In the face of another cold Ithaca winter, it can be hard to put on a winter coat and brave the great outdoors. Luckily, staying inside doesn’t mean sacrificing fun, especially in Ithaca. From pickleball to game bars, there’s plenty of indoor recreation opportunities around to get you on your feet while staying in the heat.
Pickleball Mania
Opened in Dec. 2020, Pickleball Mania has made quite a racket thanks to owner Lesa Carter (better known as “Petunia Pickle” to her pickleball friends). As a certified pickleball instructor, Carter has made it her mission to create a community around the sport, attracting both young and old demographics to her facility.
“I want people to feel like they can come and there’s something for everyone,” she said.
In the past months Carter has done just that, adding table tennis, spikeball and basketball to the facility. In fact, a table tennis tournament is already on the agenda for Feb. 5.
Looking to the future, Carter said she hopes to extend Pickleball Mania beyond just sports, using extra space in the gym to create a leisure center for children, teaching everything from computer coding to music.
“I have a doctorate in education, so I don’t ever want to lose the fact that educating our young people is something that is extremely important,” she said. “It’s going to be really beyond that I’m working on where it’s not just about pickleball, it’s about community.”
Pickleball Mania currently offers private lessons, skills clinics and pickleball workout programs. It is located in the Ithaca Mall, at the site of the former Planet Fitness Center. The hours are 9 a.m.–12 p.m. and 5:30–9:30 p.m. Monday–Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
According to Carter, people can just show up or call ahead and she’ll take schedules. It’s $10 for a drop in session, or $70/month memberships for unlimited play. The 18,000 sq. ft. facility has four standard-sized courts and four table tennis tables.
Proof of vaccination is required to enter, masks are not required on the court.
Cayuga Climbs
If you’re in the mood for a bit of adventure, look no further than Cayuga Climbs. Cayuga Climbs specializes in a particular type of rock climbing known as bouldering. In this case, participants scale small walls without the use of a harness or rope (A crash-pad is placed below in case someone falls.)
Free climbing might sound a bit daunting at first but general manager Amy DeGaetano assured that Cayuga Climbs has plenty of resources to get beginners on the right path.
“I think the environment is really approachable and people are ready to welcome new climbers,” she said. “People are going to be there to help you along the way, if you're a little nervous about it.”
If bouldering still isn’t your thing, DeGaetano said they offer a variety of classes such as yoga for climbers as well as a class called “Pound,” which combines percussive drumming with music and fitness exercises
Cayuga Climbs also caters to children offering “toddler time,” where 1-3 years old can play on smaller obstacles set up around the gym. DeGaetano added that there will be kids climbing camps offered in the summer.
For bouldering, a day pass costs $16, a three-pass pack includes rental gear and a 20 minute introductory lesson for $50. There are also monthly memberships for kids, adults and families ranging from $50-$100 a month. One-on-one individual lessons are also available.
Masks are required at all times in Cayuga Climbs but proof of vaccination is not required.
Modern Alchemy Game Bar
If you’re not the athletic type, Modern Alchemy Game Bar is a fun, relaxed option not far from the center of the city, on West State Street. Here you can chill out with a beer and a board game or play Super Smash Bros and other video games on the Nintendo Switch at this bar/game hub.
“[It’s all about] great drinks, great games, great food,” co-owner and bar manager Nicholas Daniluk said.
In addition to traditional bar fare (think pretzels, pizza and fries…) the bar offers alchemy themed cocktails like the “Philosopher's Stone,” which contains rose gin, grapefruit vodka, cinnamon and elderflower.
Modern Alchemy also hosts weekly trivia nights as well as casual game nights centered around particular games such as Dungeons and Dragons or Magic the Gathering.
If you’re hoping to stick solely with members of your COVID-19 bubble, Modern Alchemy offers private game rooms. There is no extra fee, just a minimum purchase requirement of $25 an hour for any sized group.
In the future, Daniluk said he hopes to increase community engagement through their preexisting Discord server, where Modern Alchemy organizes games through the online chat room.
“It's our long term goal to have, you know, a more steady, reliable community,” he said. “We want people to be able to show up and know they can play a game with people.”
Visit Modern Alchemy’s Facebook page for information on opening days/hours: https://www.facebook.com/alchemygamebar
Proof of vaccination will be required to enter the building.
