For many students, college is a time of “firsts” — the first time being away from family, the first time living independently in a new environment, and — like for many others — the first time not having a home-cooked family meal. Fortunately, Ithaca is the perfect place to venture out of your comfort zone and try new foods, but eating out gets expensive and having the same meal every day from a college dining hall can be boring and repetitive. If you’re unfamiliar with how to utilize your kitchen, or you’re looking to save money or dining hall swipes, here are some tips on how to maximize the most out of your dorm kitchen.
Get the basic appliances
It may seem like an investment at first, but getting a mini-fridge is well worth it. A mini-fridge is essential for storage of snacks and ingredients. Though department stores like Walmart and Target have plenty of options, many colleges — including Ithaca College and Cornell University, offer a mini-fridge and microwave combination appliance to students for their dorms for a small fee. For students like Julia Kirchgessner, a senior occupational science/occupational therapy student at Ithaca College, a mini-fridge/microwave appliance saves plenty of time to make a quick meal when dining halls are inaccessible.
“If I could offer one word of advice for incoming students, it would definitely be to get a microwave — or get to know someone who does,” Kirchgessner said. “When it’s late at night and I want to have a bite to eat, a microwave saves a lot of trouble in worrying whether or not I have enough swipes or if the dining hall is open. I just pop it in and I’m good to go!”
Make meals in bulk
If there is one crucial thing to take away from the college experience, it is that time is a commodity. With classes, extracurriculars, or even a part-time job, it can be tough to schedule when to have your next meal. That’s why Brighid Igoe, a senior history student at Ithaca College, recommends finding easy recipes that can be made ahead of time and develop into multiple different meals.
“For me, making bulk meals that can be reheated easily has been a lifesaver,” Igoe said. “Some meals that I usually make are stews, soups, and rice and beans with some veggies. Bonus points if the reheatable food is easily remade into something else, like making a rice dish that can act as a future base for tacos.”
YouTube is your best friend
According to a study from the Journal of Public Health, many young people — especially college-age students — lack confidence in their preparation and cooking skills and believe they should not be “trusted in the kitchen” to fend for themselves. If this sounds like you, don’t worry; learning to cook can be as easy as watching a YouTube video. Many channels, like Epicurious, Buzzfeed Tasty and America’s Test Kitchen, not only have videos that give step-by-step instructions on how to make certain recipes, they also have videos that teach you essential kitchen skills, like basic knife skills or how to properly use certain ingredients in a recipe.
Join a cooking club
If you’re looking for an extracurricular that is not only fun but will also benefit you in the long run, consider joining your college’s cooking club if it is available. A cooking club will give you the opportunity to make new friends and learn about new and exciting recipes to try at home. You may not be a fan of all of their cooking techniques, but just seeing how other people cook and prepare food is great practice and will broaden your culinary knowledge.
Expand your seasoning horizons
A pinch of seasoning can make or break a dish and can transform even the blandest and drab food into something spectacular. While salt and pepper are non-negotiables, it's worth working out which spices and herbs you actually like as well, as they can completely change how you cook and eat. For instance, a touch of chili powder or paprika can add a nice, smoky kick to any dish, while dried oregano and basil are great for pasta dishes. Look into some nice combo spice shakers at your local supermarket too — garlic salt or even chili, garlic and herb mixes work wonders at turning a boring dish into something super tasty.
Go food shopping with your friends
Whether or not to go food shopping with friends is definitely a matter of personal choice — some people prefer to shop alone so they don't get distracted by other people's purchases. The benefit of shopping with someone else, though, is that a lot of supermarkets run offers or multibuys that can generally work out as a lot cheaper than buying products individually. If you see offers like these at the supermarket but don't want to buy multiple items for yourself, it can be a great money-saver if you have someone to split the offer with. Plus, it is a great bonding experience where you can learn more about your friends and their eating habits.
