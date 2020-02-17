Looking for more interesting wedding gifts or ideas can always be a challenge, but one local business is making it a literal puzzle. Havoly, owned and operated by Casey Griswold of Ithaca and viewable at havoly.com, is a small company that designs puzzles, which have coincidentally started to become a popular custom wedding gift.
Griswold got his start with puzzles after a friend of his introduced him to the laser at Ithaca Generator, and his involvement with wedding puzzles stems from a similar starting point.
“The laser drew my attention and I got to play around with it. I designed stuff and then duplicated it over and over,” Griswold said. “How I got into mostly wedding stuff is because a friend asked if I could make her something then her friend saw it and asked if I could make her one. Someone was just like you should throw it on Etsy and it took off.”
Some of the wedding puzzles he’s made have varied in shape from Martha's Vineyard to Antarctica. He also creates puzzles that can be used as the guest book for a wedding. In trying to separate himself from the pack, Griswold knew he could develop more creative shapes than the typical heart-shaped ones that he seemed to be stuck with, so he began branching out. One of his favorite puzzles to create was for a couple who met on the coldest continent in the world.
“It was a surprise I got approached about making an Antarctica shape puzzle, so I enjoyed making that,” Griswold said. “A couple literally met in Antarctica and wanted an Antarctica shaped puzzle. I would have never guessed I would be making one in that shape.”
The name came from Griswold’s background in digital marketing. He knew a domain name should be short, easy to spell and easy to read so he just spent several hours finding the best words to use. In the end, Havoly was the last one left standing.
The business is stressful, but Griswold enjoys the ability to make his own hours. Along with puzzles, he makes drop-tops, which are a shadow box framed guest book, where people sign a piece and drop it in the frame. These are commonly used as guest books for weddings or other events. He has received plenty of unique orders come through such as a Starbucks drop-top, a Jeep shaped puzzle, and a castle-shaped drop-top.
The design aspect of his work is done through a computer that uploads the files to a laser, which initiates corresponding motions.
“I design it all on the computer,” Griswold said. “I use Adobe Illustrator. [...] A stroke is where it will cut and fill is where it will engrave. It’s designed on the computer because it’s going to do the exact same thing. I’ve probably made thousands of the puzzles from that thing.”
Griswold has designed unconventional objects, including a Newfoundland cutting board out of cherrywood. This is rare, he explained, as it was half an inch thick and the laser only cuts up to a quarter inch. After doing multiple passes over the wood with the laser, Griswold was able to see the design come out perfectly. Griswold’s learned a lot during the past year and been able to refine some of his techniques, both as a worker and manager, though he recognizes there’s still more to be done.
