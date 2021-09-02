Next to Cornell’s alma mater, the most popular Big Red song is "Give My Regards to Davy," which dates back some 115 years, and commemorates the expulsion of an undergraduate student for his immoderate drinking habits. When Cornell alumni hear the first few notes of the song, most can sing along well enough, but they might be a little vague about the meaning of the lyrics’ last line: “We’ll all have drinks at Theodore Zinck’s when I get back next fall!” Just who was Theodore Zinck?
Destined to become the most celebrated saloon-keeper in Ithaca history, Theodore Zinck was born on December 15, 1849 in Gambsheim, an Alsatian town just north of Strasbourg on the western bank of the Rhine. Though culturally more German than French in 1849, the town was French territory at that time. That changed after the Franco-Prussian War (1870-71) when Alsace became part of the new German Empire. An exodus followed – 8% of Alsace’s population fled the region in 1872 rather than submit to the rule of the Kaiser, and it is reasonable to surmise that Zinck, 23 years old at the time, was part of that when he emigrated to America in December of that year.
The reminiscences of Charles H. Blood, Class of 1888 and a regular at Zinck’s saloon, bear this likelihood out: “A song about the Kaiser particularly irritated Theodore's German sensibilities, and not infrequently he was purposely irritated because his broken English remonstrances were, to say the least, highly amusing.”
In any event, Zinck, after spending a couple of years in the meat business in Rochester, and marrying Swiss-born Emelie Kulling, made his way to Ithaca in 1876. A daughter, Louise, was born in 1879. By 1880, he was the proprietor of the Lager Beer Saloon and Restaurant at 108-110 North Aurora Street, the current location of Mercato and Cent Dix restaurants. For the next 23 years, the establishment, referred to by all as ‘Zinck’s’ was consistently the most popular watering hole for Cornell students, to the point where it achieved legendary status.
Ithaca in the 1880s counted fewer than 10,000 residents (compared to around 30,000 today). Cornell’s enrollment numbered in the hundreds (just 341 in 1881-82), and most of the students lived downtown. It was a time of gaslights and horses and dirt roads, though likely Aurora Street was paved in front of Zinck’s by then. Though the boarding houses of Collegetown would soon start to appear as Cornell grew, and the fraternities would migrate closer to campus in the 1880s and 1890s, during the heyday of Theodore Zinck’s saloon the center of student life was at the bottom of the hill.
Zinck prided himself on running a clean and respectable place, and he catered almost exclusively to the student trade. The bill of fare was basic, with cellar-cool five-cent German and Bock beers. He had a reputation for conviviality, but brawling and nonsense weren’t tolerated. This was a time when undergraduate patrons would sing college songs through a haze of cigar smoke in a place like Zinck’s. The story is that Zinck could remember students that had graduated and moved away years earlier, and when challenged by a returning alumnus to remember his name, Zinck did so and remembered also that the former patron still had an outstanding bar tab. Around the turn of the 20th century, the establishment had become the Hotel Brunswick, and Zinck had bought his family a house two blocks away on East State Street. Then tragedy struck.
In February 1903, Ithaca was hit with a severe typhoid epidemic. It was the worst public health crisis in city history — worse that the Spanish Flu of 1918-19 or COVID. Ten percent of the population of 13,300 was stricken, and 82 people, including 29 Cornell students, died. One of the victims was Theodore Zinck’s daughter and only child, Louise. The apple of his eye, she had been an accomplished pianist, accompanying the Ithaca High School chorus among other groups. Her obituary recalled that she was “one of the most popular and skilled musicians of this city. She was completely bound up in her parents, with whom she wished always to be in company.” Theodore Zinck was disconsolate and never recovered from the shock of her death. Four months later, he rented a rowboat and drowned himself in Cayuga Lake.
Such was the power of nostalgia for Zinck’s, though, that a tavern named Zinck’s reopened in the same location (under new management) in 1907 and operated until Ithaca went dry on October 1, 1918. After the repeal of Prohibition, it re-emerged in 1935, relocating in 1947 to 109 South Aurora Street and eventually in 1964 to 120 South Aurora Street. The author’s father, Class of 1955, remembers the Zinck’s of those years: “It was always packed on Friday and Saturday nights, mostly with Cornell students. It was very popular with the fraternity and sorority crowd, and definitely the big draw downtown.”
Though the management changed several times over those years, there was a Zinck’s in operation until 1967. By that time Collegetown watering holes like Johnny’s Big Red, the Chapter House and the Royal Palms served a student population that lived mostly on or near campus. The center of student life had moved up the hill.
Zinck’s wouldn’t die, though. In 1973, members of the senior class created a social club called the Spirit of Zinck’s, which would meet at different bars in the area on Thursday evenings. That tradition over time morphed into a much larger phenomenon – International Spirit of Zinck’s Night. On the third Thursday of October every year — this year it’s the 21st – thousands of alumni gather in bars and restaurants around the world to celebrate, reminisce, sing songs and generally toast and honor the memory and spirit of Zinck’s establishment. Last year it was virtual, and it remains to be seen what form it will take this year, but however it turns out, and whenever the song is sung, it’s a testament to the staying power of the warmth and vitality of student life in Ithaca and the memory of Theodore Zinck.
