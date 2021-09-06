ITHACA, NY -- Welcome to Ithaca and Tompkins County. During uncertain times it is important to keep everyone informed — Way2Go and the 2-1-1 call center are here to connect you with timely updates on the available transportation options and resources in the area.
2-1-1 Information Call Center
You can call 2-1-1 anytime 24/7 (toll free 877-211-8667) for general information and transportation options including rides to medical appointments, COVID-19 testing transport options, vaccination appointments, food delivery programs and more. *Most services available during business hours only*
Way2Go Transportation Information
Visit Way2Go.org to search a local directory of transportation options, find timely service updates, tips on how to travel safely amid COVID-19, how to videos (such as how to load your bike on the bus), and more. Way2Go provides translated resources in Chinese and Spanish.
Safe, Healthy, and Green Ways to Get Around
Going multimodal or combining walking, riding a bike or taking a bus along with sharing a ride can help to save you money, go green, and increase your wellbeing. If you have limited access or mobility there are a range of resources available. Here are a few tips for you as you plan your next outing, grocery trip, or commute.
Walking
Walking within well-lit areas, on pedestrian ways and in crosswalks, helps to ensure you arrive safely to your destination. When sharing the road, walking against traffic can help you to see and be seen by people in cars and bikes. Increase your visibility by wearing bright colors, a reflective layer, or flashing your smartphone or a key light after dark. Consider ways to make your walk more comfortable, like wearing weather appropriate attire, packing an umbrella for the rain, and bringing along a bag or fold-up cart to carry your groceries or heavier items.
- Ithaca is Trails
- Find walkable trails map found at IthacaTrails.org
Biking
When biking, wear a helmet and bright or reflective attire to be most visible. Stay safe by riding along with traffic, following road rules, and using hand signals when turning or changing lanes. Use bike lanes or boulevards whenever possible. Don’t forget to bring a reliable U-lock to secure your tire and bike to a rack.
- Bike Walk Tompkins
- Learn about walking and biking activities, services, maps, and more at BikeWalkTompkins.org. For bike shops, rental and DIY repair go to bikewalktompkins.org/bike-shops
Driving
When driving, share the road, giving people on foot and bike the right of way to ensure the safety of all. Using different options to get around, like parking your car to walk, riding a bus or biking even part way can help you to keep your car longer, saving you money, miles and wear and tear. Learn more about the shared and public transportation options available in our area if you don’t have access to a car, can drive part way or wish to leave your car behind.
- Online Defensive Driving Courses
- Learn safe driving tips and cut your insurance costs by taking an online defensive driving course. Visit Way2Go.org under the Tips & Tools section to find online resources for defensive driving and aging and driving.
- Electric Vehicle Programs
- Opting to purchase a used electric vehicle could cut your costs in maintenance and gas. Share any questions you have about EVs with Way2Go and the Energy Team at Cornell Cooperative Extension Tompkins County. Email questions to info@way2go.org
Carshare Membership and Car rental
- Ithaca Carshare
- If you are in need of a car for local or short trips, Ithaca Carshare offers membership plans. Two new electric vehicles have been added to their fleet. Learn more about the Carshare and student membership plans by calling (607) 277-3210or visiting Ithaca Carshare.org
- Enterprise,Budget and other car rental agencies
- An option for local and long distance travel or multi-day trips to and from other cities. Find these services in the transportation directory at Way2Go.org
Buses & Paratransit
- Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT)
- The local TCAT bus service is an affordable option to get around campus, downtown shops and Tompkins County. TCAT provides safe and secure wheelchair accommodations and a bike rack for up to two bikes. View announcements, routes and schedules, or download one of five real-time apps at TCATbus.com
- Students can learn more at https://tcatbus.com/learn/college-students/
- Tconnect On-Demand Service
- Tconnect is an app-based, on-demand transportation service that allows users to schedule rides from their home to bus stops or select destinations in the service area. Serving Dryden, Lansing and Etna areas. Learn more at: Tcatbus.com/tconnect/
- OurBus, Flixbus, Couch, CTran and Intercity Bus Lines
- Intercity bus lines are available to travel to cities like Elmira, Binghamton, Syracuse, Philadelphia, and New York City. Find these services in the transportation directory at Way2Go.org
- Gadabout ADA Paratransit
- An ADA certified service, providing rides to persons with disabilities and their families as well as to those 55 and over. Call 607-273-1878 or visit GadaboutBus.org to apply.
- CU Lift
- CU Lift service is available for Cornell University students with disabilities. For more information, call 607-254-4545 or go to Cornell Accommodations Services website at sds.cornell.edu/accommodations-services/transportation
Ride hailing and Ridesharing
- Local Cab & Taxi Services
- ASAP Cab (607)-272-7222, Collegetown Cab (607) 588-8888, or Ithaca Dispatch (607) 277-7777 are all local cab services. Call at least a half-hour in advance to increase the likelihood that you arrive at your destination on-time. Whenever possible, go together with friends or roommates to share the ride and lower the cost.
- Lyft and Uber Ride-Hailing
- Lyft & Uber are ride-hailing services in the area. Those of you who are used to finding a quick ride through Lyft or Uber in other areas may find these ride-hailing options have longer wait times due to limited drivers available in this area. Go to Lyft.com or Uber.com to download the app and sign up as a driver or to find a ride.
- Finger Lakes Rideshare Ride-Matching Platform
- To find a potential ride-match with someone going to a similar destination sign up at FingerLakesRideshare.org, a platform powered by 511NYRideshare. Drivers who make a daily scheduled trip should post regularly and in advance to provide the best potential ride-matches to ride seekers headed the same way.
This article is not an endorsement, it is purely educational to inform our community of the available transportation options for traveling and commuting in, to and from Ithaca and Tompkins County. Students are encouraged to check in with the school, college, or university transportation office.
Remember, you can find a transportation directory, updates, and more at Way2Go.org
Travel Safely, The Way2Go Team
