ITHACA, NY -- The omicron variant has disrupted a lot already this year, but it won’t take away Downtown Ithaca’s Annual Chili Cook-Off. Typically, the event takes place in early February, but has been moved to March 5 to give the community more time to fight off the surge.
“Dozens of restaurants and eateries participate and thousands of people show up for our Chili Cook-Off each year, and we want everyone to have the safest experience possible,” Scott Rougeau, special events director for the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, said. “To that end, we’ve worked with the Tompkins County Health Department to determine an ideal time to host this event, and early March seems to be a good fit.”
This is the cook-off’s 24th year, and with it comes a new twist. Guests will have multiple opportunities to enjoy the different chilis this year. In the week leading up to March 5, folks will be able to try a bowl of chili and chili-inspired items at participating restaurants. Then on March 5, guests can visit downtown and try even more chili options at the cook-off competition. Each of the chilies in in the competition is freshly prepared by regional chefs from over two dozen participating restaurants and eateries. There will also be locally and regionally produced beer, wine and cider tastings.
While the Downtown Ithaca Alliance is still recruiting restaurants, some of the confirmed participants include Antlers Restaurant, Kilpatrick’s Publick House, Mahogany Grill, Lucky Hare Brewing Company and the Hotel Ithaca. The Antlers is a newcomer to the event, while the others are repeat contenders.
For the uninitiated, the participating restaurants and eateries are competing for the public’s votes to earn People’s Choice and Best Presentation honors, with folks voting for their favorites at the event. Additionally, a juried group will decide the top three entries for Best Meat Chili, Best Vegetarian Chili and Best Local Beverage. The grand prize is the Chili Cook-Off trophy and bragging rights.
“We look forward to the Chili Cook-Off every year, and we’re certainly thrilled to be able to organize it safely,” Rougeau said. “The public is truly in for a treat. The competition is typically fierce but friendly, so we’re expecting many tasty chilies that everyone may enjoy.”
There’s always a large variety of types of chili and chili-inspired food, which makes for an intereting competition. Some go with a more traditional chili, such as Monks on the Commons’ loaded beef chili topped with chives, cheese and sour cream, while others do something a little different like hot dog chili from Lou’s Kitchen (both from 2021). As alluded to, there are also a variety of vegetarian and vegan options.
As for the chili-inspired food, that runs the gamut. Last year, Casablanca Pizza offered a chili-inspired pizza, while Finger Lakes Bakes had a mango compote-filled donut with tajin seasoning. Local food truck Mama Said Hand Pie had poblano con quest hand pies, house-made hot sauces and chili pepper-infused truffles last year, while Nothing Nowhere Café offered a chocolate and coffee beverage.
For more information, visit downtownithaca.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.