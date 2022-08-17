I’m a self-anointed bubble tea sommelier. When I first moved to Ithaca, I launched a boba search. Boba, for the uninitiated, are the chewy black tapioca balls at the bottom of the drink.
Initially, Ithaca’s bubble tea scene disappointed me. I experienced every single boba mishap: drinks that were too watery, tea that was flavorless, tapioca balls that were actually starchy rocks that created blockages in straws as you tried to take sips of your beverage. Then the pandemic hit, and rather than experimenting with sourdough starters, I bought my own tapioca starch and flavoring extracts to make my own drinks.
But as the pandemic eased I gingerly picked up where I left off on my boba mission. There were new drink spots to explore and my earlier disappointment vanished. I even found my favorite bubble tea flavor: wintermelon, whose taste is a cross between caramel, vanilla and honeydew.
For the sake of having a control group, I ordered the most basic boba order you can get — black milk tea with bubbles — at all the spots I reviewed. And while I personally prefer it hot, doing so makes it more difficult to weed out places with hard, tough boba, so I tested only cold drinks.
For a good boba fix, here are my top three choices, with an interesting honorable mention at the end.
Sushi Osaka (113 E. State St.)
Many people don’t know that you can order your bubble tea to-go from this Korean-Japanese restaurant spot. A shame, because Sushi Osaka has the most well-rounded bubble tea you can get in Ithaca. The tea itself could be stronger, but that’s just my personal bias (I like my black tea super strong). It was also sweet, but not overwhelmingly so. The tapioca was chewy and perfectly sized. In a world where boba has gone upscale and some places will charge more than $10 for a drink, it’s nice to find a location that will sell it for a little less than $5 without compromising on quality.
Panda Tea Lounge (407 Eddy St.)
Let’s say you’re in Collegetown and it’s midnight. The warm glow of the Panda Tea Lounge may easily entice you in, especially against the stark contrast of the nightlife in the neighboring Hideaway bar. Pre-pandemic, you could even sit in the back of this shop and play Jenga and other games on soft chairs. The Panda Tea Lounge drink menu is extensive, and my indecision often has me poring over it until I decide what I want to drink. This place notably has the most affordable boba in Ithaca and ties with Sushi Osaka for my favorite bubble tea spot in Ithaca. The caveat: If you don’t like your boba super sweet, you’re not going to enjoy the drinks here. There is also no option to customize the sweetness of your drink.
Taichi Bubble Tea (740 S. Meadow St.)
Taichi Bubble Tea is a chain Asian fusion eatery that started in Rochester and has since expanded to other locations in the U.S. It opened a location in Ithaca this year near Wegmans and 5Below. The interior is casual and warm with wooden furniture, green motifs and decorative plants. Their ramen is great, but this was a day where I was working on my laptop with some boba by my side. A black milk tea with bubbles will cost a little more than $6, but the ambiance of the shop can’t be beat. The assam tea they use is strong and balanced and not too sweet. The boba was also soft and chewy, but because I’ve encountered inconsistencies with the texture of Taichi’s tapioca from previous visits, I’d advise getting your drinks hot when possible.
Honorable Mention: Saigon Kitchen (526 W. State St.)
This is an honorable mention because it’s not black milk tea and could arguably not be categorized as a true bubble tea drink. But it needs to be said that the phở from this Vietnamese restaurant is so phenomenal, that it often takes the limelight away from their chè thái, labeled on their menu as the “Rainbow Drink.” It’s a cold dessert that layers crushed ice with green jelly, yellow mung beans, sweet red beans, coconut milk, crushed peanuts and a bed of tapioca bubbles at the bottom. It’s encouraged to mix these ingredients together before drinking it through a straw. It’s so good that even in the coldest Ithaca winter days, you’ll occasionally find me shivering with one of these.
