What is lymphedema?
Lymphedema occurs when the lymph system is damaged or blocked. Fluid builds up in soft tissues and causes swelling. It is a common problem that may be caused by cancer and cancer treatment. Lymphedema usually affects an arm or leg, but it can also affect other parts of the body.
What is the lymph system?
The lymph system is a network of vessels, tissues, and organs that carry lymph throughout the body. Lymph is a colorless, watery fluid that travels through the lymph vessels and carries types of white blood cells used to fight infections. The lymph slowly moves through larger and larger lymph vessels and passes through lymph nodes where waste is filtered from the lymph.
What are the symptoms of lymphedema?
Symptoms may occur over time or more quickly if there is an infection or injury to the arm or leg. The disease occurs in two forms.
Primary lymphedema is caused by the abnormal development of the lymph system. Symptoms may occur at birth or later in life.
Secondary lymphedema is caused when the lymph system is damaged or blocked by infection, injury, cancer, removal of lymph nodes, radiation to the affected area, or scar tissue from radiation therapy or surgery. This type of lymphedema can cause:
· Swelling of an arm or leg, which may include fingers and toes
· A full or heavy feeling in an arm or leg
· A tight feeling in the skin
· Trouble moving a joint in the arm or leg
· Thickening of the skin, with or without skin changes such as blisters or warts
· A feeling of tightness when wearing clothing, shoes, bracelets, watches, or rings
· Itching of the legs or toes
· A burning feeling in the legs
· Trouble sleeping
· Loss of hair
How are cancer treatments related to lymphedema?
Lymphedema can occur after any cancer or treatment that affects the flow of lymph through the lymph nodes, such as removal of lymph nodes. Most lymphedema develops within three years of surgery, but it may develop within days or many years after treatment.
The risk of lymphedema increases with the number of lymph nodes affected. There is less risk with the removal of only the sentinel lymph node, the first lymph node in a group of lymph nodes to receive lymphatic drainage from the primary tumor.
Lymphedema often occurs in breast cancer patients who had all or part of their breast removed and axillary (underarm) lymph nodes removed. Lymphedema in the legs may occur after surgery for uterine cancer, prostate cancer, lymphoma, or melanoma. It may also occur with vulvar cancer or ovarian cancer. Lymphedema occurs frequently in patients with cancers of the head and neck due to high-dose radiation therapy and combined surgery.
How is lymphedema treated?
Damage to the lymph system cannot be repaired. Treatment can control the swelling caused by lymphedema and keep other problems such as infections, ulcers, skin break down and scarring from developing or getting worse. Physical therapy, rather than medication, is the standard treatment at Cayuga Medical Center’s Physical Therapy program and often includes lymphatic massage to reduce swelling. Patients also learn self-massage and movement exercises that allow their muscles to transport fluid through the lymph vessels. Studies have shown that slow, controlled exercise is safe and may even help keep lymphedema from developing.
A physical therapist may measure a patient for a compression garments, also called compression sleeves and lymphedema sleeves or stockings. The garment puts a controlled amount of pressure on different parts of the arm or leg to help move fluid and keep it from building up. Wearing a pressure garment during exercise may help prevent more swelling in an affected limb. It is important to use pressure garments during air travel because lymphedema can become worse at high altitudes. Patients’ limbs are periodically re-measured to check on swelling, and if needed, to adjust the size of the compression garment.
Allison Howe, PT, OCS, CLT has been a full time physical therapist since 1996 and practiced in a variety of clinical settings, including acute care and sub-acute rehabilitation, out-patient orthopedics and neurology, sports medicine and retraining, and pediatrics. Before coming to Cayuga Medical Center, she was a team trainer for the McGill University Varsity Women’s Volleyball Team. She can be reached at (607) 274-4159.
