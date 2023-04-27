The Ithaca Times and Tompkins County Youth Services Department are pleased to bring you this listing of summer camps and programs in and around our area. We are extremely happy that so many summer programs/camps will be o ered this summer. A few tips as you decide on the most appropriate camp or program for your
child(ren).
COVID-19 – precautions and concerns. Camps/programs will be monitoring safety guidelines. Be sure to check directly with the camp you are interested in on the specific guidelines they will be following. Above all else, the health and safety of your child is most important.
There are differences between regulated “camps” and programs, workshops, or classes. Regulated camps must be registered with the New York State Health Department and meet speci c criteria. Some programs may be registered as school-aged child care programs through the Child Development Council but still call themselves camps.
Regulated vs Non-regulated camps: camps that are not required to obtain a permit pursuant to Subpart 72 of the NYS Sanitary
Code, are required to post the following at the facility and on its website if applicable:
“This camp is not regulated or inspected by the New York State Department of Health and is not required to obtain a Department of Health permit. This camp is not required to follow Department of Health regulations, including, checking the state sex o ender registry prior to hiring sta ; maintaining minimum sta -
to-child ratios; hiring medical personnel; or reporting injuries or illnesses to the Department of Health.”
IF YOU HAVE ANY CONCERNS OR QUESTIONS:
1. speak directly with the director of the camp or program,
2. Contact the NYS Attorney General’s Office, 1-800-771-7755
3. contact Rene Borgella at the County Whole Health Department, rborgella@tompkins-co.org, 274-6600, or contact the Child Development Council at 273-0259 about camps operated by school-aged child care programs (SACCs).
Be sure to ask if full or partial scholarships are available.
For parents who receive public assistance, contact the Department of Social Services regarding subsidized fees for 2023 camps, contact: Corrie Root @ 274-5612.
Many camps will provide before and after supervision, making it feasible for working parents. Always ask and inquire about supervision provided outside of camp or program hours as well as any additional fees for the service.
Inquire directly with the Camp Director regarding accommodations for youth with disabilities. The content was prepared as a public service by the Tompkins County Youth Services Department. The Department receives tax support from Tompkins County and the New York State O ce of Children and Family Services. information can also be found on the County’s webpage: www.tompkinscountyny.gov/youth Enjoy and have a safe and healthy summer!
ACTING OUT NY – MOVIE CAMP
Over the course of one week, campers work together as a team to create a short film whose plot themes mirror issues that are important to kids today. As the actors’ tackle scene work, character study,
and line memorization, they also expand their emotional vocabularies, deepen their abilities to empathize and learn to communicate more clearly. Everyone gets an online link of the movie as a souvenir of the
camp’s accomplishments, as well as an award illustrating their personal strengths. Campers leave Movie Camp with a profound sense of accomplishment, a boost in con dence and
tons of goofy memories with new friends.
AGES: 8 – 14
SCHEDULE/FEES: CAMP ONE: June 26 – 30
CAMP TWO: July 17 – 21
CAMP THREE: Aug 14 – 18
CAMP FOUR: Aug 28 – Sept 1. 9
a.m. – 3 p.m. with possible aftercare from 3 – 4:30
p.m. $400/week. Location tbd.
CONTACT: Darcy Rose, darcy@
actingoutnewyork.com www.actingoutnewyork.com/summer
AMAZING ACRES ADVENTURE PLAYLAND FRIDAY SENSORY FUN CAMP
Most parents know their children are not playing outside enough these days. Play is a child’s work and nature is healing psychologically, physically and spiritually. Daily hikes to explore woods and creek beds on organic land bordering the Finger Lakes
National Forest while collecting treasures are part of each fun Friday outdoor OT camp. Kids will grow in skill and con dence while facing “just right” challenges within the context of child-directed play. Located in Hector, 8 mi. West of T-burg.
AGES: 6 – 12
SCHEDULE/FEES: Friday afternoons,
2:00 – 5:00 p.m., in July & August. Limited to 4
children p/ot. $150 each Friday.
CONTACT: Eleanor Liebson, (607)592-5493,
eleanorotr@gmail.co, www. ngerlakesmaze.org
ANNA’S MOVEMENT ARTS (A.M.A)
CONTACT: Anna Goehner, (607)342-7115,
11TH ANNUAL YOGA & CREATIVE ARTS SUMMER CAMP
Come celebrate Summer by exploring what we can create on paper with brush and paint, what it feels like to dance a story to music,
and how concentrated we can get when we do breathing exercises and go into yoga poses. Let’s learn how to be more mindful of
our bodies & how we treat each other and the space around us. Activities include glow yoga, yoga, art, dance, arts & crafts, painting,
children’s garden, water activities, free play, games. Theme days: pajama, stuffed animal, crazy hair day, etc. Held at Just Be Cause Studio with trips to the Ithaca Children’s Garden.
AGES: 6-12
SCHEDULES/FEES: One day camp: June 23, 10:30am-3pm
Week long camps: June 26-30, Aug. 28-Sept.1.
3RD ANNUAL SUMMER FUN TIME SKATING PROGRAM
Program will take place at The Rink, 1767 E. Shore Drive Ithaca. Program is open to beginner & adv beginner level skaters
ages 6+. Must know how to march on the ice. Come improve your skills in a group environment. Group warm up will allow us to warm up in a fun and creative way & small group lessons will allow for more focused learning. There will be plenty of time to practice/free skate. We will also incorporate weekly theme days (pajama day, costume
day etc) and a “show & tell bring a friend” for free party day on the last day of the session. Some benefits to skating together include: learning from one another, meeting new people, cheaper lesson fees etc.
AGES: 6 +
SCHEDULE/FEES: Friday’s July 14, 21, Aug 4,
11, 18 & 25; 5:45–6:45 p.m.
TWEEN/TWEEN MOVE N’ MAKE CREATIVE ARTS SUMMER CAMP
How does moving our bodies inform our art making and vice versa? Are they both art forms? Can they be combined? Yoga, mindfulness, dance and breathe work will be our movement guides while nature
sculpture, video making, collage, painting and drawing will be our art making guides. Moments of calm contemplation and deep breathing will be plentiful, something tweens and teens will benefit from in these
times! Masks worn while indoors. Camp will be held at the Just Be Cause Center.
AGES: 12–16
SCHEDULE/FEES: June 26–30; Aug 28–Sept
1. 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. Early bird discount
and friend discounts available
ARMSTRONG SCHOOL OF DANCE
Dance School is located at 15 Catherwood Road, Ithaca. Armstrong School of Dance complies with NYS guidelines for COVID-19.
CONTACT: Karen Gorsky, (607)266-0209, karengorsky@gmail.com
DANCE ARTS CAMP
Daily classes in ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical and hip-hop styles of dancing. Camp also includes musical theater, arts and crafts, camp games too! Dancers will perform a camp show every Friday before pick-up that
families are invited to.
AGES: 5–9
SCHEDULE/FEES: week sessions: July 10–14;
July 17–21; July 24–28; July 31–Aug 4. 9
a.m.–4 p.m. $255/week. Before care: 8–9
a.m.; after care: 4–5 p.m.: $55/week.
PRE-TEEN/TEEN CAMP
This camp is especially designed for the level II, III, IV and Team level dancers. Camp includes daily lessons in ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop and lyrical styles of dance as well as choreography workshops, musical theater, hair/make-up, and arts and crafts. The camp has a theme chosen by the dancers to create their own performances. The dancers will end the camp with a performance.
AGES: 10–17
SCHEDULE/FEES: Grades 5–12: June 26–30;
Aug 7–11; 9 a.m. –4 p.m.; $290/week. Before
and After Camp care available 8–9 a.m. and
4–5 p.m.: $55/week
DANCE CLASSES
Weekly classes available for all ages 3–18 in ballet, tap, jazz and lyrical. Each class is a structured class designed for the individual
student consisting of the basic positions, jumps, turns and connecting steps.
AGES: 3–18
SCHEDULE/FEES: Tuesdays –Thursday; June
27–29; July 11–13; July 18–20; July 25–27;
Aug 1–3; Aug 8–10. Times vary. $20/class.
TEAMS CAMP
This is a mandatory fun kick-off 4-day camp to begin a new team season. We will take classes in ballet, tap, jazz and lyrical dance.
During this time, we will also discuss our team goals, spend time choreographing and working on specific techniques.
AGES: 5–9
SCHEDULE/FEES: August 28–31; 9 a.m.–3
p.m. $288.
ART FOR ALL AGES
In this fun and relaxed outdoor art program on Suzy’s 42 acre homestead, children are guided in inspiring explorations of nature
and creative self-expression. Each day of this outdoor program includes nature walks, sharing of children’s books and other artwork
for inspiration, and art making. Children are encouraged to discover their own artistic interests, ideas, and styles in painting, drawing, and mixed media, and are also free to use the time for other creative pursuits, such as journaling.
AGES: 3–13
SCHEDULE/FEES: Week sessions, June 2630;
July 10–14; July 17–21; July 24–28; Aug
21–25; Aug 28–Sept 1. 9:00 a.m. –12:00 p.m.
$200/week. Scholarships available.
CONTACT: Suzy Rose, (607)242-5498,
www.dreamingrosesecobnb.com/suzys-art
ART & SOUL
Camps offered by Art & Soul . Contact them at (315)420-1122 or check out their website www.artandsoulithaca.org Peak Performance ages 10–18. Be a star in your own show! Write, act, direct & produce
original performance pieces. Plays, movies, commercials, music videos, comedy. The possibilities are endless! Pulling ideas from pop culture, images, works of art, social issues, & original writings, camp-goers will work collaboratively to create amazing performances, all while learning the real-life skills used in an authentic creative process, and the meaning of artistic aesthetic. This camp will surely unlock your Peak Performance!
SCHEDULE/FEES: July 24–28, 1:00–4:00
p.m. $200/week.
* Can be combined with “The Write Stuff”
camp for a full-day camp 9:00 a.m.–4:00
p.m. for $350/week. Full day campers will
eat lunch and participate in additional fun
activities from 12:00–1:00 p.m.
CONTACT: Kelley Hamilton,
THE WRITE STUFF AGES 10–18.
Do you think writing is boring? Published author Colin Hamilton will show you how to have fun creating engaging short-form written work. Camp-goers will get to create many different types of writing, including poems, scripts, flash fiction pieces, & collaborative writing projects. You’ll get constructive feedback on writing styles & learn tips and tricks for maximizing the excitement & intrigue of your work.
Remember: Writing doesn’t have to be boring, so long as you choose THE WRITE STUFF!
SCHEDULE/FEES: July 24–28, 9:00
a.m. –12:00 p.m. $200/week.
* Can be combined with “Peak Performance”
camp for a full-day camp 9:00 a.m.–4:00
p.m. for $350/week. Full day campers will
eat lunch and participate in additional fun
activities from 12:00–1:00 p.m.
CONTACT: Kelley Hamilton,
BROOKTONDALE SUMMER CAMP
Brooktondale Community Center, 522-526 Valley Road, Brooktondale.We are a play-based summer day camp, stressing outdoor, cooperative play. We have a large playground, group outdoor
games, along with crafts and board games. Registrations are by the week.
AGES: 4–14 (entering Kindergarten)
SCHEDULE/FEES: Weekly, June 26–August
25, 8:30 a.m. –4 p.m. $185/week.
CONTACT: Nancy Hall, (607)539-7515,
brooktondalesummercamp@gmail.com
BIG TOP TO BROADWAY: HALF DAY CIRCUS CAMP
Camp o ered by Circus Culture. During our First week, experience our different circus apparatuses such as juggling, wire walking, aerial and more, and what makes them unique. Try to invent your own! In week
two, we take the big top to Broadway! Using your circus discoveries from week one, we adventure into musical theater circus style, with a low- key performance on the last day! No experience necessary. A 4:1 student teacher ratio will ensure lots of individualized support for each participant.
AGES: 7 – 11
SCHEDULE/FEES: Session 1: June 26 – July 7
(no camp 7/4), $315; Session 2: July 31 – Aug
11, $350. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
CONTACT: Claire Dehm, (607)269-7227,
CAMP CODDINGTON
Camp Coddington is an outdoor summer camp located on 12 acres of beautiful woodland. We provide a schedule of structured activities in a wide variety of areas, as well as opportunities for children to participate in self-directed play within supervised boundaries. Our weekly themes encourage and support imaginative play, and value creativity. Activities offered include arts and crafts, science experiments, nature hikes, eld games, sports, interactive
group games, talent shows and more! Camp Coddington operates all 10 weeks of summer with convenient enrollment options, including full-day, extended day, mornings and afternoons.
AGES: 4 – 14
SCHEDULE/FEES: Weekly sessions: June
26 – Sept 1 (no camp on July 4).
Fees – check website.
CONTACT: Jennifer Dean, (607)277-1434,
crccyouthprograms@coddingtonroad.org
CAMP COMSTOCK – GIRL SCOUTS OF NYPENN PATHWAYS
Camp Comstock is located in the Finger Lakes region on the shoreline of Cayuga Lake in Ithaca, NY. We have proudly been a home for outdoor adventures for Girl Scouts and the community since 1927. Campers can explore nature, paddle the lake, practice archery, and more at Comstock summer camp! Join us this summer for new
experiences, lifelong friends, and lasting memories. Camp is open to all girls, not just Girl Scouts! www.girlslovecamp.org
AGES: 8 – 17
SCHEDULE/FEES: Magic & Mischief: July
2 – 7; House of Frida Kahlo: July 9 – 14; Take
the Stage: July 16 – 21; Color Games: July
23 – 28; Night Owls: July 30 – Aug 4.
CONTACT: Michael Garcia, (315)496-7599,
CAMP GREGORY
Located on the eastern shores of Cayuga Lake, kids K-10 are immersed in nature at our 34-acre rustic summer camp with day camp and overnight programs. Disconnect from technology. Reconnect with nature camp. Get outside! Camp Gregory provides
opportunities for children of all backgrounds to live and work together in nature, experiencing the physical, emotional, and environmental dimensions of life. Camp is a place where everyone is valued as a
unique person and recognized for their contributions. Enjoy: swimming/canoeing & kayaking/archery/nature trail/arts & crafts/
team building/pickle ball/basketball/soccer/camp re songs/sleep under the stars and more! Discover your best self at Camp Gregory!
AGES: 5 – 16
SCHEDULE/FEES: Running from
July – August. Register today for an Early Bird
discount rate!
CONTACT: Abby Anderson,
CAMP HALF-BLOOD: ONLINE & OVERNIGHT ADIRONDACKS
Digivations Camp Demigod Institute: Following the adrenaline rush from the day’s quests and busy slate of innovation and discussions of Ancient Greek history culture and mythology, followed by creative hands-on activities (art, music, drama), the nights will be spent star gazing. Faculty contextualize current events in Ancient Cultures & Civilizations, Greek Mythology & Language, Anthropology with hands-on learning: STEM, Design Thinking, Art, Creative Writing, New Music, Theatrical Combat. NASA Award Winning Curriculum – QUESTS solve global challenges! Capture the Flag! The world’s rst & only overnight Demigod training facility.
AGES: 9 – 17
SCHEDULE: Check website for details
CONTACT: Anne Berman, PhD,
(650)283 – 5440, anne@digivations.org
CAMP WHITMAN ON SENECA LAKE
Camp Whitman is set on 117 acres on the shores of Seneca Lake. Overnight summer camp on the shores of Seneca Lake o ering
one-week camp session for campers ages 8 to 16, plus two-night camp options for campers ages 6 to 11. This summer’s themes include: Splash – a water themed week, Sing – performance based week and Create – an arts based week. Additional programs and sessions are available throughout the year as well as camp
offerings for adults with developmental disabilities.
AGES: 6 – 17
SCHEDULE/FEES: See our website for details
on dates and fees.
CONTACT: Lea Kone, (315)220-0084,
CASS PARK DAY CAMP
Camp operated through the City of Ithaca Youth Bureau. Enjoy a half or full day of camp with terrific activities! Kids will enjoy spending their days learning to swim, participating in recreational activities, drama
activities, and arts and crafts. Each session will include special events! The afternoons are led with free swimming with the staff.
There will be no shortage of spirit as kids can participate in Wacky Wednesdays and put on performances for the other campers
and their families. Cass Park Day Camp is a wonderful experience! Full Day Option: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Half Day Options: 9 a.m. – 12:30pm. or 12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. Extended Day Options: Before Camp 7:30 – 9 a.m. or After Camp 4 – 5:30 p.m.
AGES: 5 – 8
SCHEDULE: July 3 – 7 (no camp on July 4); July
10 – 21; July 24 – Aug 4; Aug 7 – 18
CONTACT: Anthony Maggio, (607)273-8364,
www.iybrec.org/camp-and-summer-activities
CAYUGA CLIMBS SUMMER CAMP
Cayuga Climbs is excited to host our summer camps for 2023! Campers will learn to climb, build their teamwork skills, and enjoy fun
activities related to climbing. Our camps are designed for climbers of all levels – from new to advanced. We have two concurrent age
groups, with a max of 10 campers in each age group, for each week. The camps run from 9am. to 1pm. Mon to Fri.
AGES: 5 – 15
SCHEDULE/FEES: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July
10 – 14: ages 5 – 7 & 8 – 12; July 17 – 21: ages
8 – 12 & 13 – 15; July 24 – 28: ages 5 – 7 & 8 – 12;
Aug 7 – 11: ages 8 – 12 & 13 – 15; Aug 14 – 18:
ages 5 – 7 & 8 – 12; Aug 21 – 25: ages 8 – 12.
$285 per week for non-members, $256.50 for
members. CONTACT: Keith Rosenliao, (607)339-0978,
www.cayugaclimbs.com/summercamps
CENTERLINE KIDS KUNG-FU SUMMER CAMP
Centerline’s Kung Fu Summer Camp is an opportunity to make new friends, learn some fundamental Kung Fu lessons, play games,
and spend time outside. We focus our days on themes of Adventure, Balance, Creativity, Strength, Safety, and much more. Campers
have space to practice teamwork and build on their individual interests. No Kung Fu experience necessary!
AGES: 7 – 14
SCHEDULE/FEES: Held for 2-weeks, July
10 – 21 and 2-weeks, August 14 – 25. Kids may
attend one, two, three, or all four weeks!
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
CONTACT: Isadora Herold, (607)277-5425,
www.centerlinestrong.com/summer
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF MUSIC AND ARTS (CSMA)
CSMA is a non-pro t organization that provides year-round, multi-arts instruction. Held at the CSMA, 330 E. Martin Luther King
Jr./State Street, Ithaca. Contact CSMA at (607) 272-1474 or www.csma-ithaca.org.
ARTS ALL AROUND YOU (AAAY) FOR AGES 6 – 9
Come and enjoy our week-long sessions! Campers will learn to explore their creativity through dynamic multi-arts experiences and
weekly project-based themes. Guest artists and awesome eld trips to museums, parks, and theaters will also highlight our fun- lled
weeks! Bring a bag lunch and snacks.
SCHEDULE/FEES: July 31 – Aug 4; Aug 7 – 11;
Aug 14 – 18; Aug 21 – 25; Aug 28 – Sept 1.
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Doors open at 8:45 a.m.
$450/week; $338 w/membership. Optional
aftercare is available from 3:00 – 5:30 p.m.
for an additional fee; must enroll separately.
$133/week or $100 w/membership.
CONTACT: Yxi Ojeda, info@csma-ithaca.org
STAR SEARCH MUSICAL THEATRE AGES 10 – 16.
Act, sing, and dance while we put on an entire original musical in just 10 days! Star Search musical theater camp is intensive,
quirky, and imaginative, giving beginner and experienced actors alike free rein to invent and experiment. Join our two weeks production of No Time for Prejudice, a time travel mash-up of James Bond and Pride and Prejudice. Bring a bag lunch and snacks.
SCHEDULE/FEES: August 21 – Sept 1. 9:00
a.m. – 2:00 p.m., doors open at 8:45 a.m. $745;
$559 w/membership.
CONTACT: Yxi Ojeda, info@csma-ithaca.org
CORNELL INTERNATIONAL SUMMER DEBATE CAMP – CISDC
A summer debate camp for Middle & High School Students. This is a great in-person academic enrichment camp for all students. An in-person academic camp on Cornell’s Ithaca campus where high school students learn new debate skills, get opportunities to
practice debates and participate in debate tournaments. Instructors include Cornell faculty, esteemed debate coaches from successful high school/college programs, and top college debaters. Students will receive cutting-edge academic insights into topical issues, interact with people from diverse background, make friends, gain con dence
and obtain Cornell certificate.
AGES: 12 – 18, Middle & High School students
SCHEDULE/FEES: July 29 – Aug 6; $3,500
CONTACT: Ibe Jonah, mi14@cornell.edu
www.ilr.cornell.edu/cornell-debate/
CORNELL CUBS CAMP
This multi-sport day camp o ers three different camp curriculum options geared toward different age ranges (4 – 5, 6 – 9, 10 – 12). The Cornell University Big Red Sports (CUBS) Camp is a week-long camp geared towards giving campers a unique introduction to several different sports and activities. From the time the campers, arrive
in the morning until the time they leave each afternoon, they will be engaged in activities led by a team of fun and outgoing
counselors.
AGES: 4 – 12
SCHEDULE/FEES: Monday – Friday, July
3 – 28; $399/week including lunch or $349 w/o.
CONTACT: Samantha Park, (607)255-1200,
https://cornellcamps.com/cubs-camp
DAISY HOLLOW FARM SUMMER PROGRAM
Campers will learn how to work with many different farm animals in a unique farmstead setting. The day will be focused on learning to work with animals and plants. Campers will learn how to feed and work with all the farm animals, including pigs, goats, cows, sheep, rabbits, chickens, turkeys, and horses. From clipping chicken wings, to trimming bunny nails and goat hooves, collecting eggs to leading horses, we try to explore it all. Campers will also learn to make some of the items we produce here on the farm such as wool scrubbies, salves, and bug repellents.
AGES: 8 – 15
SCHEDULE/FEES: Week 1: June 26 – 30; Week
2: July 10 – 14; Week 3: July 24 – 28; Week 4:
July 31 – August 4; Week 5: August 7 – 11;
Week 6: August 21 – 25; Half day program: 8
a.m. – 12 p.m. $185/week.
CONTACT: Emily Harding, 607-423-6827,
DANBY RURAL YOUTH SERVICES SUMMER PROGRAM
Summer programs for youth grades 4 – 8 (rising 4th graders included). This summer Danby youth may choose from returning
favorites such as Cardboard Boat Building (paddle your own boat on the lake!), the Floating Classroom, Jennings Pond, and farm
trips. We’ll also have many new programs, like Dungeons and Dragons Live, with indoor and outdoor challenges to level up strength,
dexterity, and more, cosplay projects, and themed snacks. We’ll also have Treasure Hikes with puzzles and treats hidden along the way, and more. Check our link for a full list coming soon. Programs usually run M – Th from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. Program locations vary. Danby youth are given priority. Programs are no cost.
AGES: 9 – 14, Grades 4 – 8
CONTACT: Heidi Doggett, (607)272-2272
x141, hd289@cornell.edu,
DIGIVATIONS CAMP FANDOM MULTIVERSE
Learn to solve the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals through the Arts, Role Playing, Design Thinking, AI, LEGO
Robot Plays, Minecraft. Inspiring the next generation innovators, mentors & leaders. Like-minded campers, “Suspend Disbelief”
through the DC and Marvel Worlds, Harry Potter, Camp Half-Blood & Dr. WHO, Sherlock, Star Wars. NASA Award Winning DIGIVATIONS’ STEM + ARTS + HUMANITIES + KINESTHETIC curriculum & hands-on projects empower youth to solve quests, create future
unicorn prototypes & art, write short stories, plays, musical & theatrical performances. Creative technologies: robotics, AI and game
design.
AGES: 11 – 17
SCHEDULE: July 2 – 15 & July 16 – 29
CONTACT: Dr. Anne Berman, (650)283 – 5440,
DIGIVATIONS XGENS 17 UN SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS INSTITUTE & MODEL UN ACADEMY
Teaching integrates DIGIVATIONS™ international NASA award winning STEM+ARTS +HUMANITES +KINESTHESTIC™ curriculum where young people innovate and contribute positively to the world around them. Immersion in design thinking, arts & humanities, diplomacy, STEM & technology policy lead to innovation & leadership
enabling real world solutions to the SDG’s 169 targets & themes: ECONOMIC, FOOD & WATER SECURITY; ENVIRONMENTALISM;
SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE; FUTURE OF WORK IN AN AI WORLD; & SOCIAL JUSTICE. A blend of world building through innovation, role playing, speculative fiction, and theater. Activities focus on creativity, mentorship and leadership.
AGES: 13 – 17
SCHEDULE: July 23 – 29, in person & online
CONTACT: Dr. Steve Berman, (360)543 – 5641,
ENFIELD SUMMER DAY CAMP
The Enfield Community Council has a 6-week summer day camp for children ages 4 – 13 years held at the En eld Community Center, 162 En eld Main Rd. The En eld Community Council Summer Day Camp offers programs which enhance children’s growth, well-being,
and social development through programs including sports, science, swimming, hiking, literacy, arts and crafts, outdoor education, and weekly field trips. Completed applications are due by June 15. If you need help with the cost, you may be eligible for assistance through DSS.
AGES: 4 – 13
SCHEDULE/FEES: July 3 – Aug 11; 8:00
a.m. – 4:30 p.m. M – F. En eld resident fee
$975 for the 6-weeks or $200/week; Non-
resident fee $1,300 for the 6-weeks or $250/
week. Accepts DSS assistance.
CONTACT: Eric Carter, Camp Director,
(607)279-2981, emc333@cornell.edu
www.enfieldcommunitycouncil.com/
FASHION CAMP
SewGreen, new location at 112 W. Green Street, #5, Press Bay Alley, Ithaca. Fashion Camps run 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Campers learn or review how to use a sewing machine and explore using different types of fabric to make projects including a
pocketed shoulder bag, a simple top, and a non-gendered romper or shorts. Everything is supplied, including a machine to use at camp. We provide healthy snacks and a supervised outdoor break.
AGES: 12 – 15
SCHEDULE/FEES: 1 to 4 p.m.
Monday – Friday, camp fee is $225 plus $25
for materials. Scholarships are available.
CONTACT: Wendy Skinner, 607-319-4106,
mailto:pianoinstitute@ithaca.edu
FINGER LAKES GYMNASTICS CENTER – SUMMER DAY PROGRAM
Located at 215 Commercial Ave., Ithaca. Come up with us this summer! Our summer day program provides expert gymnastics
instruction for children ages 4 years old and up. (Children must be potty trained). Our day program is for either children just beginning
gymnastics or the gymnast with years of experience. All our students will receive instruction on the gymnastics events and daily Open Gym Time! Full Day! Half Day ( a.m. or p.m.)! Single Days! Full Weeks! Visit our website for more information and to register!
AGES: 4 – 18
SCHEDULE/FEES: Full Day – 9:30 a.m. – 4:00
p.m.; Half Day Morning: 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.;
Half Day Afternoon: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
FREE Before and After Care. June 26 – Sept 1
weekly sessions. $45/half day session.
CONTACT: Sarah Langendeorfer,
(607)273 – 5187, gc.ithaca@gmail.com
www.fingerlakesgymnasticscenter.com
GROTON YOUTH SERVICES SUMMER CAMP
Groton Summer Camp is a day camp for residents of the Town and Village of Groton. Join the fun in Groton this summer at the Groton Youth Services Summer Camp! Camp activities include swimming, group games, arts and crafts, hiking and more! Campers will have a summer’s worth of great memories, making new friends, and enjoying the company of long-time camp pals. This is a child-oriented camp with an emphasis on choice, community, and character development. Breakfast, Snack, and Lunch provided. Held at the Groton Jr/Sr
High School, 400 Peru Road. DEADLINE: May 30th, 2023
AGES: 5 – 12
SCHEDULE/FEES: July 3 – August 11;
Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. After Camp
4 – 5:30 p.m. $150/week; After Camp $15/
week. Scholarships available.
CONTACT: Chad Hovey, (607)272-292 x141,
https://ccetompkins.org/4-h-youth/rural-youth-
services/rys-program-sites/groton-town-village
HANGAR THEATRE’S NEXT GENERATION SCHOOL OF THEATRE
Experience a wide range of fun- lled summer classes that provide students entering grades 1 – 12 with an unforgettable learning experience in the arts. Next Generation School of Theatre weekly classes beginning June 26. All sessions will be held at the Hangar Theatre. All class descriptions can be found on the website.
SCHEDULE/FEES: June 26 – Aug 25; 9 a.m. – 3
p.m. $335/week, nancial aid is available.
AGES: 6 – 18
CONTACT: Shirley Serotsky, (607) 273-2787,
HARRY POTTER SUSTAINABLE UNIVERSE INSTITUTE
Digivations Camp Demigod Institute: Role-play as ambassadors & delegates solving mortals’ challenges to the universe & succeed at the Confederation of Wizards. Art, music, drama, creative writing, magic, STEM, quantum realms, quidditch, spells, potions chemistry, wands, larping. Study the UN & SDG topics including climate action; curing disease through synthetic biology & the future of AI. Make friends for a lifetime On-line and In Person in the magical environment of the Adirondack Lake Placid Region. UN 17 Sustainable Development Goals Come to Life Through NASA Award Winning STEM+ARTS+HUMANITIES+KINESTHETICS Curriculum
AGES: 9 – 17
SCHEDULE: Check website for details
CONTACT: Anne Deane Berman, PhD,
(650)283 – 5440, anne@digivations.org
IC3 SUMMER CAMP
IC3 Summer Camp o ers children entering grades K – 5 a lively learning environment in which to play, create, and explore. The camp
is held in a spacious environment located at our main center at 579 Warren Road, Ithaca. Each week is a different theme! Campers will
take nature walks, play water games, prepare healthy snacks, make arts & crafts, host guests from the community, go on weekly
trips to swim, and go on a variety of field trips throughout the summer.
Registration is honored on a first come first serve basis. Paperwork and payment must be received at the time of registration to secure
your child’s space.
AGES: 5 – 10, K – Grd 5 for 2023 – 2024 school year
SCHEDULE/FEES: 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.,
limited spaces for before camp care from
7:30-9:00 a.m. Weekly from June 26 – Sept 1; $280/week.
CONTACT: Staci Higgins (607)257 – 0200,
info@icthree.org, HYPERLINK
ITHACA BALLET – SUMMER DANCE PROGRAM
The Ithaca Ballet welcomes dancers ages 7 – 18 for a summer dance intensive. This summer intensive will be an exciting opportunity for dancers to develop their dance skills and make new friends in a
friendly and nurturing atmosphere. We have more than 40 years of experience in training dancers with an intensive summer program that provides a solid foundation in correct, classical ballet combined with
modern and jazz classes for added strength, versatility, and freedom of movement.
AGES: 7 – 18
SCHEDULE/FEES: Session 1: July 10 – 14;
Session 2: July 17 – 21; Session 3: July 24 – 28;
Session 4: July 31 – August 4. Full day, 9
a.m. – 3 p.m. Before Jun 15: $250/wk; $225/wk
if attending 3 or 4 wks. After Jun 15: $275/wk;
$250/wk if attending 3 or 4 wks.
CONTACT: Amy O’Brien
https://ithacballet.org/summer-2023
ITHACA MEDIA ARTS
Ithaca Media Arts, 1458 Slaterville Road, Ithaca (near East Hill Plaza). Ithaca Media Arts campers learn valuable skills, build
self-con dence and self-esteem, and above all – have fun! See website for full descriptions, dates, details. Ithaca Media Arts
Day Campers create awesome Media and Tech fun: Animation, Roblox, Filmmaking, Virtual Reality, Robotics, TV News, 3D Prints,
PC-Building, and more! CONTACT: Cli Roth, (607) 272-3580,
info@ithaca-media.comhttp://www.ithacamedia.org/camp
MEDIA & TECH SUMMER CAMP FULL DAY – SCHOOL
DAY – MORNINGS – AFTERNOONS FOR AGES 5 – 17.
Campers choose from Robotics, Lego Animation, Filmmaking, ROBLOX Game Making, Minecraft, CAD & 3D Printing, Stop
Motion, CGI Animation, Acting, TV News, Drones, PC Building (add’l fee), Teen activities in AI, Synthesizers, Photoshop, Alienware
Gaming, Acting, more. Virtual Reality with Vive VR (walk around!). Creative Science / STEM / STEAM! Weekly from June 26 – Sept. 1.
Optional late pick-up and early drop o .Full day 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; ages 5 – 8 $445/wk or $325/wk for 8 weeks; ages 9 – 16 $495/wk
or $362/wk for 8 weeks.School day 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.; ages 5 – 8 $345/wk or $249/wk for 8 weeks; ages 9 – 16 $395/wk or $291/wk for 8 weeks.Morning Camp 9 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., or Afternoons 12:45 – 4:30 p.m.; ages 5 – 8 $250/wk or $162/wk for 8 weeks; ages 9 – 16 $285/wk or $187/wk for 8 weeks.
ENGINEERING/TECH CAMP – FULL DAY FOR AGES 5 – 17.
9 – 4:30 M – F. Ithaca Media Arts campers create awesome Tech & Engineering projects with Robotics, Computer Aided Design 3D Printing, Roblox Game Design, Build a PC (add’l), Virtual Reality, Drones, Minecraft, more! Campers start with Robotics (Lego Mindstorms programming), then Computer Aided Design (CAD) and 3-D Printing of actual 3-D objects (small toys and gures), break for lunch, then Game Making with ROBLOX and Minecraft play, or Building Websites with WordPress, or PC Building (optional take-home gaming PCs) and Drone Piloting! End with a Tech/LAN Party with Vive Virtual Reality! Science / STEM / STEAM. Fee: Full Day 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., June 26– Sept 1; $495 for 1 week, $362/wk for 8 weeks.
ROBOTICS CAMP AGES 8–17.
9:00–11:00 a.m. M– F. Build working robots and program them to move, follow a track on the floor, walk, speak and even battle each other (weekly Robot Wars on Friday mornings!) Start with plans, learn to modify or build from scratch. Learn engineering principles, programming (with object oriented coding), problem solving, and fun!
Based on Lego Mindstorm NXT Robotics system. (Science / STEM / STEAM!) June 26–Sept. 1, every week. For ages 8–17. ($185
for 1 week; just $99/week for 8 weeks.)
3D PRINTING CAD MAKER CAMP AGES 8–17.
Design your own toys or other objects using Computer Aided Design (CAD), then turn your designs into real things using safe, non-toxic plastic 3D Printing technology. Campers can even create an animal, character, monster or car to use in a camp animation project! Campers keep the toys and objects they make! Camp fee includes all materials. Very Science / STEM / STEAM! Weekly from June 26–Sept. 1. 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m., includes lunch period. $185 for 1 week, or just $99/week for 8 weeks.
ROBLOX GAME MAKING & MINECRAFT AGES 8–17.
1:30–3:30 p.m. daily. Create your own Roblox games to play on a browser, smartphone or Xbox using the Lego-like Roblox Studio
multi-player game building platform. Campers create virtual places and can learn Lua programming to make a complete game. Minecraft play too! Taught by Gerry Roth, author of “ROBLOX Building Guide” (some weeks.) Science / STEM / STEAM! (Multiple weeks suggested to build complex games.) June 26– Sept. 1. Ages 8–17. Fee: $185 for 1 week; or $99/week for 8 weeks.
JUNIOR FILMMAKER CAMP FOR AGES 5–8.
Campers work creatively, in the morning making Lego animations and Claymation, and then in the afternoon it’s time for acting in short skits and puppet shows or TV news reports. We also go outside to play when the weather is good (usually) or play inside. Includes a supervised lunch period and morning and afternoon snack breaks. Weekly from June 26–Sept. 1. Full day, 9 a.m. –4:30 p.m. Fee: $445 for 1 week, or $325/wk for 8 weeks. Optional early drop-off and late pick-up available.
FILM & ANIMATION ACADEMY AGES 7–17.
Create your own animated or live action digital short! Learn a variety of production techniques, with a different focus in the mornings and afternoons of each week, including Live Action, Green Screen, Lego
Animation, Claymation, Stop Motion, CGI Animation, TV News, Music Video Production, iPad Animation, Sci-Fi, Cel & White Board. Full Day 9–4:30 M–F, June 26–Sept 1. Fee: $495 for 1 week, $362/wk
for 8-week film school camp, Mornings or Afternoons:$285 for 1 week, $187/wk for 8 weeks. Cinemapolis screening!
IPAD FILMMAKER & ANIMATION CAMP FOR AGES 7–17.
9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. M–F. Campers use iPads to create animation in the morning. In the afternoons we shoot live action videos. Use the iPad as a TV studio you can carry anywhere! Individual and group video projects using the Apple iPad as a camera, animation system and for editing. (Plus, see camp creations on a huge movie screen at the Cinemapolis movie theater!) Weekly from June 26–Sept. 1. Fee: $495 for 1 week, $362/wk for 8 weeks. Optional late pick-up / early drop off.
BUILD YOUR OWN COMPUTER CAMP AGES 10–18.
1 to 4:30 p.m. M–F. Build your own high performance PC this summer at Ithaca Media Arts and take it home! Select a computer model or bring your parts. One-week program, offered weekly. Experience
the pride & joy of learning to build a fully functioning PC and taking it home after camp is over! Explore a computer’s inner workings. Understand how parts work, connect and influence performance. Choose from four PC models (Basic, Mid-Range, High Performance Gaming or Ultimate Gaming) or bring your own parts. Science / STEM / STEAM! Available by the week, June 26–Sept. 1. Fee varies from $395 to $3,495 depending on options selected.
TRY-IT CAMP AGES 4–17.
Not sure if Ithaca Media Arts is the right fit? Try-It Camp is an easy way to check us out. A low-cost, low-risk, no-commitment way to try Ithaca Media Arts Summer Camp. Get a taste of several different fun and creative activities from the Tech and Media / Animation camps. This is a ONE-DAY, 3-hour program offered 11 a.m. –2 p.m. on Tuesdays or Thursdays starting June 29 and most weeks in July and Aug. Includes lunch period in our picnic area (bring lunch). Ages 4 to 17. Fee: $50, one session.
C.I.T. AT ITHACA MEDIA ARTS AGES 16–19.
Ithaca Media Arts C.I.T.s (counselors in training) must meet the following qualifications: At least 16 years old by the beginning of summer. Attended Ithaca Media Arts Summer Camp for at least 2
weeks in previous summers. Willing to assist counselors as needed. Want to help and work with younger campers. Enthusiastic attitude and interest in science, technology, and/or filmmaking. CITs help younger campers create awesome Media and Tech: Lego & CGI & iPad Animation, Roblox Games, Video, Build PCs, Virtual Reality, Robotics, Game Design, TV News, 3D Print! Full day 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. schedule. The CIT program participation fee is approximately half of our regular camp fees
ITHACA WALDORF SCHOOL SUMMER PROGRAM
Ithaca Waldorf School, 20 Nelson Road, Ithaca. Built upon the Waldorf understanding of the child, we provide children ages 4 to 6
with a nurturing environment which allows the imagination to unfold in a beautiful and lush summertime setting. Offers 6-weeks of camp beginning June 19 (no camp the week of July 4th). Days will be spent outside in our magical forest and field, equipped with comfortable shady spots, a sand play area, rustic climbing structure, ample water
sources, and lots of room to run around. Our summer program offers daily crafts and activities such as beading, watercolor painting, clay sculpting, and games as well as sprinkler and pool play, and expeditions to the forest. We strive to provide a world where children can experience the wonder of childhood. Children bring their snacks and lunches from home and there will be a rest time for full day campers from 1–2 p.m. We look forward to welcoming you!
AGES: 4–6
SCHEDULE/FEES: 6 weeks beginning June
19, no camp the week of July 4th. Half day:
8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., $195/week; full day:
8:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m., $300/week.
CONTACT: Jennifer Lennon, 607-256-2020,
www.withacawaldorf.org/summer-camps
JEWELRY PROGRAM FOR TEENS
The Metal Smithery is woman-owned and operated by Ithaca local, Elaan Greenfield, who has been a metalsmith since 2007. Spend the week making jewelry using metalsmith tools and techniques such as the jewelers saw, doming tools, drilling, finishing, forming with hammers, texturing and stamping, resin and polymer clay.
AGES: 12–17
SCHEDULE/FEES: Aug 7–11; August 21–25;
9 a.m.–3 p.m.: $390/week
CONTACT: Elaan Greenfield,
https://www.metalsmithery.com/summer-camp/
JYC SUMMER YOUTH PROGRAMS
Cornell Cooperative Extension and Joint Youth Commission (JYC) offer fun, educational and active summer programs for youth residing in the Towns of Caroline and Ithaca, and Villages of Lansing and Cayuga Heights. Programs offered on a variety of topics such as
photography, DIY, volunteering, art, cooking and outdoor exploration. Our popular Sky’s the Limit week where youth explore air flight,
birding and rocketry is returning, along with Lake Life, our Cayuga Lake exploration program. During that week youth join a cruise
on Cayuga Lake with the Floating Classroom. Programs run 3–4 days per week per topic and meet at a variety of community sites.
Programs are free, and suggested donations are welcome.
AGES: 10–14, Middle School age
CONTACT: Beth Bannister, (607)272-2292, ext
229, bab47@cornell.edu
http://ccetompkins.org/4-h-youth/rural-youth-services/rys-program-sites/joint-youth-
KNIFE SUMMER PROGRAM FOR TEENS
The Metal Smithery is woman-owned and operated by Ithaca local, Elaan Green eld, who has been a metalsmith since 2007. Make axe blade steel knife out of 1095 at stock steel! You will also make a leather sheath for your knife and a leather or wood handle, using our laser cutter and engraver to make it even more personalized with the option of inlays and images of your choice and design.
AGES: 13 – 17
SCHEDULE/FEES: June 26 – 30; July 10 – 14;
July 24 – 28; 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.; $375/week.
CONTACT: Elaan Green eld,
https://www.metalsmithery.com/summer-camp
LANSING YOUTH SERVICES – SUMMER SKIES
Lansing Youth Services Summer Skies programs operated throughout the summer on a variety of exciting topics. Outdoor based programming.Please check the website for updated program information and registration.
AGES: 10 – 13
CONTACT: Travis Judd, (607)272-2292,
http://ccetompkins.org/4-h-youth/rural-youth-services/rys-program-sites/lansing-town
LEARN TO ROW
Learn to Row classes run through the Cascadilla Boat Club. Learn to Row classes are a fun and fast-paced introduction to the sport of rowing. This course is geared for the new-comer and will teach all aspects of the sport, including: basic boating and water-related safety, instruction in proper rowing technique, and lots of rowing on the water. No prior rowing, boating or athletic experience is necessary. The classes have lots of hands on instruction and the coach-to-
athlete ratio is between 1:3 and 1:6.
AGES: 11 – 18 , in Grades 6 – 12 in Fall
SCHEDULE/FEES: June 26 – 30; July 5 – 7 ( no
class July 3 & 4); July 10 – 14; July 17 – 21; July
24 – 28; July 31 – Aug 4; 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
$200/week ($120 for July 5 – 7).
CONTACT: Sara Beth Cebry,
LIME HOLLOW SUMMER DAY CAMP
Lime Hollow Nature Center, 338 McLean Road, Cortland. With 600 acres of elds, forests, and streams, Lime Hollow is the perfect place to spend summer days in nature! Our campers turn into intrepid explorers, trackers, and fort builders! Full-day camps start with kids as young as 3 years old and continue through rising 12th graders!
Camps: Knee-High – ages 3 – 5; Junior Naturalist – completed Grades K – 3rd; Master Naturalist – completed Grades 4th – 8th; Wanderers naturalist – completed Grades 6th – 10th; Mentors In Training – completed Grades 8th – 10th; and Voyager – completed
Grades 8th – 11th.
AGES: 3 – 17
SCHEDULE: All camps are 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. with
an extended care option until 5 p.m. Check
website for details.
CONTACT: Rachel Bevins,
info@limehollow.org, (607) 662-463
www.limehollow.org/summer-camp
LIONS CAMP BADGER
Lions Camp Badger is a residential summer camp for individuals with special needs offering camper-centered programming to meet the needs of campers with intellectual and/or functional differences. Located on 150 acres of beautiful woodland in central NY. Age appropriate sessions run from Sunday to Friday beginning, July 2nd and ending August 4th. Campers enjoy swimming, boating, shing, arts & crafts, hobbies and special events that may include: camp dance, archery, yoga, TaeKwonDo, theater workshop, magician, etc. Cost for a 5 day overnight session is $1,900 per camper. Day camp
option is also available at $1,250.
AGES: 6+
SCHEDULE/FEES: See website for details.
CONTACT: Cynthia Reuter, 800-232-7060, H
NATURE PLAY SUMMER PROGRAM
The Nature Play Summer Program at Nature Nurtured Occupational Therapy is a place for children to explore nature based sensory
play, movement, arts & crafts and childhood passions. Our summer program is great for kids who benefit from a small group size.
Supporting healthy development of motor, sensory and social-emotional skills is always part of our mission at Nature Nurtured OT.
AGES: 5 – 8
SCHEDULE/FEES: July 10 – Aug 3;
Monday – Thursday; 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
CONTACT: Meghan Anderer, (630)204-7668, naturenurturedot@gmail.com
https://naturenurturedoccupationaltherapy.
NEWFIELD RECREATION SUMMER CAMP
The Town of New eld Summer Day Camp serves children entering grades 1 through 7 in Fall 2023. The camp o ers a range of activities throughout the day, including art, sports, games, and swimming. Also featured are fun and educational guest visitors and field trips.
AGES: 6 – 13, entering 1st – 7th grades in Fall 2023
SCHEDULE/FEES: June 26 – Aug 4;
$750/6-weeks; 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., with
before and after camp care available from
7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 5:30
p.m. for an additional fee.
CONTACT: Mike Jordan,recreation@newfieldny.org
https://newfieldny.org/summer-camp-and-spring-sports-forms-are-available/
OPUS ITHACA SCHOOL OF MUSIC
Opus Ithaca School of Music, located in the lower level of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Ithaca, 402 N. Aurora Street, Ithaca. (607)-220-3026 https://opusithaca.org
CHOIR CAMP
Experience the joy of choral singing! Opus Choir Camp will include rehearsals with a variety of songs, vocal techniques, activities with solfège & rhythms, games, movement & more. Come learn with Opus faculty member Melissa Rooklidge & guest artists! Singers new to choir camp or who have not previously sung in Odyssey Choir please schedule a short online vocal placement meeting with Melissa Rooklidge (opusrooklidge@gmail.com) before registering.
AGES: 8 – 11
SCHEDULE/FEES: August 21 – 25, 1:00 – 3:30
p.m.; $210/student, scholarships available.
CONTACT: Elizabeth Shuhan,lizshuhan@opusithaca.org
FLUTE CAMP
Opus Flute Camp includes private instruction, small group lessons, ensemble coaching and ute games with Opus faculty
Elizabeth Shuhan and Juliana Pepinsky. Hear professional artists in recital, improve your technique, and make new friends! For ages
8 – 18 with one year experience playing ute. Students provide their own bag lunches for the week.
AGES: 8 – 18
SCHEDULE/FEES: August 14 – 18, 9:30
a.m. – 3:30 p.m. $335/student, scholarships
available. CONTACT: Elizabeth Shuhan, lizshuhan@opusithaca.org
GENERAL MUSIC CAMP
Come experience the joy of making music through songs, games, movement and creative activities! Students will explore the foundation of musical literacy and aural skills by developing their singing voice,
internalizing the beat, experiencing musical comparatives (high vs. low notes, fast vs. slow, etc.) beginning notes and rhythms, and an introduction to various instruments. Learn, sing and play with Opus Ithaca faculty member Melissa Rooklidge and guest artists!
AGES: 5 – 7
SCHEDULE/FEES: August 14 – 18, 1:00 – 3:30
p.m. $210/student, scholarships available.
CONTACT: Elizabeth Shuhan, lizshuhan@opusithaca.org
IMPROVISATION CAMP
Improvisation camp for strings, piano and ute students, ages 8 – 17! Musical improvisation is one way humans can learn to express their innate creativity. At this camp students will improvise using exercises and games. They will develop a sense of freedom and virtuosity making music in many styles, playing over different chord progressions. Camp will focus on the foundation of bass lines in supporting expressive melodies and rhythms.
AGES: 8 – 17
SCHEDULE/FEES: July 24 – 28: Session 1
(Ages 8 – 11): 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Session
2 (Ages 12 – 17): 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. $210/
student, scholarships available.
CONTACT: Elizabeth Shuhan, lizshuhan@opusithaca.org
JAZZ CAMP
Join Opus Ithaca jazz faculty & friends for a week of all things jazz- improvisation, jazz history, listening & more! We will have both
introductory-level and more advanced groups based on experience and ability. This camp is for drum, bass, guitar, piano, brass and woodwind students with at least 2-years of experience on instrument or playing NYSSMA levels 2 – 6. Students provide their own bag lunches for the week.
AGES: 12 – 18
SCHEDULE/FEES: July 31 – August 4, 9:30
a.m. – 3:30 p.m. $335/student, scholarships
available.
CONTACT: Elizabeth Shuhan, lizshuhan@opusithaca.org
PIANO CAMP
Musical fun for kids ages 8 – 18 with at least 2 years of piano lessons. Campers will play piano ensemble music, be introduced to the pipe organ & harpsichord, explore improvisation, practice ear training & theory, play with boom whackers & percussion instruments, and have fun exploring the piano! Outside activities & special guests included, as well as specialized topics for more advanced students. Students provide their own bag lunch.
AGES: 8 – 18
SCHEDULE/FEES: July 17 – 21, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30
p.m. $335/student, scholarships available.
CONTACT: Elizabeth Shuhan, lizshuhan@opusithaca.org
PRIMITIVE PURSUITS 4-H
Primitive Pursuits is a non-pro t 4-H program in partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tompkins County. We provide
leadership and place-based wilderness skills education to toddlers, youth, teens and adults throughout our geographical region. Since 1998 it has been our mission to steward the health of our community by fostering life-long relationships with the natural world through exceptional mentoring and nature education.
AGES: 3 – 14
SCHEDULE: Check website for details on
dates/times/fees
CONTACT: Rachel Bortin, (607)272-2292,
SEWING CAMP
SewGreen, new location at 112 W. Green Street, #5, Press Bay Alley, Ithaca. For beginners or returning campers. Camp runs
9 to noon Monday through Friday. Learn or review how to use a sewing machine and make a variety of kid-friendly projects such as tote bags, aprons, stuffed animals, a mini-quilt, and more. Everything is supplied, including a machine to use at camp. Hand-sewing is included. We provide healthy snacks and a supervised outdoor break.
Limited to 6 participants. The camp fee is $225 plus $25 for materials. Scholarships are available.
AGES: 9 – 12
SCHEDULE/FEES: 9 a.m. – Noon, camp fee is
$225 plus $25 for materials. Scholarships are
available.CONTACT: Wendy Skinner, 607-319-4106,
STEWART PARK DAY CAMP
Camp operated through the City of Ithaca Youth Bureau. Day Camp for 8 – 13-year-olds lled with fun and exciting activities! Campers will enjoy spending their days learning games, making new friends, participating in a variety of recreation activities including arts & crafts, swimming, archery, boating, tennis, games, sports and drama.
AGES: 8 – 13
SCHEDULE/FEES: Session 1: July 3 – 7 (No
camp 7/4) Full Day only; Session 2: July 10 – 21. a.m./ p.m./full available; Session 3: July 24 – Aug 4. a.m./ p.m./full available; Session 4: Aug.7 – 18. a.m./ p.m./full available. Full Day: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Half Day Options: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. or 12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Extended Day Options: Before Camp 7:30 – 9 a.m. or After Camp 4 – 5:30 p.m.CONTACT: Tito Villa, (607)273-8364,evilla@cityofthaca.org
SUMMER COLLEGE FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS &
THEATRE CONSERVATORY
Experience what college is like on the beautiful Ithaca College campus during the summer. Engage with knowledgeable faculty to further your passion for a topic, while earning college credit. Our summer pre-college programs are geared for individuals age 14 or older, entering 9th grade or in high school (or equivalent). High school students can experience living in a residential hall while completing college-level coursework. The programs will run Monday, July 3 through Friday, 21, 2023 (and participants must arrive on campus Sunday, July 2). Apply now while space is available.
AGES: 14 – 18
SCHEDULE/FEES: July 3 – 21; see website for more details.
CONTACT: Eric Machan Howd, 274-1325, pianoinstitute@ithaca.edu
ehowd@ithaca.eduwww.ithaca.edu/academics/extended-studies/pre-college-programs
SUMMER VOLUNTEER COMMUNITY SERVICE PROGRAM
Youth volunteer at a variety of local organizations and non-pro ts each week, providing community service at each site (indoors and outdoors). At the end of the program, youth plan a project of their choice to address an area of need in our community as a culmination of their volunteerism. Youth receive a certi cate of completion at the end of the program and volunteer hours may be used toward community service credits for school. Participation is FREE to youth who are residents of Tompkins County.
AGES: 11 – 21
SCHEDULE: Two 2-week sessions:
Monday – Friday, July 10 – 21; July 24 – Aug 4; 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
CONTACT: Abigail Vormwald, (607)275 – 0122,
TECHAPALOOZA
Animal Adventurers! Come and join the adventures of learning
about the different career opportunities within animal science! One day you’ll be bathing a dog, another piecing together a
cow but then the next having cage fights between exotic wild animals… lions, tigers, bears…
AGES: 11 – 14, students entering 6 – 8 grades
SCHEDULE/FEES: July 17 – 21, 12:15 – 2:30 p.m.
CONTACT: Kelly VanRiper, 257-1551 x2000,
THE CLAY SCHOOL ART CAMP
Campers will experience multiple mediums this year, with a focus on different clay. Students will make pots and sculptures
from reable stoneware and self-hardening clays. They will learn how to slab, coil and pinch with some wheel throwing mixed in, too. Other craft projects will include painting, coloring, collage, and jewelry
making. All creations will be finished at the end of the week! Camp hours are 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
PLEASE NOTE: Special needs students must be accompanied by an aide AND The Clay School sta must be informed of arrangements at time of registration. SCHEDULE/FEES: Camp runs 9:00 a.m. – 3:00
p.m. 8 – 11 yr olds: Aug 7 – 11, Aug 21 – 25; $365/wk. 12 – 16 yr olds: July 10 – 14, July 24 – 28; $365/wk.
AGES: 8 – 11, 12 – 16
CONTACT: Julia Dean,
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.