Physical fitness improvement is one of the most common resolutions for a new year but developing a fitness plan and sticking with an exercise regime over the months ahead can be a challenge. Setting a course to improve your fitness in 2021 is an admirable goal, and there are several things you can do to stay on your work-out schedule in the coming year.
Before getting started, think about why you want to improve your fitness. Typically, weight control is at the top of the list for people coming to Island Health and Fitness. Another group of people comes because their physicians encouraged them to start a program that would strengthen muscles, provide more cardiovascular exercise or improve joint flexibility and balance. Those who are most successful at sticking with their fitness plans have a specific goal and measure their progress as they work toward it.
Do I need a health assessment before starting a physical fitness program?
It is important for anyone starting a fitness program for the first time or restarting a program after an extended period, to get a physical exam from a healthcare professional. The exam can help you focus on the type of exercise you qualify for and what activity would be appropriate for your fitness goals. Island Fitness works with physicians and physical therapists at Cayuga Medical Center to develop personal fitness programs. Before starting an Island Fitness program, a person may get a health and lifestyle assessment. It covers workout history, medical history and goals to develop an individual’s exercise program.
How do I start a fitness plan?
You need to start slow and work up to more intense workouts. Doing too much, too quickly, is a common mistake people make. You can expect to have some soreness in your muscles when you start an exercise plan. Pushing too hard, too fast increases muscle soreness and stiffness. Pain discourages people from sticking with their program. Establishing a routine in the first few weeks that builds exercise into your life is a key goal. If you make exercise a routine habit, the benefits of stronger muscles, improved flexibility and overall fitness will follow. Follow these guidelines:
- Schedule your workouts. People who are strict about setting aside specific times on specific days are the most successful in maintaining a fitness plan. It’s not essential to join a fitness program, but for many people joining a gym, having a regular time to work with a trainer or taking part in a group exercise class keeps them on track for reaching their goals. It also helps if you have an exercise partner. The partners keep each other accountable for showing up and exercising together.
- Set specific goals. Having specific and achievable goals steer your workouts in the right direction and also give motivation.
- Monitor your heart rate. Record how long you take to walk a mile at a pace brisk enough to get your heart rate into the aerobic zone to maximize the conditioning and weight-loss benefits.
There are many formulas for calculating aerobic zone heart rate. A simple technique is the conversational pace test. If you can carry on a conversation while walking briskly, without having to stop and catch your breath, you're in the aerobic zone. Note and record your heart rate when you are in the zone. A minute after your walk, check your heart rate again. Over several weeks of regular walking, the time to walk a mile at the aerobic zone rate will decrease, and your heart rate will recover from the exercise in less time.
- Measure your strength. Record how many sit-ups and push-ups you can do in 30-second sets. As you gain strength, the number of sit-ups and push-ups you can in 30-second sets will increase.
How long before I see fitness improvements?
Expect that you will need at least four to six weeks of following your exercise routine to see results. Every six to eight weeks re-check your baseline metrics. You may need to adjust the time, intensity and type of exercise you do in order to continue improving. But it may surprise you to find you’re exercising just the right amount to meet your fitness goals.
Scott Yaple is an exercise physiologist and personal trainer for Island Heath & Fitness at Community Corners, 903 Hanshaw Road. He received a bachelor’s degree in sports management from SUNY Cortland. He can be reached at (607) 277-3861.
