Finding those hills a bit intimidating? Confused by our one-way streets? Wondering if the construction projects will ever end? (They will…when it starts to snow.) Or just need some help getting around Ithaca and Tompkins County? Way2Go and the 2-1-1 call center can connect you with up-to-date information about the available transportation options and resources in the area.
2-1-1 Information Call Center
Dial 2-1-1 anytime 24/7 (toll free 877-211-8667) for general information on transportation services and resources including rides to medical appointments, COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, referrals to food delivery programs and more. One quick note: most of these services are available during business hours only.
Way2Go Transportation Information
Visit Way2Go.org to search a local directory of transportation options, view and download transportation options brochures, find timely service updates, tips on how to travel safely amid COVID-19, how to videos such as how to load your bike on the bus, and more. Way2Go provides translated resources in Chinese and Spanish by request.
Ways to Get Around
Going multimodal or combining walking, riding a bus or bike along with sharing rides can help to save you money, go green, and increase your physical and mental health. If you have limited income or mobility, there are resources available to those that qualify. We have a few tips for you as you plan your next outing, grocery trip, or commute.
Walking
Ithaca prides itself on being a walking friendly city. Walking within well-lit areas, on pedestrian ways, cross walks, and trails helps you to arrive safely to your destination. When you’re in areas without sidewalks and you’re sharing the road with vehicles, walking against traffic can help you to see and be seen by people in cars and bikes. If you can plan ahead for your walk, increase your visibility by wearing bright colors, a reflective layer, or flashing your smart phone or key light after dark.
It snows and rains a bit here in Ithaca so be prepared. Consider ways to make your walk more comfortable, like wearing weather appropriate shoes, attire, packing an umbrella for the rain, and bringing along a bag or fold-up cart to carry your groceries or heavier items.
You can find a walkable trails map at IthacaTrails.org
Biking
Ithaca is doing its best to be a biking friendly city. When biking, wear a helmet and bright or reflective attire to be most visible. Stay safe by riding along with traffic, following road rules, and using hand signals when turning or changing lanes. Use bike lanes or boulevards whenever possible. Don’t forget to bring a reliable U-lock to secure your tire and bike to a rack once you arrive at your destination.
By the way, lots of those amazing street sculptures you see around town are actually bike racks, so don’t hesitate to use them. They’re meant to be used, not just admired.
You can learn about walking and biking activities, services, maps, and more at BikeWalkTompkins.org
For bike shops, rental and DIY repair go to bikewalktompkins.org/bike-shops
Buses & Paratransit
Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) is a much-loved local resource. The local TCAT bus service is an affordable option to get around campus, to downtown shops, and around Tompkins County. TCAT provides safe and secure wheelchair accommodations and a bike rack for up to two bikes. View announcements, routes and schedules, or download one of real-time apps at TCATbus.com
Students can learn more at https://tcatbus.com/learn/college-students/
Intercity Bus Lines: Intercity bus lines are available to travel to cities like Elmira, Binghamton, Syracuse, Philadelphia, and NYC. Find these services in the transportation directory at Way2Go.org
Gadabout ADA Paratransit: Gadabout is an ADA certified service, providing rides to persons with disabilities and their families as well as to those 55 and over. Call 607-273-1878 or visit GadaboutBus.org to apply.
CU Lift: CU Lift service is available for Cornell University students with disabilities. For more information, call 607-254-4545 or go to Cornell Accommodations Services website at https://sds.cornell.edu/accommodations-services/transportation
Driving
This transportation option is last on the list for a reason. Ithaca and Tompkins County are working hard to reduce the use of cars, especially for just one person. That’s one reason for all the alternatives we described previously. That said, there are times when you may need to get behind the wheel.
When driving, put safety first by sharing the road, giving people on foot and bike the right of way. Slow down when in residential and commercial areas, follow NY traffic laws, avoid phone use and consumption of mind-altering substances when behind the wheel.
Remember: Using different options to get around, like parking your car to walk, or riding a bus or bike even part way can not only help the environment but they will help you to keep your car longer, saving you money, gas, miles, and wear and tear.
And if you really need to drive, see if there’s someone else who needs to go where you’re heading so you’re not the only person making the trip.
Online Defensive Driving Courses: In case you haven’t noticed it yet, driving can be a bit confusing around Ithaca. Learn safe driving tips and cut your insurance costs by taking an online defensive driving course. Visit Way2Go.org under the Tips & Tools section to find online resources for defensive driving and aging & driving.
Electric Vehicle Programs: Opting to purchase a used electric vehicle could cut your costs in maintenance and gas. There are lots of charging stations around the city and the number is increasing all the time. Share any questions you have about EVs with Way2Go and the Energy Team at Cornell Cooperative Extension Tompkins County. Find tips and information at https://ccetompkins.org/environment/electric-vehicles or email questions to info@way2go.org
Ithaca Carshare: If you need a car for local or short trips, Ithaca Carshare offers membership plans. Electric Vehicles have been added to their fleet. Learn more about the Just in Case, It’s My Car, and student membership plans by calling (607) 277-3210 or visiting https://www.ithacacarshare.org
Rentals: Enterprise, Budget and other car rental agencies are optiosn for local and long distance travel or multiday trips to and from other cities. Find these services in the transportation directory at Way2Go.org
Ride hailing and Ridesharing
Local Cab & Taxi Services: ASAP Cab (607)-272-7222, Collegetown Cab (607) 588-8888, or Ithaca Dispatch (607) 277-7777 are all local cab services. Call at least a half an hour in advance to increase the likelihood that you arrive to your destination on-time. Whenever possible go together with friends or roommates to share the ride and lower the cost.
Lyft and Uber Ride-Hailing: Lyft and Uber are ride-hailing services in the area. Those of you who are used to finding a quick ride through Lyft or Uber in more heavily populated areas may find these ride-hailing options have longer wait times due to limited drivers available in this area. Go to Lyft.com or Uber.com to download the App to find a ride…or sign up as a driver if you have the spare time.
Finger Lakes Rideshare Ride-Matching Platform: Remember we suggested that you don’t drive alone? To find a potential ride-match with someone going to a similar destination sign up at FingerLakesRideshare.org, a platform powered by 511NYRideshare. Drivers who make a daily scheduled trips should post regularly and in advance to provide the best potential ride-matches to ride seekers headed the same way.
Don’t let your studies or the weather keep you from exploring all that Ithaca and Tompkins County has to offer—you’ve got lots of options for getting out and about. Remember, you can find a transportation directory, updates, and more at Way2Go.org. Stay safe.
This article is not an endorsement, it is purely educational to inform our community of the available transportation options for traveling and commuting in, to and from Ithaca and Tompkins County. Students are encouraged to check in with the school, college, or university transportation office.
