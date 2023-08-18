Mental health among U.S. college students has worsened exponentially in the past ten years, and Ithaca has mobilized to help. Local organizations, from regional government to private colleges, are bolstering mental health resources for student and community wellness.
National health organizations have long identified that student mental health is declining. The American Psychological Association reported that 60% of students have a mental health problem, based on the 2022 Healthy Minds Survey; this percentage has increased by 50% since 2013. According to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 22% of students considered suicide and 10% attempted it in 2021.
The APA and the CDC recommend a proactive approach to mental health and wellness. According to the APA, colleges across the country have begun to adopt holistic wellness measures beyond crisis management.
Tompkins County
Tompkins County offers wellness services through Tompkins County Whole Health, located at 201 East Green Street and 55 Brown Road. This department integrates the Tompkins County Health and Mental Health Departments, aiming to address the underlying causes of mental health troubles.
Whole Health offers parent support programs. The Mental Health Clinic offers therapy, psychiatric services, group classes, and more. Locals and students can seek walk-in assessments during Open Access hours, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
As part of the Reimagining Public Safety plan, developed after Resolution No. 2021-63 to build more equitable and effective procedures, Tompkins County has developed a new Crisis Alternative Response and Engagement Team. The CARE Team replaces the Mobile Crisis Team at the Mental Health Clinic, which struggled to keep up with calls while completing onsite duties. Within CARE, there are two co-response teams for emergency calls, each with one licensed clinical therapist and one Sheriff Deputy.
Ithaca College
Ithaca College has made significant adjustments to its wellness approach over the past five years. Administrators have partnered with the Cayuga Health System to create a new on-campus center, which has expanded the school’s capacity for screening and treatment. IC has also taken part in a four-year wellness development program with The Jed Foundation, which will conclude in 2024.
IC’s emergency hotline, which reaches their Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management, is 607 274 3333. During business hours, callers can reach the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services at 607 274 3136.
CAPS provides free, confidential services to students. It offers consultations, short-term individual or group counseling, crisis intervention, and referrals. It uses a model of care called IC Stepped Care 2.0, which branches into many treatment options after initial screening. The goal is flexibility and a tailored mental health approach for each student.
“Because enrollment numbers have come down, our ratio of counselors to students is pretty effective at the moment,” said CAPS Director Brian Petersen, “so we’re able to offer a variety of services effectively.”
CAPS employs 10 clinicians, and it aims to hire one more this year. Counselors create liaison relationships with specific departments, organizations, and teams at IC, giving them a point person within CAPS.
The new Cayuga Health Center, Petersen noted, is not intended to replace CAPS, but to expand and supplement IC’s mental health offerings. The center offers psychiatry services, including medication, and Brief Behavioral Health Interventions.
The Health Center requires mental health screening for all students who enter. Michelle Goode, program director at the Center for Health Promotion, explained the JED recommendation that healthcare providers of any kind screen patients for depression, anxiety, and substance use. This approach more reliably identifies at-risk individuals across a population, because more people utilize a primary care provider than a targeted mental health service each year.
“We can reach more students for at least a brief assessment than we could before, when all services were based through CAPS,” Petersen said.
The Health Center also makes off-campus Cayuga System referrals easier. IC sponsors a Medicar program, which provides transportation to third party medical appointments. CAPS and the Health Center serve a growing population of IC students each year.
“Between the two services last year,” Petersen said, “we offered some kind of mental health or behavioral health intervention to almost 20% of the student body.”
Ithaca College also has a Center for Health Promotion, which supports a healthy lifestyle for students with various education and wellness programs. It hosts a Wellness Resource Room with yoga mats, coloring books, and a relaxing environment for students. It also conducts the National College Health Assessment for Ithaca College, a biennial survey on student health issues.
“Our overall office mission and vision is to help students be healthy, well, and successful while they’re here at Ithaca College,” Goode said.
The JED Campus Initiative has guided recent changes across IC’s wellness departments. The program, which began for IC in 2020, provides resources for mental health and suicide prevention. It encourages institutions to adopt its guidelines and build solutions for their specific needs.
“JED wants you to create things that are sustainable,” Petersen said. He noted the proactive focus of the program.
Various committees and subgroups have formed at IC to address JED recommendations. Goode noted the Communications Subcommittee, which campaigned to reduce the stigma around mental health last semester. The Mental Health Awareness Events Subcommittee launched the first anxiety screening day on campus in February.
Every semester, the Jed Foundation provides an assessment of IC’s progress. Thus far, the JED program has helped IC to implement college-wide postvention procedures, peer training for suicide prevention, and various events including Stop and Breathe days in May.
IC also gives all community members a premium subscription to Sanvello, a self-care app, which the campus adopted to help students weather the COVID-19 pandemic. The app screens users and suggests relevant wellness tools, including meditation and journaling.
“At the end of May, we had 747 Ithaca College users,” Goode said. “Out of those folks, about 664 of them have been an active user for at least one month.”
Sanvello sponsors an on-campus brand ambassador program, which currently includes five students. Other online wellness services at IC include Mind Wise, where students can anonymously assess their mental health, and Liberate, an app for students of color which the college is currently testing.
Cornell University
Cornell University has also made significant steps to re-envision health on campus. Under the 131 recommendations of the Mental Health Review and the eight guiding principles of the Okanagan Charter, the school is creating new initiatives and committees to improve holistic wellness.
Cornell’s Counseling and Psychological Services department is based at Cornell Health. It offers consultations with CAPS counselors during business hours or calls with third-party ProtoCall Services after hours at 607 255 5155.
CAPS care begins with 25-minute consultations, which aim to match students with relevant services. These include individual therapy sessions for a $10 copay or group sessions and classes for free. CAPS also offers psychiatry services and third-party referrals. It hosts educational Zoom workshops, provides mental health fact sheets, and teaches relaxation techniques in the classes Let’s Meditate and Refresh: Cornell’s Sleep Program. The Mental Health at Cornell website centralizes these resources.
“We are a specialized department in that we deliver mental health services, treatment interventions, and education through our clinical lens,” said CAPS Director David Reetz. “We provide educational opportunities to promote prevention and early intervention.”
CAPS is currently working to create more clinical spaces on campus. This year, they’re partnering with the College of Veterinary Medicine to hire a full time, licensed clinical provider. Reetz said that this expansion will give students another access point to CAPS within their home college. He expressed the goal of reaching more colleges and gathering specific information about the mental health struggles on different parts of campus.
The Skorton Center for Health Initiatives leads research, education, and engagement programs to support student health. Its projects address substance usage, bias and racism, hazing, mental health, sexual violence, and suicide on campus.
Cornell offers online avenues to report bias and other concerning incidents. Student Support and Advocacy Services, based within the Office of the Dean of Students, offers life counseling and solutions to students in one-on-one sessions. Students can visit drop-in hours or call at 607 254 8598. The SHARE – Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Education – office offers resources and relevant contacts at Cornell.
Cornell has made recent moves to update mental health offerings and consider a more holistic approach to wellness. Since fall 2018, Cornell has conducted a Mental Health Review. This process, involving various surveys, discussions, and campus committees, aims to make Cornell into a health-promoting campus. It has identified 131 recommendations to better support student health, and it develops ideas to implement them.
As part of this effort, Cornell leadership adopted the Okanagan Charter on October 26, 2022. 380 delegates from 45 countries developed the Charter after a 2015 Conference on Health-Promoting Universities and Colleges, held at the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan campus in Kelowna, Canada. Over 20 institutions of higher education have formally adopted this document.
The Charter aims to inspire positive change across communities. It encourages research and dialogues that will extend wellness concepts into all aspects of campus life and operations. It takes a contextual, environmental, and communal approach to health, emphasizing “whole system approaches” that prioritize group solutions and local Indigenous communities.
Cornell’s upper-level administration signed the charter and guides the broader health-promoting campus project. The main oversight groups are the Student Wellbeing Council, composed of 20 to 25 members from different branches of student government, and the Advisory Committee of faculty and staff. The SWC will form six subcommittees: Research and Evaluation, Policies and Practices, Supportive Environments, Belonging and Connection, Personal and Professional Development, and Services and Resources.
Edwards expressed that the committees help create and reimagine resources as Cornell becomes a health-promoting campus. They can provide feedback and assistance to community members or departments working on specific wellness projects. The committees also conduct campus-wide research to identify weaker areas for wellness.
In the fall, the university will release a wellbeing mission statement and call for people on campus to get involved with specific initiatives. It will also launch a website dedicated to health-promoting campus work, including logistics, structures, and opportunities for participation.
“We’re working on those recommendations in the spirit of looking at holistic wellbeing across our campus,” Edwards said.
This year, SHARE will also bring back the Cornell Social Consultants. Originally introduced before the outbreak of COVID-19, the Social Consultants are students paid through the Skorton Center to identify high-risk social dynamics and develop solutions. A previous group campaigned to move coat racks from inaccessible upper floors to downstairs levels at fraternity parties.
“They will help develop skills and try to design and evaluate different effective intervention strategies that might be able to decrease sexual violence,” Edwards said.
Collaborations
Ithaca students have taken mental health into their own hands with organizations like Nature RX, which operates at both Cornell University and Ithaca College. This club supports spending time outdoors to assist mental health; it promotes local nature-based events and documents the best spots to visit.
Cornell Minds Matter, EARS, and the Sexual Violence Prevention Network offer peer education and mentorship on wellness-related topics at Cornell. Ithaca College has several organizations to spread mental health awareness, including Active Minds.
Goode expressed that students are an important part of the Ithaca and Tompkins County communities. She encouraged them to get involved at the governmental level, working on wellness initiatives with the County Health Department.
Petersen noted that mental health needs will vary across institutions, and solutions for one community may not work for them all.
“I think, unfortunately, there is this standardized idea of what mental health services need to be on college campuses,” he said, “but they really need to be tailored to the specific needs and culture and contexts of a school to be the most efficient.”
Reetz and Edwards also commented on the necessity of creative, school-specific interventions, even between Cornell’s different colleges.
“It’s much more difficult to understand broad generalizations across the college,” Reetz said. “You really have to learn the uniqueness of each of those cultures.”
Representatives from both schools emphasized their willingness to build new solutions for mental health and wellness in the coming years. Ithaca will continue to develop better care options for its college population.
Emergency Service Hotlines
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1 800 273 8255 or dial 988
Veterans Crisis Line: 1 800 273 8255 and press 1, or text 838255
National Crisis Text Line: text HELLO to 741 741
Ithaca’s Suicide Prevention and Crisis Service Hotline: 1 607 272 1616
