Ithaca’s late night dining options are fewer in number, and many are closing earlier, both due to general trends and as an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. But there are still choices beyond Slurpees.
“We had a problem with not enough food options [being available] late at night before the pandemic, but now it's really bad,” Ashley Cake, owner of The Watershed, The Downstairs and chair of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA) Night Economy Committee, said. “We’re coming back, but it’s still a struggle.”
According to Cake, the current lack of available food options, especially when “bar dump” takes place as bars across the county close at 1 a.m., is a public safety issue.
“When people get hangry and they're over-served, and they don't have anything to eat, and they don't have any place to sit down, the escalations of any given conflict are made much worse,” Cake said.
Several years ago, there were a number of spots in Ithaca to satisfy all sorts of late night cravings. But the number has slowly been dwindling. Manos Diner, a 24/7 greasy spoon diner, closed its doors in 2014 after more than 50 years of business. The Nines, known for serving up deep dish pizza and corn nuggets for almost 40 years, bid farewell to Collegetown in 2018. Cafe Pacific, which used to serve bubble tea and Japanese food to hungry college students until 1 or 2 a.m., closed last year.
And some of Ithaca’s 24/7 classics — Wegmans, Shortstop Deli and State Diner — are now only open until midnight, 7 p.m. and 4 p.m. respectively.
State Diner closed temporarily after an electrical fire in 2012, and has yet to return to 24/7 operations since reopening the following year. Both Wegmans and Shortstop had to shorten their hours because of the pandemic.
Some Wegmans stores in other areas had already pivoted away from 24/7 operations prior to the pandemic. But several older locations, including the one in Ithaca, remained open at all hours of the day and night prior to March 2020.
“Due to the pandemic, we decided to close all our stores at midnight, giving our employees more time to clean surfaces and restock product. Since this change, we have found our business operates more efficiently with our current hours and we have no plans to change them at this time,” a spokesperson from Wegmans stated in an email.
Both Shortstop and State Diner declined to comment when contacted. On its website, however, Shortstop cited “supply and labor shortages” as the reason for being closed temporarily on Sundays, as well as a thanks to the community “for your support while we rebuild from the impact of COVID-19.”
Like many things, the late night scene in Ithaca has undeniably and perhaps permanently changed because of the pandemic. But only time will tell what the future of Ithaca nightlife will look like, and whether any 24/7 establishments will eventually return.
According to Gary Ferguson, executive director of the DIA, the late night scene is currently in a state of transition.
“There are a number of people who are now back out late [at] night. But we don't have the same number of venues operating and we did prior to the pandemic,” Ferguson said.
Speaking specifically about Ithaca’s downtown area, Ferguson explained that the DIA is looking for opportunities to encourage establishments to stay open later or bring additional food options downtown late at night.
“Part of being a vibrant city is having nightlife, not just for students, but for all people,” Ferguson said.
So where can you still go for a late night snack?
Whether you’re a little tipsy, have the munchies or are simply in need of a late night meal or snack, this guide will help you find a late night eatery. The hours listed are subject to change.
Sit-Down
Luna Inspired Street Food serves all sorts of eclectic eats, and has plenty of vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options as well. Perfect for a late night out with friends, the Collegetown storefront is open until 1:30 a.m. every day, but the downtown location closes at 11 p.m. or 1 a.m., depending on the day of the week. If you’re looking for an indulgent treat, their half-baked brownie is divine.
If you’re in the mood for baby back ribs or a chicken sandwich, Chili’s is open until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Applebee’s is also open pretty late for a sit-down spot in Ithaca, closing at midnight Friday and Saturday, and 11 p.m. or 10 p.m. other days.
Fast Food Classics
Even though Ithaca is “centrally isolated”, it (thankfully) still has representation from most nationwide fast food chains, though getting to them without a car can be challenging. Taco Bell is open the latest of the bunch, with its drive-thru operating until 1 a.m.
Arby’s has the meats until 11 p.m. six days a week (10 p.m. on Sundays), and Wendy’s serves up Frostys, fries and burgers until 11 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on the weekend. Both the Elmira Road and N. Triphammer Road McDonald’s locations keep their drive-thrus open until midnight every night.
Pizza
Sammy’s Pizzeria and Sal's Pizzeria are both closing earlier these days, but there are still plenty of pizza options. If you don’t want Domino’s or Papa John’s, Enzo Pizzeria and Italian Halal Grill serves pizza — as well as pasta, wraps and pitas — well past midnight. Eta Pie, which opened in spring of this year, uses organic and local ingredients when available. They are open until midnight Friday and Saturday.
Campustown Pizzeria delivers until midnight and has pickup available until 11 p.m. And last but not least is Pronto Pizza & Salads, which true to its namesake — sells pizza and salads until 1:30 a.m. Thursday through and Saturday. Although let’s be honest, who wants a late night salad?
Sweet Tooth
Jason’s Grocery & Deli in Collegetown, open until 3 a.m., has froyo and a fully stocked toppings bar. Or, if you’re craving something sugary but don’t want to leave your apartment or dorm, Insomnia Cookies is the perfect option. They deliver cookies, brownies and ice cream until 3 a.m.
Something Different
Louie’s Lunch, a food truck parked across from Risley Hall on Cornell University’s campus, is open for more than just lunch. A longstanding Cornell favorite, the truck is open into the wee hours of the night. From loaded fries or gooey mozzarella sticks to peanut butter milkshakes and root beer floats, Louie’s has most every late night craving covered for a fair price.
But if you’re in the mood for a late night calzone, D.P. Dough is the place to go. Open until 4 a.m., D.P. has 20 different calzones on their menu and even a build-your-own calzone option.
Collegetown
For burger, fry and shake cravings, Jack's Grill has you covered. Open until 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, Jack’s also has late night online delivery discounts to sweeten the deal. Or if wings are more your speed, Wings Over Ithaca is open until 1 or 2 a.m. most days.
Downtown Ithaca
Lev Kitchen ,which made its debut earlier this year, is a fairly new Ithaca establishment. Open until 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Lev Kitchen is perfect if you’re looking to shake up your late night dining choices by trying a Malawach wrap. They also claim to have the best fries in Ithaca.
The Greenhouse Cafe and Cocktail Lounge is open until 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and midnight Friday and Saturday. Greenhouse specializes in dishes made with local and plant-forward ingredients and they have a wealth of vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options.
Open Through the Night
While there are no longer any Ithaca restaurants open 24/7, there are still a few convenience stores open through the night: the Collegetown and S. Cayuga Street 7-Eleven stores (if you simply must have that Slurpee) and Byrne Dairy and Deli all operate 24/7.
Or, if you’re hankering for a workout in lieu of a snack or urgently need a clean load of laundry instead of a meal, the Triphammer Laundromat is open 24/7, The Gym at East Hill and South Hill are open 24/7, and Planet Fitness on N Triphammer Road is open 24 hours, four days a week with shorter weekend hours.
