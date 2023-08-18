From Wine Tasting to Grant Writing, Local College Courses Provide Fresh Opportunities for Students
For new college students, many concerns are top of mind: the pressure of making new friends, the rigor of higher education and adjusting to dorm life. While these worries often subside within months, the juggling act of course enrollment recurs each semester. Students should not fret, however, because with 80 majors and 70 majors respectively, Cornell University and Ithaca College have no shortage of courses for them to explore.
HADM 4300: Introduction to Wines at Cornell University
A staple of the Cornell Peter and Stephanie Nolan School of Hotel Administration, HADM 4300 is a highly sought-after course that has become a rite of passage for many students, regardless of major. Often referred to as “school-sanctioned day drinking,” HADM 4300 offers students the opportunity to taste wines from all over the globe, though drinking is not a requirement for students who do not wish to do so. For 50 years, the course has introduced Cornellians to the basics of wine, such as different flavors and aromas, grape varieties, labeling laws and the history and culture of the alcohol.
Although the course is especially popular amongst Hotel School students, the nearly 700 students enrolled in HADM 4300 each semester represent a large swath of the areas of studies that Cornell University has to offer. Senior Lecturer, Cheryl Stanley, who is entering her eleventh year teaching the course, believes that knowledge of wine is applicable to a range of industries– and she has anecdotes to back her position up.
“A student went on a med school interview and we had just covered the wines of Italy and … she was she was interviewing with an Italian doctor at the med school that was her top choice,” Stanley said. “They talked Italian wines for the remainder of their interview and she got in, … so she says that it was because of wines that she got into med school– I know that that's not the case, it's more just the fact of being able to converse about this subject that transcends any one industry.”
During the pre-enrollment period, Stanley gets a number of emails from students, many of whom wish to secure a spot in the course which quickly reaches its enrollment cap year after year. Due to the class’s popularity (and its alcoholic content), the lecturer of Introduction to Wines also receives a large portion of messages from excited freshmen. While being 21 is not a course requirement due to a New York State Law that permits underage drinking in an educational context, freshmen are not allowed to enroll in HADM 4300. It is, however, something to look forward to as their college years go by.
As Introduction to Wines celebrates its 50th anniversary, a beloved Cornell continues a long-standing tradition that shows no sign of stopping.
MGMT 21300: Hidden Entrepreneurs at Ithaca College
Taught by Instructor Edward Catto, MGMT 21300: Hidden Entrepreneurs isn’t your typical business course. Rather than the typical crunching of numbers and close studies of graphs, MGMT 21300 at Ithaca College is a celebration of entrepreneurship and its many avenues for success.
“When you think about entrepreneurs, many times people think of Shark Tank and they'll think of those start-up-y entrepreneurs,” Catto said. “But in reality, there's a lot of entrepreneurs who have very different paths, and this is what we celebrate in [MGMT 21300].”
In line with that ethos, each week Catto introduces students to a new batch of successful entrepreneurs who act as guest speakers. Past guest speakers, which run the gamut of industries, include freelance and book editor, Will Dennis, a recent recipient of an Eisner Award at San Diego Comic-Con and Brad White, the founder of New England Burials at Sea, a company that provides ash scattering ceremonies and burials at sea, among others.
“Hidden Entrepreneurs is full of guest speakers, people who I've met over the years who come in and speak about all the different things that they are doing, really fostering a mindset of looking at the world a little differently and understanding what makes an entrepreneur great and then what makes them succeed,” Catto said.
Guest speakers are further supplemented by readings and projects, along with occasional field trips that keep the attention of students, according to the course’s instructor.
“[MGMT 21300] is full of cool guest speakers, cool projects, unusual readings and real experiences that kind of make you sit up a little straighter and say ‘Yeah, I hadn't thought of that, but it's kinda cool,’” Catto said.
From the diversity of thought presented to students through guest speakers, readings and field trips, Catto hopes that they leave with the understanding that being an entrepreneur does not have a blueprint. Rather, students should feel free to chart their own paths.
“I hope that [students] learn that the traits and the abilities of entrepreneurs can take many forms in a professional career. If you say, gee, ‘I want to understand how entrepreneurs operate,’ they're not necessarily thinking ‘Oh, wait a minute, I got to drop out of whatever I'm doing and raise money, [and] come up with a prototype.’” Catto said. “[Entrepreneurs] can do a lot of things. You can do it as a side hustle. You can do it later in your career. You can do it early in your career.”
AMST 2001: The First American University at Cornell University
While going to school to learn about school may seem redundant, Cornell’s AMST 2001: The First American University provides students with an increased sense of community and belonging by teaching them the history of the University and its development, according to Visiting Lecturer Corey Ryan Earle. Earle, who has been informing students about the history of Cornell University for 11 years, believes that his course remains so popular due to its relatability to students, along with its relative ease.
“The course is a good combination of relatively low commitment … with fun and engaging content that students can relate to,” Earle said. “Every student has heard of traditions like Slope Day and Dragon Day, but most people don't know the stories behind them or who are the people with their names on buildings.”
Topics discussed throughout the course include the founding of the University, campus diversity, the Ivy League and Cornell in popular culture, providing students with a breadth of insight on the place they call home for most of the year. With this information, Earle hopes that Cornellians gain a better understanding of how their school functions administratively, become more familiar with campus resources and appreciate the diversity that Cornell offers.
For these reasons, AMST 2001 remains popular among the Cornell student body. In the Spring 2023 semester, Earle’s course had the third-highest total senior enrollment of any course, according to Cornell University Media Relations Office. Earle, too, is sure of the course’s popularity.
“The course cap is 441 students, which is the room capacity for Uris Auditorium,” Earle said. “Last spring, the course filled within four minutes of the start of pre-enrollment for seniors.”
AMST 2001 offers Cornell students the opportunity to gain a deeper appreciation for their alma mater, and many have jumped at the chance.
HLTH 11300: Personal Health at Ithaca College
Even for students who have established healthy habits, the culture shock of college life can be enough to throw longstanding routines off balance. That’s why, along with three other Ithaca College faculty members, Lecturer Joanie Groome emphasizes the importance of wellness in HLTH 11300: Personal Health at Ithaca College. According to Groome, the course takes a holistic approach to wellness, focusing on many different components that impact the health of students.
“Personal Health is a 100-level course and focuses on topics that are most likely to impact college students in their first 2 years of college,” Groome said. “These topics typically include stress management, sleep, alcohol, addiction, fitness, sexuality, mental health and communication”
In the 28 years that Groome has been instructing Personal Health at Ithaca College, she has met hundreds of students. In recent years, there have been between four to eight sections of HLTH 11300 every academic year, each with around 30 students and an eager waitlist full of their peers.
According to Groome, a typical day in HLTH 11300 may include a guest speaker, a self-awareness activity, a lecture, or a group discussion. Oftentimes, students engage in communication activities or play health-related games. Such lessons of Groome’s have had a lasting impact on her students, and according to her, a discussion of mental health changed the life of one former HLTH 11300 undergraduate for the better.
“15 years ago, I shared a Newsweek article about an Olympic Athlete who ‘came out’ as having debilitating depression and how hard it was for him to seek and accept any help,” Groome said. “Five years after I shared that article, a former student contacted me to share that the article actually changed the path of his life. He was living with untreated depression and felt the stigma of seeking help was too much for him.”
Related through her use of art, music and humor in her course, as well as 15 different Snoopy shirts that she wears to class each “Snoopy Friday,” Groome has a clear appreciation for all that life has to offer, an attitude she hopes to imbue in her students.
“My hope is that when students have completed this course, they have more tools in their bag to be resilient to the challenges of life, have continued or increased zest for nearly each and every day and [have] compassion for all other living beings and our planet,” Groome said.
BIOEE 1540: Introduction to Oceanography at Cornell University
In the 2022 Fall semester, BIOEE 1540: Introduction to Oceanography had the third-highest enrollment total of any course at Cornell University, according to the Cornell University Media Relations Office. The course taught by Senior Lecturer Bruce Monger welcomes over a thousand students each semester– but it wasn’t always that way.
When BIOEE 1540 was first introduced to the University over a decade ago, it had 130 students. With each coming semester, however, demand for the course grew, forcing Monger to turn students away. Since then, the course has relocated its classroom numerous times, each time moving to a larger room to make space for waves of interested undergraduates until finally settling in Bailey Hall, the University’s largest auditorium with a capacity of 1,324 people.
Despite its title, the course is about much more than water. Through teaching about the ocean, the professor hopes to encourage students to take on a major threat to the ocean’s health: climate change.
“[BIOEE: 1540] is one part how the ocean works, but it's a big part climate change and human impacts on the ocean, [which is] just growing bigger and bigger every year and becomes more dramatic. And then a really vital part [of the course] is okay, now you know we're in big trouble, what are you going to do about it?” Monger said. “[With] this idea of empowering students to act on what they've learned in it, all of a sudden, it's not just a science distribution class that they check off and walk away from.”
In edifying for students the ocean's role in human survival, namely its production of half of the oxygen on the planet made through photosynthesis and its role as a carbon sink that mitigates global warming, Monger intends to drive home the point that students, like anyone, are dependent on the ocean. Thus, they should care when it suffers due to anthropogenic activity as it directly affects their livelihood.
“The point that I get to … is [that] the ocean is an integral part of Earth’s life support system and even if you don't live on the beach or you don't make a living fishing in the ocean, it's keeping you alive and when it's messed with you should feel like it's messing with your stuff,” Monger said. “This ocean is your ocean.”
Inspired by Monger’s words, which he likens to a “soapbox Baptist preacher,” and an assignment that has students write a letter advocating for climate action to a powerful person, such as a member of Congress, the leader of their home country, or even the president of Cornell University, students regularly leave BIOEE 1540 with an activist spirit. Upon graduation, one former student of Monger’s decided to pursue environmental law, while another was among a group of protesters who occupied the office of Nancy Pelosi in 2018 and demanded that the former House Minority Leader support the Green New Deal.
“I get emails from students who say this [course] changed everything. They were always concerned, but now they're very concerned. They never thought it was much of a deal, but now it really is,” Monger said. “I've got a whole slew of special emails that I get that are from students who felt really inspired.”
While ostensibly a weekly study of the ocean, for many, BIOEE 1540: Introduction to Oceanography has become much more.
WRTG 31700: Proposal and Grant Writing at Ithaca College
Instructed by Professor Anthony DiRenzo, WRTG 31700: Proposal and Grant Writing provides Ithaca College students with tangible experience writing for nonprofit organizations. For both students and nonprofits, both parties win: students improve their writing skills, while nonprofits receive invaluable services.
“For most nonprofits, [WRTG 31700] is a godsend, DiRenzo said. “They have no one on site that does any writing for them … they don't have the wherewithal or the expertise to consider things like marketing, they're usually living from hand to mouth [and] moving from crisis to crisis. So they're always in the now, never thinking about the past or looking toward the future. We allow them to have this kind of free space that lets them do those things that they usually can't do on their own.”
Throughout the semester, students work in project teams as consultants for local nonprofit organizations, such as the Thompkins County Public Library Foundation and Free Science Workshop. Nonprofits partner with the course for a variety of reasons, making each iteration of Proposal and Grant Writing a unique experience.
“Why did nonprofits make use of this course? Some of them are trying to rebrand themselves [and] establish themselves,” DiRenzo said. “[Other nonprofits] do a kind of transformation of moving from a strictly nonprofit business model to a model that has some kind of income stream involved.”
The work of students in DiRenzo’s course, which includes writing SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analyses, development plans, media packages and promotional materials, is supplemented with lectures on United States history as it relates to labor, contextualizing the other aspects of WRTG 31700.
Due to the breadth of skills a course such as Proposal and Grant Writing hones in students, through both lectures and nonprofit work, the class attracts a large variety of majors, ranging from STEM to the humanities. DiRenzo has instructed students from every corner of the College’s campus since decreasing the intensity of course prerequisites, a move he made to increase the course’s reach. To that end, the professor also wishes to share WRTG 31700 with other Ithaca College professors, allowing them to experience the joy of teaching it for themselves.
At the end of each course session, DiRenzo’s students, joined by those their coursework impacted, come together to share and celebrate their experiences. According to DiRenzo, it is often difficult for writers to see the physical benefits of their work. Through working with local nonprofits who serve the Ithaca community, however, his course illuminates to students the power of their writing.
“[WRTG 31700] is a way of connecting to the community [and] connecting to each other in a way that most courses do not,” DiRenzo said. “There's a way of seeing the immediate, physical impact of one's writing in the real world, which is something that most writers don't really get to see.”
Through his course, Proposal and Grant Writing, DiRenzo hopes to leave students with a sense of fulfillment.
“[To] actually, thoughtfully, carefully craft an argument or a story that actually does some good - some tangible, physical good in the world - it is extremely empowering and rewarding”
HADM 3350: Restaurant Management at Cornell University
Few courses offer a similar experience to Cornell University’s HADM 3350: Restaurant Management, which thrusts undergraduates into a fast-paced kitchen environment at Establishment, a student-run restaurant in the School of Hotel Administration. Students, or chefs, rather, have a weekly six-hour lab in which they manage the Establishment, either serving in the front-of-house or working in the kitchen.
Along with help from a team of course instructors, IT staff, and dishwashers, the Establishment routinely serves the general public, which often includes friends and family of the student staff. The Establishment Menu, which is curated by the students, switches routinely with dinners centering around themes like holidays, global cuisines or other ideas that students develop.
The students who manage the Establishment each week oversee every step of the restaurant process, from marketing to meal pricing. Senior Lecturer Douglass Miller has seen this full process numerous times over the course of his seven years teaching the course.
“What is really great is seeing the students take something from an idea - a thought in their head - into a finished product, in which case they're serving it to their friends and their family. It's always fun watching them and see that light bulb come on,” Miller said.
As a new set of students eases into HADM 3350 this semester, the Establishment will open up once again in mid-September.
The college experience is full of new opportunities. These seven courses are just a taste of what the next four years have to offer.
