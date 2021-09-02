ITHACA, NY -- The wide array of clubs at Cornell University and Ithaca College proves that there is more to college than studying. Students at these institutions can choose to participate in over 1,000 different clubs, ranging from professional organizations to acapella groups— and really anything in between! Here are some of the more nontraditional clubs students get involved in:
Ithaca College: Nerf Club
Previously known as the Humans vs. Zombies Club, the rebranded “Nerf Club” at Ithaca College attracts students all across the university to unleash their inner child as they engage in lighthearted Nerf blaster wars and other games of the like. According to club president Brittany Hope, the club hosts mini games such as capture the flag and mafia in the open atrium of CHS cafe. The club also hosts larger Nerf blaster events with other schools in the area on the weekend that take place around campus outdoors.
“Even though we're all college students, as soon as you give someone a Nerf blaster you realize we’re absolute children at heart,” Hope said. “Everybody has so much fun because when you’re playing with a foam blaster, you can’t be serious with that. I just love seeing everybody smile and just having fun with them.”
A notable feature of the club is its strong alumni engagement. In addition to offering general support for the club, the alumni involve themselves by helping club members adjust and customize their Nerf blasters to their liking.
“I was extremely surprised when I became president of the club about how active the alumni attachment was,” Hope said. “It’s neat to know that when I graduate I can still be part of the club, and I can still help out.”
Cornell University: Bread Club
From the name, it is not hard to guess that the Bread Club at Cornell University is dedicated to all things bread. Bread-making experts, bread-making novices, bread-lovers, or people with a mere interest in bread join together in the Dairy Bar on a weekly basis to make friends, conversation, and most importantly, bread.
From 5-8 p.m. each Wednesday, the bread enthusiasts work in groups to make different varieties of bread which they can take home with them or share with friends. The club members also sell some of the bread they make together at the Cornell Farmers Market on Thursdays in the fall.
In addition to baking bread, the club has fun traditions. For instance, because the club meetings occur around dinner time, the executive board will whip up some pizza for members as they wait for the bread to proof.
According to Samantha Fountain, Bread Club President, there are no requirements to join the club, and the club attracts members from all across the bread interest spectrum.
“We have people who come who are incredibly experienced and some people who come who don't know what yeast is,” she said. “That's why we work in small groups or teams to make different kinds of bread — it takes the pressure off people who are new.”
Fountain shared that one of the virtues of the club is both low commitment and open interest.
“People in our bread club can be undergrads, grad students, or professors, anywhere in that mix from any department or college,” Fountain said. “What I really love is that you get to meet people from all over campus that you wouldn't normally interact with,you might pass them on the street but you wouldn't have them in your classes.”
Cornell University: Concrete Canoe
If you didn’t think concrete could float, the Concrete Canoe, an engineering project team at Cornell University, will prove you wrong.
Every fall and winter, the team of about 40 members gets together to engineer a canoe made of concrete to race at the ASCE Regional Concrete Canoe Competition in the spring. Together, the team seeks to create the fastest and most innovative canoe possible.
Months of teamwork culminate in the ASCE competition, during which the Cornell team puts its canoe to the test against other schools in the region. The club will have home-lake advantage this year, as the upcoming regional competition will be held at Cornell.
According to Angela Melugin and Bo Rider, the presidents of the club, the judges take into account multiple factors when determining winners. Judges, for example, take into consideration the race result, the design of the boat, the quality of the proposal, etc.
“For the competition, there's a big focus on the whole engineering process,” Rider said. “We submit a big technical proposal in addition to actually racing.”
Each year, the team tries to experiment with new construction methods and testing processes in order to make the best canoe possible. Beyond enjoying the engineering and construction experience, Rider and Melugin remarked that one of their favorite parts of the club is the practical experience and the people.
“It's just a great group of people,” Melugin said. “...I've gotten a lot of mentorship through the club, and we just have learned a lot about engineering in the real world.”
“It's also really cool to learn that concrete can float,” she added.
Some other “offbeat” clubs:
Artistic beads club (Cornell University)
Beekeeping Club (Cornell University)
The Swift Club (Cornell University)
Hammock Club (Ithaca College)
Ithaca Hex Quidditch Team (Ithaca College)
Ithaca College Meelee Club (Ithaca College)
