recent data from the New York State health department show only Cortland County with an HPV vaccination rate of 40.9% is meeting the New York goal of having 37.4% of young adolescents vaccinated for HPV by 2024. Tompkins County’s 28.9% vaccination rate lags most neighboring counties including Schuyler, 32.6%; Cayuga, 31.2%; Chemung, 27.7%; Seneca, 23%; and Tioga, 17.5%.
Although these numbers are significant, the HPV vaccine is extremely important for our community’s health and future. We can increase the rate of vaccination and decrease the chances of various cancers simply by asking your provider about the HPV vaccine.
How do people get an HPV infection?
People get HPV from another person during intimate sexual contact (oral, anal, or vaginal sexual contact. A person can have HPV even if years have passed since he or she had sexual contact with an infected person. It’s not very common, but a pregnant woman with HPV can pass it to her baby during delivery.
How do I know if I have HPV?
There is a test to screen for HPV and cervical cancer, which can result from an HPV infection. These tests are only recommended for screening women 29 and older. Although they tell you if you have a particular strain of HPV that can cause cancer or genital warts, they do not screen for the cancer itself. Only a PAP smear or biopsy can tell you if there is cancer present. Most people with HPV do not know they are infected. Some people find out they have HPV when they get genital warts. Others may only find out once they’ve developed more serious problems from HPV, such as cancers.
Is there a treatment for HPV infection?
There is no treatment for HPV infection, which is why prevention is so important. Only HPV-associated lesions including genital warts, recurrent respiratory papillomatosis, pre-cancers, and cancers are treated. Recommended treatments vary depending on the diagnosis, size, and location of the lesion.
Why should I have my child get the HPV vaccine?
Let’s face it, the topic of sexual intercourse is difficult to have or even think about when it comes to your child but making the decision to prepare for your child is very important.
HPV vaccine is one of the many childhood vaccines the CDC recommends. Although the vaccinations can be started at age 9, the CDC recommends all children between 11 and 12 get the HPV vaccine series because this is when the vaccine is most effective. HPV vaccine is recommended for young women through age 26, and young men through age 21. For adults ages 27 through 45, clinicians can consider discussing HPV vaccination with people who are most likely to benefit. HPV vaccination does not need to be discussed with most adults older 26. HPV vaccine is also recommended for some through age 26 who did not get vaccinated when they were younger including:
•Young men who have, or expect to have, sex with men.
•Transgender young adults.
•Young adults with immunocompromising conditions, including HIV.
After age 26, the benefit of getting the vaccine is lessened because the person has most likely been exposed to HPV infections and the immune response to the vaccine grows weaker with age.
Dr. Nidhi Simlote Villanueva was born and raised in Syracuse, earned her medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, completed residencies at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse and Arnot Ogden Medical Center where she obtained concentrations in Women’s Health, Addiction Medicine, and a special track in Geriatrics. She was drawn to Family Medicine because it allows her to develop long-term relationships with multi-generations within a family. Dr. Simlote’s passion for community outreach prompted her to earn a Master of Public Health degree from SUNY Buffalo last year. She works at Cayuga Primary Care, 14 Kennedy Parkway, Cortland and can be reached at (607) 756-9941.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.