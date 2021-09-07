ITHACA, NY -- One of the hardest things about moving to a new town is finding reliable places for little things like haircuts or manicures or waxing services. We’ve rounded up five different businesses that can meet those needs that are easily accessible from Ithaca College and Cornell University.
Cayuga Nail Spa
Cayuga Nail Spa is located conveniently in downtown Ithaca on the Commons. The salon offers services such as manicures, pedicures and other luxury spa services. Guests can call to make an appointment, but the salon also takes walk-ins.
Ithaca College students can take the TCAT from the college to the Commons on route 11, while Cornell University students can take route 10 to the Commons.
The salon offers a $5 student discount with your student ID on all services except spa treatments, massages, UV gels and combination packages.
The salon operates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sundays. Cayuga Nail Spa Downtown provides free of charge fixes on their services if they are responsible for any type of inadequate services.
115 N Aurora St, Ithaca, NY 14850. Ithaca Commons. (607) 319-4221.
Changes Cutting Studio
Changes Cutting Studio is also located on the Commons. All services are by appointment only and the salon only accepts cash and checks, no credit cards. You can schedule an appointment over the phone or under the services tab on the Changes website.
Services include haircuts, coloring, highlights and up styles.
Kim Sherwood Caso is the owner and stylist of Changes and she has been styling and cutting hair for over 25 years. Caso’s clientele ranges from Cornell and Ithaca College students to Ithaca locals and she is always welcoming new visitors to her salon.
The studio has different hours everyday, which can be found on the studio’s website.
120 N Aurora St, Ithaca, NY 14850-4302. Ithaca Commons. 607-272-0090. https://changescuttingstudio.com.
Miracle Nails
Miracle nails offers services including manicures, pedicures, gel and waxing. Students can bring their student ID to receive a 15% student discount on all services.
The salon operates Mondays through Fridays 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturdays 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
335 Elmira Road, Ithaca, NY 14850. (607) 272-3535. miracleithaca@gmail.com. https://www.miracleithaca.com.
H&M Beauty Salon and Barber Shop
H&M Beauty Salon and Barber Shop is conveniently located just off the pedestrian area of the Commons on South Cayuga Street. Services provided include hair cutting, hair coloring, perms, highlighting and more. Walk-ins are welcome.
Antonio Reynoso has worked at H&M Beauty Salon and Barber Shop for four years.
“We are Latino and we give good customer service,” Reynoso said. “We have two businesses in one.”
Reynoso said he sees a lot of students at the salon because of the store’s location. The salon offers services in both Spanish and English.
The shop operates from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is closed on Sundays.
Students interested in this salon and shop can visit the Instagram page @carolinasalon04 to see past clients' hair results.
105 S Cayuga St. Ithaca, NY 14850. Ithaca Commons. (607) 280-2062
God With Us Barber Shop
Owned by the same owner as H&M Beauty Salon and Barber Shop, God With Us has two convenient locations for students. One is directly next door to H&M Beauty Salon and Barber Shop and their other location is in Collegetown.
The shop operates from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and is closed on Sundays.
To check out past clients hairstyles, students can visit their Instagram @godwithusbarbershop.
107 S Cayuga St. Ithaca, NY 14850. Ithaca Commons. (607) 220-8427. https://godwithusbarbershop.square.site.
111D Dryden Road. Ithaca, NY 14850. https://godwithusbarbershop.square.site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.