Cayuga Medical Center’s orthopedic surgeons are using the newest generation of robotic-assisted technology for total and partial knee replacements and revision knee joint surgery. The new CORI Surgical System provides patients with prosthetic knee replacements that are matched and aligned to their joint anatomy for improved outcomes.
Advanced camera technology, better surgical tools, and improved mapping software to build 3D models of the joint result in faster surgical procedures compared to previous systems which CMC has used since 2019. Both robotic-assisted surgical systems are made by Smith & Nephew, a leading global manufacturer of joint replacement systems, wound-care products, and sports medicine technology “This is another major investment by Cayuga Health that brings advanced medical technology to provide the best care to our community,” says Deidre Blake, MD, who heads the hospital’s orthopedics program.
CMC surgeons use a hand-held instrument to gather information on the patient’s knee anatomy to create a detailed, customized digital model of the patient’s joint. The model is made without exposing a patient to the potentially harmful radiation of a CT scan that other robotic systems use, or the cost of an MRI, which some insurers do not cover, Dr. Blake says.
The robotic technology brings an unparalleled level of accuracy and precision to partial and total knee replacement surgery and joint surgery revisions that were more typically available at larger hospitals many miles away from Ithaca.
“Having this advanced technology will allow more patients in our community to stay right here for their knee replacements. Our orthopedic program has a record of excellence equal to or better than many large medical centers. Now we’re adding the latest joint-replacement technology to improve the care local patients can find close to home," says Dr. Blake, who led the efforts to start the CORI and NAVIO programs at CMC.
While the term robotic-assisted knee surgery may prompt some to wonder how large of a role the robotic equipment has in the operating room, Dr. Blake emphasizes the surgeon is always in control. The systems provide the surgeon with information to plan the procedure and deliver an extra margin of safety during surgery, but it is the surgeon who manages the procedure.
The robotics joint replacement program offers several important benefits for patients:
- The surgeon uses the mapping data to plan the surgery and conduct a virtual run-through before the actual procedure starts. When the surgery begins, the surgeon has a precise view of the procedure’s progress and can adjust the surgical plan if needed. Digital mapping tools allow the surgeon to fit, align and balance the replacement joint accurately.
- The small incisions used with robotic surgery’s minimally invasive techniques reach areas of a joint with reduced blood loss and trauma to muscles, nerves and tissues, which can improve healing.
- Advanced technology gives the surgeon a high-definition view of the surgical site. The CORI system’s improved software rapidly refreshes the view, providing the surgeon with a crisp, second-by-second look at the surgery’s progress.
- The surgeon controls the robotic tool’s cutting tip. As an extra safety precaution, the tip instantly stops and retracts when it moves outside the designated cutting space.
- The bone surface for the implant is prepared with millimeter precision. The new CORI system removes diseased bone quickly and can reduce time in the operating room.
- Computerized assessments of the prepared joint are made and adjusted to assure the precise location for implanting the prosthetic joint. The CORI system’s advanced software helps place and balance the implant based on the patient’s specific anatomy and disease state.
When implants are customized to the patient and placed with precision and accuracy, the patient will walk without pain – often for the first time in years – and the prosthetic joint will have more than a 90 percent chance of lasting 10 or more years. National registries that track replacements show robotic-assisted surgery for knee joint replacement is more accurate than traditional surgery. There is data to suggest there are fewer failures of robotic-assisted knee replacements than with standard replacements. This may reduce failure of the joint and the need for revisions.
Dr. Blake along with Ashley Anderson, MD and Benjamin Donahue, MD are the three board certified surgeons at Cayuga Orthopedics using CMC’s robotic systems for knee joint procedures.
Dr. Deidre Blake is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon who did her fellowship training in joint revision surgery at Weill Cornell’s Hospital for Special Surgery. She serves on the medical staff of Cayuga Medical Center and can be reached at Cayuga Orthopedics at (607) 272-7000 where you can also get additional information on the joint-replacement robotics program at CMC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.