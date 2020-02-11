These days, when it snows in Ithaca, the city mobilizes its fleet of plows and salt trucks and, considering that there are some 72 miles of streets within city limits, the roads are cleared pretty quickly. While property owners are responsible for the sidewalks, the roads are the domain of the Department of Public Works. It wasn’t always so simple.
In the 19th century, winter activities often revolved around survival. Farms and even the villages in the hills could be snowed in for weeks. People relied on the food put aside, and ways had to be cleared for horse-drawn cutters to bring in supplies. In outlying towns such as Newfield or Dryden there were “path masters,” whose job it was to secure men for snow management and direct road-clearing operations. Workers were often compensated with reduced property taxes. It’s not at all unusual in 19th-century diaries to read of the roads being ‘broken out’ and made passable after a snowfall, not by the town, but by neighbors. This didn’t necessarily mean snow removal, either, but managing drifts and deep snow by rendering it flat or packing it down.
Back then, people didn’t use snow plows, they used snow rollers. Travel through snow was by sleigh, sometimes by removing the wheels and attaching skis to horse-drawn carts and carriages. Snow rollers were huge, horse-drawn wheels that would flatten out the snow, making it easier for sleighs to move through the winter roads.
This was as true in an urban setting like Ithaca as out in the country. Sometimes, snow was even added to roads to ensure smooth travel. In Ithaca, though, where people relied on more frequent deliveries of food and supplies, blizzards could pose a problem. With two railroad lines serving the village (Ithaca became a city in 1888), it was rare for the community to be cut off completely for more than a couple of days. Still, even into the 1920s, attempts at snow control included citizens going into the streets to level the drifts for sleigh traffic. Snow removal was not yet practiced on a citywide basis in the absence of exceptional snowfall. In order for residents to travel, or for stores to receive goods (and customers), they were responsible for clearing their own streets. Snow shovelers were frequently hired to do this for them, which provided dozens of temporary jobs throughout the winter season.
One of the biggest blizzards ever to hit the northeastern United States was in mid-March, 1888. Somewhere around twenty inches fell over three days, with howling winds. Drifted snow paralyzed the region. The March 14, 1888 Ithaca Journal makes reference to a streetcar with an attached “snow scraper,” pulled by horses to clear State Street, so clearly by then some thought had been given to the city being responsible for dealing with extraordinary winter weather, at least on major streets.
In the early 20th century, the automobile entered the picture, bringing a demand for snow-free streets. The popularity of the automobile ushered in the modern era of snow removal.
It was a rapid changeover. In 1899, the first automobile came to Tompkins County. By 1911, New York state would issue 300 auto licenses to people in Ithaca, and by 1916, there were eight auto dealers in the county. There were advertisements in the 1919 Ithaca newspapers for tires, auto repair shops and car dealerships. Yet, 1920s Ithaca was still a place where half of the roads in the city had yet to be paved, and automobiles still competed with horse-drawn vehicles, streetcars. The first traffic lights weren’t installed until the late 1920s, and the busier intersections downtown were manned by a live patrolman using hand-operated traffic signs.
After a record-breaking snowfall on January 29, 1925 (26 inches in one day), A. K. Fletcher remembered, “snow piled up very high from State down Tioga to Seneca, becoming a problem for sleighs, automobiles and street cars. A large old Lehigh coal car was brought [on the trolley tracks] to State and Tioga, some of us young guys were hired, and we shoveled all night into the coal car. The car was towed by streetcar to Renwick [now Stewart] Park where the snow was dumped, then it returned again for more snow.” The shovelers were allowed to take a food break at the Sideboard Restaurant (about where the Tompkins Trust Company now is on Tioga) at 2 a.m.
By the 1930s, salt was experimented with, but was objected to because it ruined the streets for sleighing and damaged the shoes and clothing of pedestrians. For the time being, streets and icy bridges were coated with cinders and sand instead. Car owners would put chains on their tires in snowy conditions.
The practice of hiring casual laborers to help out persisted through the Depression. In late January, 1939, 18 inches of snow fell in 36 hours. The Ithaca City School District took the extraordinary step of cancelling afternoon classes. On January 31, the Ithaca Journal reported “Employment for scores of Ithacans resulted from the current snow. Early Monday [January 30] morning 40 laborers were hired by the City of Ithaca to assist 20 regular municipal workmen in removing the steep snow from city streets. The extra men were paid at the rate of 50 cents an hour. Five trucks were also hired to meet the emergency. During the day some 100 applicants appeared at the City Pumping Station asking for employment.”
Longtime Ithaca resident John Perko remembers snow being loaded onto flatbed train cars in the 1930s and towed to the trolley sheds at the Dean Co. building at the bottom of East State Street hill (now Gateway plaza), where the snow would be dumped into Six Mile Creek
As the age of automobiles became complete, the frequency of accidents increased in foul weather. And so, after World War II, city Public Works officials began to use salt by the ton to improve road conditions. Motorized salt spreaders became a tool in fighting snowy roads, and it became an expectation that municipal government would take care of making all streets clear for automobile travel.
These days, according to Cliff Murphy, Supervisor of Streets at the Department of Public Works, the city might use 25-30 tons of salt per hour during a steady snowfall, with 13 municipal plows working continuously until the city’s streets are cleared. Weather forecasts and conditions are monitored closely, and it’s a rare event that overwhelms, even temporarily, the city’s ability to keep up. Not all that long ago, though, we were kind of on our own.
