Getting a flu vaccine before the end of October helps reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, missed work and school due to sickness, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations and deaths. Most everyone 6 months and older should get an annual flu vaccination. The rare exceptions to that recommendation involve patients who had severe allergic reactions to a flu vaccine or Guillain-Barré Syndrome within six weeks of a previous flu shot. If you have had an allergic reaction to the flu shot in the past, you should see an allergist to help decide if you can get a flu shot now.
This season a high-dose flu vaccine or an adjuvanted flu vaccine are being recommended for those 65 years and older to provide greater protection to seniors who have the greatest flu risks. Both produce a stronger immune response and more protection for seniors. People of some racial and ethnic minority groups—particularly children—
experience higher rates of severe flu illness and make getting the annual flu vaccination a high priority.
Getting a flu vaccination is especially important this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the variants of the disease now causing most infections. The flu vaccine protects people and communities from outbreaks of the flu and preserves health-care resources for patients who become infected with COVID-19 or require hospital care for other health issues.
What’s the difference between flu and COVID-19?
Both diseases are contagious respiratory illnesses, but different viruses cause them. The SARS-CoV-2 virus causes COVID-19, and influenza viruses cause flu. Vaccines for both flu and COVID-19 are safe and effective in preventing these contagious diseases. Some symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, and testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis.
Can I get a flu shot and a COVID or COVID booster shot on the same day?
The CDC recommends getting a COVID-19 booster as soon as you're eligible, and it's fine to get both a flu shot and a booster on the same day, but 8%-11% of patients experience mild side effects such as fatigue, discomfort at the injection site, headache and fever.
Where can I get a flu vaccine?
To get a flu shot, call your primary care provider, 2-1-1, or check with your pharmacy. You can also use the Vaccine Finder at vaccinefinder.org to find a nearby location. Most health insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, cover the cost of an annual flu vaccination. Children may qualify for a free vaccine through the federal Vaccines for Children program. For details: call 211 to speak with a Health Insurance Navigator.
How can I protect myself from flu this season?
Getting a flu vaccine is the first and most important step in protecting against this serious disease. Besides getting a seasonal flu vaccine, you can take everyday preventive actions like staying away from sick people and washing your hands to reduce the spread of germs. If you are sick with flu, stay home from work or school to prevent spreading flu to others. If you can’t get your flu shot by Halloween, it’s never too late to get it!
What are flu treatments?
Treatment for the flu is mainly supportive care: rest, drink plenty of fluids and take over-the-counter medications if needed for symptom relief. Wash your hands, cover your coughs and sneezes, and stay away from others when you are sick. If you get the flu, antiviral drugs are a treatment option. Check with your doctor promptly if you are at high risk of serious flu complications. Studies show that flu antiviral drugs work best for treatment when they are started within two days of getting sick. Your doctor may prescribe antiviral drugs to treat your flu illness. Antibiotics do not treat the flu virus. Antiviral drugs are not a substitute for getting a flu vaccine. Antiviral drugs are a second line of defense to treat the flu.
Dr. Douglas MacQueen is board certified in internal medicine and infectious diseases. He is on the medical staff of Cayuga Medical Center and can be reached at the Cayuga Center for Infectious Diseases at (607) 241-1118.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.