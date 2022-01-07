High blood pressure is a major health issue for residents of the Finger Lakes region as it is for most Americans, but the best treatments are readily available: diet modification and exercise. Choosing a healthier diet and getting more exercise are now the cornerstones for treating high blood pressure. Making gradual changes to those lifestyle choices in the coming year can reduce your hypertension risks and enhance your overall health.
Here are some steps you can take to shift to a healthier diet in the new year. A second article next week will look at how to gradually increase your recreational activity levels.
What are some simple guidelines to improve your diet?
Take a close look at your plate and divide it into quarters. Use one quarter of the plate for vegetables. Steam the vegetables or sauté with a small amount of olive or canola oil rather than using butter or margarine. Add fruits to cover another quarter. Use a variety of colors for the vegetables and fruits. Fruit can be fresh or an unsweetened canned variety.
The thirdquarter of the plate is for whole grains or starchy vegetables. Limit refined grains, like white rice and white bread, opting for brown rice and whole grain breads and pasta. Your meal’s protein goes in the final quarter space. Chose the healthiest sources of protein, such as fish, poultry, beans, soy and nuts; cut back on red meat; avoid bacon, cold cuts and other processed meats.
Use healthy oils (like olive and canola oil) for cooking, on salad and at the table. Avoid breaded and fried foods, opting for grilled, baked, sautéed or steamed cooking techniques. Drink water, tea or coffee. Go easy on juice and avoid sugary drinks. Make fresh fruit your regular dessert.
Is there a recommended diet plan?
The DASH diet plan, or Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, is a good one. It is rich in fruits, vegetables, fat-free or low-fat milk and milk products, whole grains, fish, poultry, beans, seeds and nuts. The National Institutes of Health has information on the DASH diet and meal planning. Go to www.NIH.gov and search for DASH diet. While you are there, check NIH’s “Your Guide to Lowering Blood Pressure.”
What are some effective ways to shift to a healthier style of eating?
- Eat slowly and pay attention to your food. Eating in front of the TV or computer distracts you from paying attention to what you’re putting on your plate. That increases the chance you’ll make poor decisions on food choices and portions. Pause before taking a bite, and chew slowly and intentional. This will help you focus on eating and keep you from mindlessly scarfing down more than your body really wants or needs.
- Eat the vegetables on your plate first and eat the starch and carbohydrates last.
- Prepare extra meals and snacks in advance so you can turn to those when you are starving and time starved.
- When dining out, read the menu in advance so you have a plan to make healthy food choices.
Use food labels to make better choices.
- Look at the label’s serving size and how many servings you are eating.
- Ingredients such as sucrose, glucose and high-fructose corn syrup, add sugar to your diet. Make sure added sugars are not one of the first few ingredients listed on the label.
- Look for words that you recognize on the ingredients list to avoid choosing highly processed foods.
- Choose foods that have no trans fats listed on the label and very low – 5 percent or less - saturated fat content.
- Look at the sodium content. Choose foods that keep your daily sodium consumption at less than 2,300 milligrams. Older adults tend to be salt-sensitive, so a daily limit of 1,500 milligrams – about three-quarters of a teaspoon – is a more appropriate intake level.
- Check the potassium content. The daily recommendation is 3,500 milligrams. The mineral is found in low-fat or no-fat milk and yogurt, bananas and vegetables and it counteracts some of sodium’s effects on blood pressure.
Donna Sandidge is the medical director of the Cayuga Center for Health Living. She holds board certifications from American Board of Internal Medicine, the American Board of Obesity Medicine and the American Board of Allergy and Immunology. For information on the diet and lifestyle programs at the Cayuga Center for Healthy Living, call (607) 252-3590.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.