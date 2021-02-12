Is midspring heat or October snow
so different from blighted expectations,
friendship unfulfilled, love unrequited,
occasional sad piquant feeling
of lovers finished, separated;
searing memory of friend
recently wrecked
in conflagration of metal and bone?
