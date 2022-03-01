Senior drivers learn how age-related changes in mobility, touch/grip, vision, hearing and cognition can affect their driving in fitness assessments provided by Occupational Therapy at Cayuga Wellness Center’s Brentwood clinic.
The assessments help seniors recognize driving situations that can pose extra risks and provide solutions to minimize the chance of accidents. The risks of vehicle accidents increase, especially after age 75, due primarily to increased fragility. Collisions cause greater injury for older drivers and may require longer recoveries than what younger drivers face in similar accidents.
Driving situations posing the greatest risks for older drivers include:
- Crossing intersections, especially left turns
- Merging with traffic at speeds above 40 mph.
- Failing to yield the right of way.
- Not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign.
- Misjudging time or distance needed to turn in front of traffic.
- Speeding or driving too slowly.
- Following another vehicle too closely.
What happens in a driving fitness assessment?
The evaluation is an off-the-road examination of a person’s physical, cognitive, sensory abilities, and their understanding of driving laws. The assessment takes about two hours, and a few insurance plans covering the $213 out of pocket fee.
What recommendations result from an assessment?
The assessment may determine a person is safe to continue driving or that an actual on-the-road evaluation of driving skills may be needed. Other recommendations from an assessment may include a driving refresher course, no dusk or dawn driving, or not driving during inclement weather such as foggy conditions when contrast sensitivity is reduced. Occupational or physical therapy may be recommended to improve range of motion, balance, reaction time, strength, flexibility and cognition. In cases where a driver’s limitations present a danger, the therapist would recommend retiring from driving and offer OT intervention to assist with transportation alternatives.
What are common problems senior drivers face?
The gradual decline of physical abilities contributes to fragility, sensory impairment and slower reaction time that can hinder the ability to drive safely.
Vision: Most of the sensory information needed for driving comes from vision. Senior drivers should have annual eye exams. Changes in vision that can affect driving safely include, but are not limited to:
- Peripheral vision narrows with age making it harder to see signs, vehicles and pedestrians on the edge of our visual field.
- Low-light conditions hamper vision at night, at dusk and dawn and during inclement weather.
- Increased sensitivity to bright light and glare from oncoming headlights makes seeing difficult at night or during the daytime from sun glare and slower recovery time from glare.
Hearing: The ability to hear high-pitched tones can decrease with age making it more difficult to detect and react to sirens, horns and railroad warnings. A hearing test at least every three years can minimize driving risks from hearing loss. Even with adequate hearing, senior drivers may find an in-car siren detector useful. The detector flashes to alert the driver to approaching emergency vehicles. Keeping the inside of the car quiet helps drivers stay alert to dashboard warning signals that sound or flash when something is wrong with the vehicle.
Muscle and joint stiffness: These changes make it harder to turn your head, turn the steering wheel quickly or brake safely. Flexibility can be improved with yoga and regular exercise.
What kinds of assistive equipment can help older drivers?
For those who go on to have an on-the-road assessment, the driver rehabilitation specialist may recommend devices to compensate for physical challenges. Many newer vehicles include technology to warn of a collision danger and automatically apply the brakes if the driver fails to react, reduce cruise control speed to maintain proper distance between vehicles and warn drivers when they're straying outside the lane. Other adaptive controls and equipment that must be installed by certified technicians in order to keep the original warranty include:
- Low-effort steering. This modification to the power steering system reduces the effort required to turn the steering wheel, which is helpful for those with painful arthritic shoulders and limited flexibility.
- Hand controls. The equipment allows drivers to control the accelerator and brake functions with their hands.
- Swing-out seat. A replacement seat with a swivel base allows drivers to get in and out of a vehicle without having to maneuver around the steering column.
- Foot pedal extensions. Professionally installed pedal extenders allow better more comfortable reach of the accelerator and brake pedals.
More information:
- Cayuga Health and Way2Go at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tompkins County have co-sponsored past CarFit events for older drivers. AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association developed the educational program. Watch for announcements on a possible 2022 event. CarFit’s national website also has virtual workshops.
- Several free publications on driving safety and new safety technology for cars can be downloaded from The Hartford Center for Mature Market Excellence® and the MIT Age Lab.
Eleanor Liebson is a licensed occupational therapist and driving rehabilitation specialist at the Cayuga Wellness Center. She can be reached at (607) 274-4159.
