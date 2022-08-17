Level B (410 Eddy St.) is a bar and nightclub situated right in the heart of Collegetown. It’s slightly underground and it’s a prime spot for Cornellian nightlife. You can count on music loudly bellowing from its entrance to the streets above, enticing passerby to come down and see what all the commotion is about. It’s open late nights from Tuesday through Saturday, but don’t be surprised when Wednesday rolls around and there’s a crowd lined up, spilling out from the staircase and onto Eddy Street. Wednesday is fishbowl night, after all.
When you enter the club, you might get distracted by the dancefloor, illuminated by rotating lights that have a way of making your clothing look neon. All the seating is plush, but those who come to Level B are generally standing around and chatting with others, dancing or attempting to dance around on a miniature rotunda-shaped stage close to the back of the lounge. But no matter where you are on a Wednesday night, you’re guaranteed to see at least a half-dozen fishbowls scattered on chairs, tables and counters, turning the club into a cocktail aquarium.
Getting a fishbowl is no easy task. First, you have to wrestle with the crowd that will inevitably be hawking around the bar area. You can’t let yourself get distracted by Level B’s other signature cocktail offerings like “Love in an Elevator” (Godiva white chocolate, Svedka vanilla vodka, chocolate syrup) or even their own “Level B” drink (Maker's Mark bourbon, Amaretto, bitters and a cherry). You’ll also need to quickly grab the bartender’s attention and be able to loudly and coherently state, “I’d like a fishbowl, please,” followed by the color you want. At certain times of year, Level B offers limited edition flavors, but on a typical night you’re either going to go with the blue or red one. You could give them your credit card, but it’s just so much easier to slide over a crisp $20 and be quickly done with the transaction.
After placing your order, your bartender is going to plop an actual gallon-sized spherical glass fishbowl on the counter and start filling it with the Kool-Aid mix flavor (or similarly powdered drink) of the color you chose. They’ll also add 16 shots of Nikolai vodka (which makes me wonder if it’s an allusion to the Stefflon Don song by the same name or if it’s just a coincidence). Then some clear sweet and sparkly soda is added, along with a few generous scoops of ice. The fishbowl gets a couple straws stuck into it, and garnished with a plastic animal figurine. Some figurines are rarer than others. If you collect several, you can redeem them for one of the glass fishbowl containers. But I think I’ll keep my plastic lion, thank you.
I take a generous gulp through one of the lengthy straws before grimacing at the lion figurine gaping his mouth back at me. Maybe it’s just me, but I think the drink is too dilute. There is such an excess of ice that even by mocktail standards, the carbonation of the soda and most of the sweetness of the juice has been washed out. If you get one of these for yourself, beg the bartender for minimal, even no, ice. Reassure them that it’s okay if this customization makes for an unphotogenic drink and a steep cut in its overall volume. Spirits are called spirits for a reason and every last one of those sixteen shots of vodka are meant to grace your tastebuds with a spirited punch.
My tastebuds aside, the fishbowl is a key pop icon in Ithaca’s college drinking culture. Without fail, hopping on either Yik Yak or Sidechat — popular anonymous chatting platforms where Ithaca College and Cornell University students respectively flock — on an average Wednesday will usually yield at least one inquiry of, “Fishbowls tonight?”, often by the mid-afternoon, if not earlier. But while they are popular, students often choose to remain elusive as opposed to brazen about their love of the jumbo cocktail. When I wrote a post on Sidechat asking if anyone wanted to share their own testimonials on fishbowls, people were shy. A few even left the sweet, succinct response of “narc.” Aw.
There are exceptions that drive these quieter fans out of the water, however. Loud Luxury was a duo that performed at Cornell’s annual Slope Day. Andrew Fedyk, a DJ of the duo, had gone to Level B after performing and bought a bunch of fishbowls for himself and others at the club. Even after leaving Ithaca, he continues to occasionally post references to fishbowls on his Instagram story, even stating that similar drinks made at other locations just aren’t on par with Level B’s version.
Fedyk is right, but it has nothing to do with the taste of the drink itself. For many students in Ithaca, the Level B fishbowl is a rite of passage into a revelation on what romanticized drinking could be. It’s a drinkable fantasy that remains fresh Wednesday after Wednesday, week after week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.