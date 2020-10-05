Cayuga Health’s popular quarterly Cayuga Health Magazine is now available to everyone in a new digital, interactive format. The content and focus of the magazine is to inform the community about expanded Cayuga Health services, sharing real patient and doctor experiences, as well as announcing new medical professionals and initiatives across the system.
This free, interactive publication features print and video components to enhance connection to Cayuga Health patients and the Community. The Fall 2020 issue covers the tireless efforts of the health system and community during the ongoing battle of COVID-19. The magazine uses video as a key component to communicating these stories.
The magazine was first published in black and white in 1996. In 2009, the magazine was upgraded to a full-color multi-page magazine which has been historically printed and distributed throughout the community to local residents, Cayuga Health practitioners’ offices, and across both Cayuga Medical Center and Schuyler Hospital waiting areas.
Cayuga Health produces several issues of the magazine each year. The Cayuga Health Magazine App can be downloaded directly from the Apple App Store and on Google Play or it can be read online at www.cayugahealthmagazine.org/.
