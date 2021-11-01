If travel plans are back on your post-quarantine agenda, the Travel Clinic at the Cayuga Center for Infectious Diseases can help you get ready with travel vaccines and arrange for COVID-19 testing documentation some international destinations and U.S. states require for visitors.
Douglas MacQueen, MD, is the Travel Clinic’s medical director and is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in internal medicine and infectious diseases. He and the Travel Clinic’s nurses have experience in travel and tropical medicine, wilderness medicine, parasitology, and immigrant medicine, besides internal medicine and infectious diseases. The team provides routine and travel vaccines, malaria prevention, travelers’ diarrhea prevention and management and general advice about keeping healthy during travel. Information on COVID-19 test documentation needed to re-enter the U.S. is also provided, and Dr. MacQueen strongly encourages everyone considering international travel to have completed their COVID-19 vaccination.
“When we see patients planning to travel to certain areas, we first review their vaccination history to see if they are up-to-date on routine immunizations for diseases like tetanus diphtheria, flu, and of course COVID-19. Then, we’ll check several sources such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and consulates to see what vaccines are recommended for the countries on their trip schedule,” MacQueen says, who opened the Travel Clinic in 2018.
The team can provide individualized services to travelers 16 or older, those with special travel health needs, immunocompromised travelers, pregnant travelers, those preparing to work or live overseas for prolonged periods, and business and adventure travelers.
Among the more common immunizations travelers may need are vaccines for: hepatitis, typhoid (in oral and injectable doses), Japanese encephalitis for travel to south and east Asia, and rabies for travelers who expect to work with animals. The Clinic prescribes oral medications to prevent malaria. Yellow fever vaccine that had been in short supply is now available at the Travel Clinic.
“We also advise travelers on preventingdiseases transmitted by mosquitoes and other insects, such as malaria, dengue fever, and Japanese encephalitis and avoiding insect bites,” MacQueen says.
Common concerns such as prevention and treatment of traveler’s diarrhea and travel-related health problems such as traffic accidents, altitude illness, motion sickness, and jet lag are also reviewed.
“Special care for those traveling during pregnancy, healthy travel for individuals with chronic diseases such as diabetes or immunosuppressive disorders, and health topics for long-term travelers including adjustment issues, tuberculosis testing, and healthcare options abroad are also discussed,” MacQueen says.
Most health insurance plans do not cover the cost of the appointment or vaccinations at the Travel Clinic. Patients can expect an out-of-pocket expense of about $300 for an office visit and routine travel vaccines. The fee can be higher depending on the number and types of vaccines a patient might need.
When travelers return home, the Clinic also provides diagnosis and treatment of health problems related to a trip such as acute and chronic diarrhea, skin diseases, and parasitic diseases including malaria, schistosomiasis, filarial diseases, and Chagas disease.
Getting an appointment
The Travel Clinic schedules most appointments within a few days after a patient calls the office. Patients should bring a list of their current prescriptions, medical and vaccine history, and travel plans to an office appointment. For details, call (607) 241-1118.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.