The Finger Lakes Region is not only known for its beautiful scenery, but also for its rich and unique history. For example, some parts of Seneca Lake were previously used as testing sites for submarines, while Ithaca’s very own Cayuga Lake was once used for commercial transportation for people, using freights and horse-drawn ferries to go up and down the lake. For those wanting to learn something new about the history of upstate New York while having the opportunity to relax and enjoy some photo-worthy views, many boat tours, like Discover Cayuga Lake in Ithaca, Captain Bill’s Seneca Lake Cruises in Watkins Glen, New York, and Mid-Lakes Navigation in Skaneateles, New York will do just that.
Discover Cayuga Lake
There is no shortage of boat tours in Ithaca, but once aboard the Teal, colorful paintings of animals native to Cayuga Lake and a warm welcome from the crew makes what seems like a normal boat tour into something memorable.
Discover Cayuga Lake, formerly known as the Cayuga Lake Floating Classroom, was founded in 2003 as a non-profit educational program for kids in the Ithaca area, during which they can experience hands-on opportunities to learn more about Cayuga Lake and its aquatic environment. Though the program hosts other tours in addition to their floating classroom, Astrid Jirka, director of tourism initiatives for Discover Cayuga Lake, said that education is still an essential aspect.
“We have another educational program called ‘The Trout in the Classroom’ that takes place in most elementary schools year round,” Jirka said. “We put trout aquariums with trout eggs in their classrooms in the fall, and they are responsible for raising the trout all school year. In the spring, we take the kids to local streams to learn how to determine if the stream is healthy to release the trout, and then they release the trout. So they kind of get this first experience into some of the ecology of the watershed.”
If romance is on the radar, Discover Cayuga Lake offers two tours that provide a memorable experience for couples. One of them is their public sunset cruise, where people can watch the sun go down on Cayuga Lake while learning about the lake’s history and ecology. Another one is a public nighttime sky cruise, during which passengers can look at the stars and learn about different constellations. The Teal can also be booked for private occasions, like weddings.
Booking is available online at discovercayugalake.org. Prices can vary depending on the type of cruise, but it is typically between $30-$40 for adults.
Captain Bill’s Seneca Lake Cruises
Located in Watkins Glen, New York is Captain Bill’s Seneca Lake Cruises, another iconic boat tour in the Finger Lakes Region. Since 1963, this family-owned business has grown into a popular destination for dining and sightseeing on Seneca Lake. Normally, there are two boat options — the 270-passenger Seneca Legacy for sightseeing and prix fixe dinner services, and the smaller, 49-passenger Stroller IV for sightseeing cruises. This cruise teaches passengers about the history behind Seneca Lake, including the Native American paintings on cliffs of the east shore, and Seneca Lake’s involvement in the salt mining industry. However, because of capacity restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Stroller IV will be replaced this season by a larger boat.
Acquired by owner Mark Simiele, Seneca Spirit is a 115-passenger boat with two levels — the top level completely open air — and a state-of-the-art acoustic system for narrated tours.
Simiele said that his favorite aspect of the company is how people can experience the Finger Lakes region from a new perspective through boat tours like Captain Bill’s.
“I don’t think you’ve really experienced the Finger Lakes truly until you get out on the water,” Simiele said. “Through our tours, we give people an opportunity to get out on the water and understand the history and the beauty behind it in a way that couldn’t be done any way else.”
Booking is available online at senecaharborstation.com, or over the phone at 607-535-4541 for cruise reservations, or 607-535-6101 for restaurant reservations. A regular sightseeing cruise costs $21.75 per adult and $8 per child, but specific pricing for the dining cruises are listed on the company website.
Mid-Lakes Navigation
Skaneateles Lake may be part of the smaller bunch of the Finger Lakes, but its length doesn’t stop boat tours like Mid-Lakes Navigation in Skaneateles. In fact, this boating company offers three different boats for passengers: The Judge Ben Wiles, the Barbara, and the Stephanie. The Judge Ben Wiles, which seats up to 50 passengers, hosts two-and-a-half-hour cocktail and dinner cruises on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, during which people can enjoy a meal while experiencing breathtaking views of Skaneateles Lake. One of the smaller boats, the Barbara, also hosts public cocktail cruises, while the other smaller boat, the Stephanie, is reserved for private, wine tasting tours for groups of up to eight peopl
Though each boat has its own character, the Barbara has its own unique use as a mailboat for Skaneateles Lake. Mid-Lakes Navigation initially started as a boat company that delivered mail to the south end of the lake; 90 years later, and the Barbara still delivers mail to the south end at 10 a.m. every morning. Ben Eberhardt, one of the directors of Mid-Lakes Navigation, said that this piece of history makes it one of his favorite tours.
“It’s a real neat piece of American history,” Eberhardt said. “There’s people who come out and wave flags and they’ll give us cake and cookies, and we’ll drop off Tootsie Rolls and dog biscuits when we deliver the mail for people who have dogs. There’s just a lot of neat, fun stuff.”
In addition to Mid-Lakes Navigation’s own rich history, the company will be planning to host history during the Antique Boat Show during the weekend of July 23-25: the PAT II, one of the original boats that toured Skaneateles Lake has been fully renovated by the Finger Lakes Boating Museum.
Booking is available online at midlakesnavigation.com. The prices depend on the type of tour taken; a typical sightseeing cruise would cost $21 per adult and $15 per child, while a two-and-a-half-hour dinner cruise would cost $60 per adult and $49 per child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.